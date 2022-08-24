ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

The Packers are dressing up as cowboys again, only this time it's the rookie offensive linemen

By Christian D'Andrea
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34dEeq_0hTlrVyO00

The Green Bay Packers have a lot of traditions. There’s the hallowed frozen tundra of Lambeau Field and iconic juxtaposition of an NFL monolith rising from the small-town feel of Door County. There’s the swapping of bicycles that precariously perches 250-pound men atop two wheels and strained frames every year at training camp.

And now, in the Aaron Rodgers era, we have the advent of the Western wear Packers. In an apparent homage to 2018, Rodgers’ rookie offensive linemen showed up to the Greater Green Bay Chamber of Commerce’s annual Welcome Back Luncheon looking like they just stepped off the ranch rather than a practice field (boots, sadly, excluded).

Rodgers wasn’t shy about his own throwback look. He wore a denim-on-denim Canadian tuxedo and bolo tie that harkened back to the looks he brought to Lambeau in 2016 and 2018.

Sadly, the rest of the roster failed to follow his lead. Aaron Jones donned a simple polo shirt to accept his Community Service Award at the event. David Bahktiari, fresh off his return to the field, looked disappointingly normal.

Dressing up for the Luncheon is another Rodgers quirk, but one more relatable than ingesting hallucinogenics or purifying his body with a 12-day cleanse aimed at basically clearing everything but the bones, organs, and blood from his system. His first-year linemen don’t seem especially thrilled about it, though.

Comments / 0

 

ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

