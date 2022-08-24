ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rowan County, NC

Fox 46 Charlotte

Counties with the oldest homes in North Carolina

STACKER – There’s an undeniable charm that comes with pre-World War II American architecture, characterized by high ceilings, crown molding, hardwood floors, and ornate details. In fact, 12.8% of all housing units in America were built in 1939 or before, showing the popularity of the preservation of these units. Owning a piece of history can […]
REAL ESTATE
WBTW News13

North Carolina ALE investigation nets 189 arrests for various crimes

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTW) — North Carolina authorities made 189 arrests Thursday night as part of a statewide crackdown on various crimes. The investigation, led by the state’s Alcohol Law Enforcement agents, resulted in 189 arrests and 449 charges, the agency said. Among those charges, 20 were felonies, 261 were alcohol-related and 80 were drug-related. Agents, […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
wccbcharlotte.com

Governor Cooper Appoints News DA For Cabarrus County

RALEIGH, N.C. — On Friday, Governor Roy Cooper announced the appointment of Ashlie Shanley to serve as District Attorney in Prosecutorial District 25, serving Cabarrus County. Officials say she will fill the seat to be vacated by the Honorable Roxann L. Vaneekhoven, who is retiring at the end of...
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
msn.com

What to know about North Carolina’s School Bus Stop law

More than 3,000 drivers pass stopped school buses in North Carolina every day — that’s according to a study by the state Department of Public Instruction. That’s why it’s important to know the rules of the road when it comes to stopping for a school bus.
TRAFFIC
WECT

New area code to be implemented soon for southeastern North Carolina

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Utilities Commission announced Aug. 25 that a new area code will soon be implemented for the area currently served by the 910 area code. Beginning Oct. 7, customers within the 910 area code overlay region may be assigned a 472 number if they request new service or an additional line.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
ourdavie.com

Another CWD-infected deer reported in Yadkin County

Officials with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission confirmed last week that a second white-tailed deer infected with Chronic Wasting Disease has been found – on a farm in Yadkin County less than one mile from where the first CWD-positive deer was killed last December. Because the second CWD-positive deer...
YADKIN COUNTY, NC
WYFF4.com

New area code coming to some North Carolina residents

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Some residents in North Carolina will get a new area code. The North Carolina Utilities Commission (NCUC) announced that the 472 area code will serve the same geographic area currently served by the 910 area code. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) Assignments in...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
msn.com

Yes, NC grade school students can be spanked in class. What state law says about discipline

Until the late 1980s, it was common for students to be spanked when they misbehaved in school. This controversial method of discipline is known as corporal punishment. Corporal punishment is when a supervising adult inflicts pain upon a child with a hand, cane, paddle, or yardstick in response to unacceptable behavior, according to the American Academy of Child & Adolescent Psychiatry.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Couple claiming allegiance to ‘Moorish Nation’ arrested after squatting in NASCAR driver’s multi-million dollar mansion, authorities say

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A couple has been arrested for breaking in and squatting inside a multi-million-dollar Mooresville home owned by a NASCAR driver, authorities said. According to Rowan County Sheriff Kevin Auten, the couple who said they are members of the Moorish Nation broke into a home off Highway 152 that belongs to NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse.
MOORESVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

Commissioners in Forsyth County approve controversial development

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A controversial development is one step closer to breaking ground in southwest Forsyth County.  Forsyth County commissioners unanimously approved rezoning more than 300 acres of property south of Tanglewood Park and golf course in Clemmons on Thursday.  Farmland will transform into the Riverwalk community. It includes 537 home sites, some of which back […]
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
Axios

North Carolina's state parks are slammed

If it feels like North Carolina's state parks are slammed, it's because they are. State parks are drawing in record visitors, with last year's tally of 22.8 million breaking the record set in 2020 by more than three million visitors. Driving the news: People have embraced the outdoors, as the...
TRAVEL

