Pleasant Grove didn’t just post a win against Orem in high school football Friday night. The Vikings made a statement, crushing Orem 47-0. Yes, this was same Orem team that has made it at least to the semifinals for the past five years and won four state titles. The same Orem Tigers that were 2-0 heading into Friday night’s contest and playing at home.

PLEASANT GROVE, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO