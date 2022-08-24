ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barstow, CA

Game of the Week: Sultana kicks off its season on the road against Barstow

By Jose Quintero, Victorville Daily Press
 3 days ago
Jacob Higgs had quite a performance making his varsity debut against Barstow last season.

As a freshman, Higgs threw five touchdown passes to lead Sultana past the Aztecs 31-6 to open the season last year.

That set the tone for the quarterback as he ended his freshman campaign with 1,875 passing yards and 18 touchdowns.

Higgs and the Sultans again start their season off against Barstow, this time on the road for a Thursday night showdown.

This is not the season opener for Barstow, which kicked off the 2022 campaign last week.

On paper, Sultana enters as the favorite with a -13.3 rating by CalPreps.com, while Barstow is at -28.3 following last week’s 48-8 victory over Rubidoux.

The Aztecs look to replicate the success as Demetri Curiel ran for three touchdowns in the victory. Nehemiah Gaoa added two rushing touchdowns, and Kyron Medlock also scored one.

But Barstow’s defense also came up big, forcing five Rubidoux turnovers. The Aztecs recovered three fumbles, including one that was run back for a touchdown by Elias Copeland.

Barstow also intercepted two passes in the victory.

But against Sultana last year, Barstow was held to just 79 yards of offense.

All of those yards came via the ground game as Barstow called 67 run plays against Sultana.

Curiel took 10 of those carries and broke off Barstow’s longest run, which went for 22 yards.

As for the Sultans against Barstow, Higgs completed 12 passes for 224 yards.

His first touchdown came on Sultana’s opening drive, a 31-yarder to LaMason Waller, also a freshman.

The two connected for another touchdown in the second quarter from six yards out on a play-action pass.

Waller ended with four catches for 61 yards.

Alexander Hastings, now a senior, led all receivers with five passes for 86 yards to go along with two touchdowns. Higgs also threw two passes to Corey Cabriales for 66 yards, including a 59-yard touchdown that ended Sultana’s scoring in the first half.

Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. at Langworthy Field.

Here’s a brief look at the rest of the local action this week.

Serrano (1-0) at Adelanto (1-0), 7 p.m. (Thursday)

CalPreps.com ratings: Serrano 2.7, Adelanto -27.4

Game notes: The Diamondbacks topped the Saints 41-6 a year ago as Payton Cornell threw for 185 yards and four touchdowns while also scrambling for 72 yards. Adelanto’s lone score came on an 80-yard punt return in the first quarter for a brief lead. … Serrano is coming off a 42-0 victory over Lancaster, while Adelanto beat Castaic 26-7.

Victor Valley (1-0) at Hesperia (1-0), 7 p.m.

CalPreps.com ratings: Victor Valley -28.2, Hesperia -8.7

Game notes: Besides the abbreviated 2020 season, these teams have met annually since 2008. Hesperia has lost just four of those meetings (2010, 2016, 2017, 2021). Victor Valley snapped a two-game skid to Hesperia last year with a 26-12 victory. … Victor Valley head coach Robert Kistner returns to Hesperia, where he coached from 2003 to 2008. While coaching at Oak Hills, Kistner never lost to Hesperia.

Granite Hills (1-0) at Rialto (0-1), 7 p.m.

CalPreps.com ratings: Granite Hills -5.4, Rialto -38.7

Game notes: The Cougars topped Rialto 42-0 last year as Byron Rivas threw five touchdown passes. … Rivas threw for 197 yards and four touchdown passes last week against Fontana. Kameron Taylor scored four touchdowns, including three rushing, and Malik Kinney caught the other three scoring passes from Rivas.

Yucaipa (0-1) at Silverado (1-0), 7 p.m.

CalPreps.com ratings: Silverado 4.3, Yucaipa -8.9

Game notes: The Hawks led 22-13 late in the third quarter last year against Yucaipa but allowed 18 unanswered points to lose 31-22. Darren Gandy scored all three touchdowns for the Hawks, including a 49-yard quarterback keeper. … Silverado held on for a 32-29 victory last week against Villa Park as the defense D’mariya Thomas sealed the deal with a game-winning interception late in the fourth quarter.

Apple Valley (1-0) at Rancho Cucamonga (1-0), 7 p.m.

CalPreps.com ratings: Apple Valley 22.1, Rancho Cucamonga 53.1

Game notes: The Sun Devils have their hands full this week against the 12th-highest rated team in the state, according to CalPreps.com. Apple Valley is coming off a 42-7 victor over Eastlake while Rancho Cucamonga topped Servite, which currently has a 50.6 rating, 27-7. Apple Valley’s offense ran wild on Eastlake as Dustin Reynolds, Xavier Salazar, Aiden Sanchez and Noah Celie combined for 277 rushing yards. Celie also completed 20 passes for 176 yards.

Riverside Prep (1-0) at Heritage Christian (1-0), 7 p.m.

CalPreps.com ratings: Riverside Prep -31.2, Heritage Christian -31.6

Game notes: The Silver Knights pulled off a victory in the season opener as Major Brown completed seven passes for 205 yards and two touchdowns, while also scrambling for 135 yards and two scores. Aaron Smith caught five passes for 146 yards with a touchdown, and Vaughn Johnson reeled in three passes for 79 yards and a touchdown.

Hesperia Christian (0-0) at Sage Hill (0-0), 7 p.m.

CalPreps.com ratings: Hesperia Christian 16, Sage Hill 20.3

Lone Pine (0-0) at ACE (0-0), 7 p.m.

CalPreps.com ratings: ACE -5.5, Lone Pine 3.7

Lucerne Valley (0-0) at Frazier Mountain (0-0), 7 p.m.

CalPreps.com ratings: Lucerne Valley -47, Frazier Mountain -51.8

Oak Hills (1-0) at Highland (1-0), 7 p.m. (Saturday)

CalPreps.com ratings: Oak Hills 16, Highland 16.6

Game notes: The game was originally scheduled to be played Friday but was moved to Saturday. … The Bulldogs beat Highland last year by a score of 32-2. … In the season opener last week, Oak Hills piled 50 points in a shutout against Antelope Valley. Karson Cox ran for 147 yards and three touchdowns in the victory, and Diego Lopez threw for 152 yards and two touchdowns.

San Jacinto Valley Academy (0-1) at Silver Valley (0-0), 7 p.m. (Saturday)

CalPreps.com ratings: Silver Valley -57.1, San Jacinto Valley Academy -46.5

Game notes: The Trojans are starting the season off with a game against a league foe. Now playing in the Manzanita League, Silver Valley kicks off the season against San Jacinto Valley Academy at home. The Cross Valley League doesn’t exist anymore, and now Silver Valley is competing in an eight-team league.

Daily Press reporter Jose Quintero may be reached at 760-951-6274 or JQuintero@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on Twitter at @DP_JoseQ.

