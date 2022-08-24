Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school football roundup for Week Zero: Penn-Trafford holds off Canon-McMillan
Conlan Greene threw for 335 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 42 yards and another score as Class 5A No. 2 Penn-Trafford held off Class 6A No. 5 Canon-McMillan, 35-28, in a nonconference football game Friday night. Daniel Tarabrella caught nine passes for 140 yards and the game’s first...
Trifecta game: Chambers’ 3 TD day lifts Farrell by North East
Brandon Chambers scored in three different ways for Farrell in their season opening win over North East.
Local park’s baseball field to see upgrade
Buhl Park's baseball field is getting an upgrade.
Fresh Faces: 20-year old transitions to Mother Fair
NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. – Arriving as a 20-year old transfer student to Westminster isn't exactly the same experience freshman are having this fall. JoshElm comes to Westminster College from Clarion University. He and his family realized that he needed a change. That change brought him to New Wilmington to play football for the Titans.
Kayakers, canoeists take on 1st lake-to-lake paddle in Mercer County
k on a 30-mile course starting at Pymatuning State Park, while the adventure class journeyed 15 miles starting at Kidd's Mill Covered Bridge Park.
WPIAL Football Week 0 Friday Night Scoreboard
High school football officially starts tonight and be sure to stick with Pittsburgh Sports Now throughout the evening as we’ll provide you with constant in-game updates, highlights and final scores all evening long. Update (10:26 PM)- Update (10:00 PM)- Update (9:50 PM)- Update (9:42 PM)- Update (9:35 PM)- Update...
Mohawk football players hire lawyer amid investigation
Western Pennsylvania Attorney Dallas Hartman says he's representing two freshman football players who Hartman says may have been among the most "severe" victims stemming from allegations of potentially unlawful activity at Lawrence County's Mohawk High School.
Where to Get Italian Food in Pittsburgh
Although Pittsburgh was once known for its steel production, many tourists enjoy visiting the city for its art galleries and theaters in its Downtown Arts District. I love stopping by the Carnegie Museum of Art, Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, and The National Aviary whenever I come to the city.
Fresh Faces: Westminster first-year's journey into poli sci and campus life
NEW WILMINGTON, Pa.-- Westminster College first-year student Jessa Kinter says she enjoys her time here. She likes all five of her classes. Her favorite one is her Inquiry class. “The class seems to be heavily focused on globalization,” Kinter said. “It is something that I have never learned about before,...
Kennedy Catholic battles, but falls in season opener
Eagles quarterback puts up big numbers in loss to Cambridge Springs.
West Virginia man wins nearly $500,000 at Rivers Casino when four aces are beat by royal flush, triggering the 'Bad Beat Jackpot'
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) --A West Virginia man playing Texas hold'em suffered one of the worst bad beats you can imagine -- and came away as a big winner as a result.On Thursday afternoon at the Rivers Casino on Pittsburgh's North Shore, Benjamin Flanagan, of West Virginia took home nearly $500,000 when his four aces were beaten by a royal flush in a game of no-limit Texas hold'em. When his four aces were beat by the royal flush played by Raymond Broderson, of Wexford, the Rivers' 'Bad Beat Jackpot' was triggered. Broderson won over $368,000 with the winning hand. When the 'Bad Beat Jackpot'...
PennDOT Honors Two Local Men as Star of Excellence Recipients
OIL CITY, Pa. – Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Secretary Yassmin Gramian on Tuesday recognized 29 PennDOT employees for their outstanding performance with the Star of Excellence Award, PennDOT’s highest recognition. (Pictured above: Mike Hanna, left, and Todd Palmer, right.) Two employees from PennDOT’s District 1, which represents...
Where to Eat Now (and soon) at The Terminal in Pittsburgh’s Strip District
From its humble beginnings as a produce distribution hub to its current role as a dining and entertainment complex, The Terminal in the Strip District is an historical foodie destination. Since 2014, real estate development firm McCaffery has been transforming the former Pennsylvania Railroad Fruit Auction & Sales Building into...
In Pa.-- Driver sought in fatal crash wounded by detective
WILKINSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a vehicle fleeing police struck and killed a motor bike operator in western Pennsylvania, and the suspected driver was shot and wounded by police before he was captured. Allegheny County police say a Monroeville officer tried to stop a driver on felony arrest warrants, but the vehicle fled and hit a mini motor bike operator in Wilkinsburg, killing 39-year-old Luis Hernandez. County detectives found the vehicle but say the driver tried to strike a detective, who fired. Forty-eight-year-old Jack Sherwood was later arrested and faces charges including attempted homicide and assault; court documents don’t list an attorney.
Python on the loose in Pennsylvania after getting away from owner while on a walk
Police in a city outside of Pittsburgh are searching for a pet python that was reported missing Thursday. Previous video above: 15-foot python escapes in Morgantown, West Virginia (2019) The Duquesne police chief told sister station WTAE that the snake's owner took it for a walk Wednesday afternoon when the...
2 new cadets coming to Troop D, Butler barracks
Of the 64 cadets who graduated from Pennsylvania State Police Academy, two will report to Troop D, Butler barracks. Patrick J. McClure and Jessica A. Mosura were among the 164th class to graduate from the academy in Hershey since it began educating state troopers in 1960. Col. Robert Evanchick, state...
In Cost v. Quality Ranking, Two Pa. Universities Rise to List of 50 Best Public Colleges in Nation
Two Pennsylvania universities are among the best public colleges in the nation in 2022. But they also represent some of the most expensive options on the list, according to a new ranking from Stacker. Stacker sourced data from Niche’s 50 top public colleges of 2022 list and then ranked the...
Local dealership among only 3 in state to win award
A local auto dealer is revving with excitement. Greenwood Chevrolet won a national award. It's a President's Club Award from GM Financial.
Fumble in final seconds leads to cross-state win for Hubbard
Hubbard will visit Howland in week three. Greenville will travel to Wilmington.
Ask Kelly: How does Kennywood's Racer switch sides?
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — In this week’s “Ask Kelly,” we dive into one of the great mysteries of Kennywood. Skyler from Hempfield asks, "I was at Kennywood and I rode the Racer twice. And I finished on the opposite side of how I started. How is that possible?"
