Kalamazoo, MI

Court docs: Man drunk, high when he hit KDPS officer

By Anna Skog, David Horak
 3 days ago

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was charged Wednesday for hitting and paralyzing a Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officer with his vehicle while intoxicated in July.

Deymeon Todd has been charged with Operating While Intoxicated Causing Injury. That charge carries a maximum of five years in prison and up to $5,000 in fines.

A probable cause document says that Todd under the influence of alcohol and marijuana at the time of the crash.

It happened on July 9 around 6:24 a.m. on N. Riverview Drive in Cooper Township. Todd told police he was driving back home from the Déjà Vu gentleman’s club in Kalamazoo to his home on Thayer Avenue in Cooper Township, according to the document. He admitted to having at least one beer and several shots of tequila in the hours before driving home. He also told officers he smoked a blunt of marijuana.

After reports of a car versus motorcycle crash, officers responded to find motorcyclist and KDPS officer Thomas Maher injured at the scene . He was taken to the hospital.

Motorcycle club hosts benefit ride for injured KDPS officer

At the scene, Todd blew a 0.085 in the breathalyzer. He also had his blood drawn at the hospital, which was analyzed by Michigan State Police. The lab report confirmed that his blood alcohol level was 0.091, according to court documents. A legal blood alcohol content for driving is 0.08 or lower.

Maher later had to have his left leg amputated below the knee. The probable cause document says he “is likely going to be paralyzed for the remainder of his life.”

Todd is being held on $5,000 bond cash or surety. When assessing Todd’s bond amount, Hon. Richard Santoni said the danger to the community is “very much present,” adding that these are “serious allegations.”

In addition to bond, Todd must wear a tether and abide by other standard requirements like undergoing supervision and alcohol testing and not drinking or possessing any alcoholic beverages.

While this is his first felony charge, Wednesday was not his first time in court. From 2008 to as recent as this February, Kalamazoo County court records also show a slew of misdemeanor charges and civil infractions ranging from speeding and driving on a suspended license to marijuana possession and embezzlement. Some charges were dismissed while in other cases he pleaded guilty or admitted responsibility for through fines.

He is expected back in court for hearings on Sept. 6 and Sept. 13.

— News 8’s David Horak contributed to this report.

Correction: A previous version of this article included an incorrect name for the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. A previous version also listed the legal BAC incorrectly. We regret the errors, which have since been corrected.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

#Alcoholic Beverages#Michigan State Police#Blood Alcohol Content#Embezzlement#Docs#N Riverview Drive
