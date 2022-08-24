Read full article on original website
Counties with the oldest homes in North Carolina
STACKER – There’s an undeniable charm that comes with pre-World War II American architecture, characterized by high ceilings, crown molding, hardwood floors, and ornate details. In fact, 12.8% of all housing units in America were built in 1939 or before, showing the popularity of the preservation of these units. Owning a piece of history can […]
North Carolina ALE investigation nets 189 arrests for various crimes
RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTW) — North Carolina authorities made 189 arrests Thursday night as part of a statewide crackdown on various crimes. The investigation, led by the state’s Alcohol Law Enforcement agents, resulted in 189 arrests and 449 charges, the agency said. Among those charges, 20 were felonies, 261 were alcohol-related and 80 were drug-related. Agents, […]
'It makes no sense' | Mooresville residents say water bills are inaccurate
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Neighbors are looking for answers from the town of Mooresville government after many people opened up their water bills to find they would have to pay double. The catch, those neighbors told WCNC Charlotte, is that the usage recorded is not accurate. Hannah Wyatt's mother has...
carolinacoastonline.com
Crab pot Christmas trees could be the ‘coolest thing made in North Carolina’
SMYRNA — The crab pot Christmas tree, by Fisherman Creations, based Down East in Smyrna, has been nominated for the N.C. Chamber of Commerce’s annual “Coolest Thing Made in NC” contest. According to a press release from the N.C. Chamber, there are 80 nominees this year,...
wccbcharlotte.com
Governor Cooper Appoints News DA For Cabarrus County
RALEIGH, N.C. — On Friday, Governor Roy Cooper announced the appointment of Ashlie Shanley to serve as District Attorney in Prosecutorial District 25, serving Cabarrus County. Officials say she will fill the seat to be vacated by the Honorable Roxann L. Vaneekhoven, who is retiring at the end of...
msn.com
What to know about North Carolina’s School Bus Stop law
More than 3,000 drivers pass stopped school buses in North Carolina every day — that’s according to a study by the state Department of Public Instruction. That’s why it’s important to know the rules of the road when it comes to stopping for a school bus.
WECT
New area code to be implemented soon for southeastern North Carolina
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Utilities Commission announced Aug. 25 that a new area code will soon be implemented for the area currently served by the 910 area code. Beginning Oct. 7, customers within the 910 area code overlay region may be assigned a 472 number if they request new service or an additional line.
ourdavie.com
Another CWD-infected deer reported in Yadkin County
Officials with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission confirmed last week that a second white-tailed deer infected with Chronic Wasting Disease has been found – on a farm in Yadkin County less than one mile from where the first CWD-positive deer was killed last December. Because the second CWD-positive deer...
WBTV
Deadly camper fire in Rowan County now being ruled a homicide, officials say
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fire that took the life of one person last Sunday night, authorities said. On Friday, the sheriff’s office confirmed that the incident is now being ruled a homicide. The victim has been identified as Michael...
WYFF4.com
New area code coming to some North Carolina residents
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Some residents in North Carolina will get a new area code. The North Carolina Utilities Commission (NCUC) announced that the 472 area code will serve the same geographic area currently served by the 910 area code. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) Assignments in...
2nd North Carolina deer tests positive for Chronic Wasting Disease
The positive deer was discovered as part of the “ongoing CWD surveillance efforts,” officials said.
180+ arrests in NC statewide Alcohol Law Enforcement operation
Thursday night, NC Alcohol Law Enforcement special agents partnered with local law enforcement in a statewide operation that resulted in several arrests, charges and the seizure of drugs, guns and cash.
Rowan County man posed as Duke Energy employee, tampered with people’s meters, sheriff’s office says
Mark Absher, 53, is charged with 25 counts of damage to Duke Energy equipment and 25 counts of interfering with electric meters, among others.
NC city sees a nearly 75% increase in rent prices for a one-bedroom apartment
Rent.com’s August report shows many NC cities’ rent prices have seen major increases. Here’s by how much:
Deputies: $200K in drugs seized from North Carolina home
A major cocaine distributor in Lenoir was arrested after an attempt to flee deputies, the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.
msn.com
Yes, NC grade school students can be spanked in class. What state law says about discipline
Until the late 1980s, it was common for students to be spanked when they misbehaved in school. This controversial method of discipline is known as corporal punishment. Corporal punishment is when a supervising adult inflicts pain upon a child with a hand, cane, paddle, or yardstick in response to unacceptable behavior, according to the American Academy of Child & Adolescent Psychiatry.
WBTV
Couple claiming allegiance to ‘Moorish Nation’ arrested after squatting in NASCAR driver’s multi-million dollar mansion, authorities say
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A couple has been arrested for breaking in and squatting inside a multi-million-dollar Mooresville home owned by a NASCAR driver, authorities said. According to Rowan County Sheriff Kevin Auten, the couple who said they are members of the Moorish Nation broke into a home off Highway 152 that belongs to NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse.
Commissioners in Forsyth County approve controversial development
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A controversial development is one step closer to breaking ground in southwest Forsyth County. Forsyth County commissioners unanimously approved rezoning more than 300 acres of property south of Tanglewood Park and golf course in Clemmons on Thursday. Farmland will transform into the Riverwalk community. It includes 537 home sites, some of which back […]
Raleigh News & Observer
$1 lottery ticket turned into $750,000 jackpot for NC woman. ‘I just started hollering’
When Linda McCain realized what her eyes were seeing late at night on Aug. 18, she moved into her kitchen for better lighting to do a double take, North Carolina lottery officials say. McCain’s $1 Cash 5 ticket that she bought from a Short Stop Mart in Maxton, North Carolina...
North Carolina's state parks are slammed
If it feels like North Carolina's state parks are slammed, it's because they are. State parks are drawing in record visitors, with last year's tally of 22.8 million breaking the record set in 2020 by more than three million visitors. Driving the news: People have embraced the outdoors, as the...
