Until the late 1980s, it was common for students to be spanked when they misbehaved in school. This controversial method of discipline is known as corporal punishment. Corporal punishment is when a supervising adult inflicts pain upon a child with a hand, cane, paddle, or yardstick in response to unacceptable behavior, according to the American Academy of Child & Adolescent Psychiatry.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO