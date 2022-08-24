ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

'Where has the time gone?!' Recalling Andrew Luck's shocking retirement

By Scott Horner, Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23VAbZ_0hTlsvlN00

Three years ago today, Andrew Luck shocked the NFL by announcing his retirement.

The Indianapolis Colts quarterback was just 29 years old at the time, had played six seasons (missing one to injury) and was trying to work his way back to play the 2019 season.

The news, broken by ESPN's Adam Schefter, came during a preseason game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Luck made the emotional announcement after the game.

The Colts have had plenty of quarterbacks since ‒ Jacoby Brissett, Philip Rivers, Carson Wentz and Matt Ryan.

Doyel in 2019:Andrew Luck's sudden retirement will overshadow his greatness

Preseason finale:How to watch Colts vs. Buccaneers

Here's what fans remember about that night and how it affected the Colts.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Watch: NFL Kicker Made 70-Yard Field Goal On Saturday

Cleveland Browns rookie kicker Cade York showed off his elite kicking prowess during pregame warmups on Saturday. Ahead of the Browns' preseason finale against the Chicago Bears, the fourth-round pick knocked a 70-yard field goal through the uprights with room to spare. He then turned around and hit a 60-yard bomb in the other direction, per multiple reports.
CLEVELAND, OH
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The source for Indianapolis, Indiana news, breaking news, weather, sports and things to do.

 http://indystar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy