Source: Colts are signing former Bills punter Matt Haack after losing Rigoberto Sanchez

WESTFIELD — The Colts are signing former Bills punter Matt Haack, a league source told IndyStar on Wednesday, after holding a workout that included six other punters.

Haack, a five-year veteran who spent his first four seasons in Miami, was available after losing a battle to sixth-round draft pick Matt Araiza. Buffalo released Haack on Monday.

Indianapolis was looking, in part, for a punter who has some experience.

“You don’t want to throw a guy out there that doesn’t have (enough) experience,” Ventrone said.

Haack, 28, was one of the most experienced players in the group of punters trying out on Wednesday, a group that included long-time Falcons punter Matt Bosher, former Cowboys punter Hunter Niswander, USFL punters Colby Wadman and Brock Miller, CFL punter/kicker Matt Mengel, and undrafted punter/kicker Cameron Dicker.

Haack is coming off a season that opened the door for the Bills to draft Araiza.

Brought over by Buffalo in the offseason, Haack’s gross average of 44.5 yards per punt and net average of 39.8 yards ranked near the bottom of the league, and he also tied for second in the NFL in touchbacks (7) while finishing tied for 23rd in the NFL in punts inside the 20-yard line.

Sanchez’s raw numbers rarely rank him among the top, but the directional style of punting the Colts use is designed to limit returns and pin teams inside the 20, and a high percentage of Sanchez’s punts fit that description.

“The consistency’s the No. 1 thing, we’re a directional-punt team,” Ventrone said. “Obviously, the hang time pairs with the distance. You don’t want to hit the ball and outkick your coverage.”

Punting isn’t the only job Haack has to handle.

Haack has to be the Colts’ primary holder for extra points and field goals, and with two days left of kicks in the competition between Rodrigo Blankenship and Jake Verity, it’s important he handles that role soon.

“Hopefully soon, so we can get those guys with our kickers as fast as we can,” Ventrone said. “Nowadays, a lot of times, you don’t see quarterbacks being the primary holder. You need that position to be the holder.”

Unlike Sanchez, Haack might not be the Colts’ kickoff specialist.

Haack has kicked off just four times in his five NFL seasons, and Indianapolis used Blankenship as the kickoff specialist when Sanchez was out due to cancer in 2020.

“Rigo does it because he’s the best one we have,” Ventrone said. “We’re always going to put the best players on the field to give us the best advantage.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Source: Colts are signing former Bills punter Matt Haack after losing Rigoberto Sanchez