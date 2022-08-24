ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus man charged in Licking County 1996 cold case

By Michaela Sumner, Newark Advocate
A Columbus man has been charged with murder in a Licking County 1996 cold case.

Last week, Robert Edwards, 67, of Columbus, was indicted on two counts of aggravated murder, both unclassified felonies, in connection to the deaths of Alma Lake in 1991 in Franklin County and Michelle Dawson in 1996 in Licking County.

According to retired Licking County Sheriff's Office Detective Shenan Day, Dawson was found nude and deceased in the 1000 block of James Road in Granville Township on Nov. 7, 1996.

Day, who investigated the case, said Dawson was identified through fingerprints and the Franklin County Coroner's Office ruled her death a homicide. The retired detective said Dawson's body showed signs of injury.

1991 Urbancrest killingFranklin County deputies use DNA evidence to make arrest

According to Day, investigators haven't determined the relationship between Edwards and Dawson, nor have they identified a motive. Day said Edwards had prior "run-ins" with law enforcement.

The investigator said the Licking County case shares many similarities with the case of Lake's death, including the victims' race and the city they're from.

The Columbus Dispatch reported around 10 a.m. June 3, 1993, two passersby found Lake's body nude in the grass on the corner of two streets in Urbancrest. The Ohio Attorney General's Office said Lake had visible marks on her neck. The Dispatch reported charging documents said Lake was strangled, bound and had signs of sexual assault.

According to Day, Edwards was identified as a suspect in the Licking County case through familial DNA evidence.

"He had been in prison previously, but it took a while because his DNA was not in CODIS (a DNA database)," Day said, later noting she'd worked on the case for three years. "We were just all so elated to finally get the go ahead to go arrest him. It means everything to me, being able to make that phone call and tell them he'd been arrested, just to hear the overwhelming joy. We shared tears."

Although Dawson's death was investigated in Licking County, the cases will be tried together in Franklin County court.

Licking County Sheriff Randy Thorp said although the case is now in the hands of the courts, he hopes prosecutors get a conviction. He said he hopes his agency's work can bring some closure to Dawson's family.

"We're very thankful and grateful there was able to be a break in the case because of the DNA. It's just another example, I mean you go out and you do all the leg work and you've got the boots on the ground, but then you combine the science with it, and here we are," Thorp said.

Regina Dawson was 17 when her mother, Michelle Dawson, died. Regina described her mother as vibrant with life, funny, family-oriented. She said the woman loved both her children.

Regina said she's the only one of her mother's children alive after her brother was killed in 2001. Out of nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, Regina said her mother only got to meet two.

"Even through her adversity, she would always put me and my brother first," Regina said. "She was always doing something silly. She got this laugh that was out of this world. She was always popping gum - I don't care what type of gum it was, she could pop it."

Regina said her mother's death has left a profound impact on her and her family, one that has been felt for generations.

"...I raised my children differently because of that. I was stern and strict. I didn't let them go nowhere without me because I was afraid to let them out of my sight," she said. "So it didn't just affect me. It affected generations."

Regina said she and her cousins were excited to hear news of Edwards' arrest.

"She deserved that justice. It's a huge relief off my shoulders," Regina Dawson said. "My life took a huge turn when she died."

Day said investigators believe Edwards could be connected to other cold cases.

1 person killed, 2 injured in Johnstown car accident

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Licking County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly car accident that happened Wednesday in Johnstown. Officials said the crash happened on State Route 37 at State Route 310. Two vehicles were involved in the accident. Two people in the same car were transported to...
JOHNSTOWN, OH
