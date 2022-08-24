ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

13News Now

Hampton descendants of first enslaved Africans commemorate 1619

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton's Tucker family is commemorating the landing of the first Africans to English North America in 1619. More than 100 family, friends and local dignitaries gathered at the Tucker Family Cemetery in Historic Aberdeen Gardens in Hampton for a commemoration ceremony Friday morning. The Tuckers are...
HAMPTON, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
13News Now

Family displaced after Hampton fire

NORFOLK, Va. — A Hampton housefire displaced a family of three Saturday morning, according to the Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue. Crews responded to the 100 Block of Santa Clara Drive just after 11 a.m., and saw smoke and flames when coming from the house when they arrived.
HAMPTON, VA
13News Now

Crowds flood the Oceanfront with ECSC underway

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Thousands of people roamed the Virginia Beach Oceanfront strip and boardwalk Friday night to enjoy the great weather. This weekend, the 60th Annual Coastal Edge East Coast Surfing Championships (ECSC) is generating a lot of excitement. "It's really fun this weekend because there's so much...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

Suffolk fire hurts 3 including firefighter

NORFOLK, Va. — Three people were hurt in a house fire in the 3600 Block of Sleepy Hole Road in Suffolk Saturday just before 1 a.m., according to Suffolk Fire and Rescue. When firefighters arrived, they saw heavy fire and smoke coming from the two-story house. Two of the...
SUFFOLK, VA
13News Now

Man shot on Shore Drive in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Virginia — A man was shot on Shore Drive in Norfolk Friday afternoon. According to the Norfolk Police Dept., it happened in the 9600 block just after 1 p.m. That area is near the East Beach Shoppes. Officers who went to the scene found a man with a...
NORFOLK, VA
