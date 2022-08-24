'Where has the time gone?!' Recalling Andrew Luck's shocking retirement

Three years ago today, Andrew Luck shocked the NFL by announcing his retirement.

The Indianapolis Colts quarterback was just 29 years old at the time, had played six seasons (missing one to injury) and was trying to work his way back to play the 2019 season.

The news, broken by ESPN's Adam Schefter, came during a preseason game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Luck made the emotional announcement after the game.

The Colts have had plenty of quarterbacks since ‒ Jacoby Brissett, Philip Rivers, Carson Wentz and Matt Ryan.

Doyel in 2019:Andrew Luck's sudden retirement will overshadow his greatness

Preseason finale:How to watch Colts vs. Buccaneers

Here's what fans remember about that night and how it affected the Colts.