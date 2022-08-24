Read full article on original website
2 Virginia Cities Named on List of 25 Best Places to Live on the East Coast in 2022-2023ChannelocityVirginia State
The Best Seafood Restaurants in Chesapeake, Virginia (Opinion)Terry MansfieldChesapeake, VA
Portsmouth City Council votes to name a street after hometown hero Missy ElliottCheryl E PrestonPortsmouth, VA
Top 3 Most Romantic Restaurants in Virginia BeachChannelocityVirginia Beach, VA
Virginia Beach rapper without hands lifts othersAccording to StephVirginia Beach, VA
Military Circle Mall tenants granted extension to vacate ahead of demolition
NORFOLK, Va. — Business tenants at Military Circle pleaded their case for an extension until the end of January 2023 to vacate at a Norfolk City Council meeting on August 23. On Aug. 25, officials announced that they would grant the extension. Earlier this month, tenants received an order...
Military Aviation Museum in Virginia Beach postpones air show, introduces 'Tanks and Tracks' event
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — "Warbirds Over the Beach," an airshow organized by the Military Aviation Museum, has been postponed. Spokesman Jay Bess said the Virginia Beach museum is cutting back on the number of planes kept "in flying status" so that mechanics can give enough attention to each plane as needed.
Newport News Shipbuilding to host keel laying for future USS Enterprise
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A major milestone is at hand for Hampton Roads' largest industrial employer. Newport News Shipbuilding will host the keel laying ceremony for the nation's next Navy aircraft carrier on Saturday. And its name ought to have a pretty familiar ring to it. Enterprise is a...
Amazon donates over 1,000 backpacks with back-to-school supplies to ForKids in Chesapeake
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — More than a thousand backpacks are stuffed with supplies, ready for children who are headed back to school. Workers from Amazon's Norfolk Delivery Station put them together on Friday, and delivered them to charity ForKids in Chesapeake. A total of 1,250 backpacks were fully kitted with much-needed school supplies.
Hampton descendants of first enslaved Africans commemorate 1619
HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton's Tucker family is commemorating the landing of the first Africans to English North America in 1619. More than 100 family, friends and local dignitaries gathered at the Tucker Family Cemetery in Historic Aberdeen Gardens in Hampton for a commemoration ceremony Friday morning. The Tuckers are...
Ratepayer protection ordered by Virginia SCC could jeopardize Dominion offshore wind project
NORFOLK, Va. — Offshore wind could power more than 600,000 homes in Virginia, and create more than 1,000 jobs. That's if it happens. Local advocates for skilled trades labor unions are excited about what offshore wind could mean for their workforce in years to come. They spoke about that...
Rep. Luria visits facility connected to Dominion offshore wind project, current plans face challenges
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — With the offshore wind industry gaining traction off the coast of Virginia, both political and labor representatives came together in Chesapeake Wednesday to highlight the growth and progress so far. U.S. Rep. Elaine Luria joined organizations, such as the BlueGreen Alliance and United Association of Plumbers...
Tenants facing order to vacate Military Circle Mall plead for more time
NORFOLK, Va. — Demolition of Military Circle Mall in Norfolk is planned for early next year. However, many business owners and nonprofit leaders say they need more time to find new space. "We are Norfolk. We are Military Circle," one passionate speaker said at the city council meeting on...
Rep. Bobby Scott talks reproductive health with providers in Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Congressman Bobby Scott celebrated the anniversary of the 19th Amendment by talking about women's healthcare with providers in Newport News. It’s a conversation he said is much needed. “This is Women’s Equality Day, and health care is one of those areas where there is...
Chicho's makes security changes following quintuple shooting in March
NORFOLK, Va. — Chicho’s Pizza in Downtown Norfolk told the mayor and members of city council that they’ve made security changes to their bar since someone shot five people right outside. Six months ago, a man shot and killed Virginian-Pilot reporter Sierra Jenkins, semi-professional football player Malik...
Family displaced after Hampton fire
NORFOLK, Va. — A Hampton housefire displaced a family of three Saturday morning, according to the Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue. Crews responded to the 100 Block of Santa Clara Drive just after 11 a.m., and saw smoke and flames when coming from the house when they arrived.
Crowds flood the Oceanfront with ECSC underway
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Thousands of people roamed the Virginia Beach Oceanfront strip and boardwalk Friday night to enjoy the great weather. This weekend, the 60th Annual Coastal Edge East Coast Surfing Championships (ECSC) is generating a lot of excitement. "It's really fun this weekend because there's so much...
Coast Guard: Search underway for missing man near Virginia Beach Oceanfront
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The U.S. Coast Guard is looking for a missing man last seen near the Virginia Beach Oceanfront Saturday. Crews are searching for a 23-year-old Hispanic man wearing a white floral shirt and black shorts with orange stripe, according to a Coast Guard spokesman. He was...
Special education teacher from Newport News sentenced for importing ecstasy
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A high school special education teacher from Newport News was sentenced to two years in prison on Thursday for bringing the drug known as ecstasy into the United States. A spokesperson for the DOJ said Andrew Myers, 39, had been caught importing MDMA (ecstasy) from...
Virginia Beach couple responsible for largest coupon scam in U.S. history to appear on ABC series 'The Con'
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on May 26, 2022. A Virginia Beach couple who was sentenced to prison last year for a multi-million dollar coupon scam that impacted multiple businesses will be featured in an ABC primetime series on August 25.
Changes and continuations: Local schools prepare for VDH COVID protocols
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — School preparation isn't complete without yet another plan to tackle COVID-19. The virus is sure to impact the learning environment for a third school year. "Holy moly, let me tell you, it was crazy," said Newport News Schools Nursing Supervisor Nancy Carlson. "Everything else truly...
Suffolk fire hurts 3 including firefighter
NORFOLK, Va. — Three people were hurt in a house fire in the 3600 Block of Sleepy Hole Road in Suffolk Saturday just before 1 a.m., according to Suffolk Fire and Rescue. When firefighters arrived, they saw heavy fire and smoke coming from the two-story house. Two of the...
Outdoor movies to be screened at Town Center Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Get ready for "Movies In The Plaza!'. The family-friendly event will screen movies each Saturday night at sunset starting September 3. The movies will be shown on a large outdoor screen at Town Center Fountain Plaza. The following movies are scheduled for Movies In The...
Man shot on Shore Drive in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Virginia — A man was shot on Shore Drive in Norfolk Friday afternoon. According to the Norfolk Police Dept., it happened in the 9600 block just after 1 p.m. That area is near the East Beach Shoppes. Officers who went to the scene found a man with a...
Gloucester County Virginia, Gloucester county town in United Kingdom, join up for 'Gloucester Day'
GLOUCESTER, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that first aired in June 2022. If you live in Gloucester, Virginia, more than once you've had to pronounce "Gloucester" for someone reading the name on paper, and more than once you've had to say "No, not the one in Massachusetts."
