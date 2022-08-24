Read full article on original website
Anniston Bulldogs Stand Up For State
Anniston, AL - Anniston hosts Villa Rica (Ga.) in playoff-like atmosphere and prevails24-19 for second straight win. There was a playoff-like atmosphere in the stadium as the Anniston Bulldogs hosted the Villa Rica (Ga.) Wildcats Friday night. The Bulldogs took a punch early, then stormed out to a 24-6 lead and then shook off two late touchdowns to win 24-19.
bartowsportszone.com
Tigers win overtime thriller; Canes, Wildcats earn dominant victories
Three of the four local teams came away with home victories Friday night as the community enjoyed a full slate of high school football action. The Woodland Wildcats and new head coach Brandon Haywood earned their first win of the year in a 34-0 blanking of Coosa. No. 1-ranked Cartersville...
Daily Herald
Pleasant Grove football shuts out Orem
Pleasant Grove didn’t just post a win against Orem in high school football Friday night. The Vikings made a statement, crushing Orem 47-0. Yes, this was same Orem team that has made it at least to the semifinals for the past five years and won four state titles. The same Orem Tigers that were 2-0 heading into Friday night’s contest and playing at home.
