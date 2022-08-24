ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Overton is under another boil water notice

OVERTON, Texas — City of Overton is under another boil water notice on Aug. 26 due to a repairs to a water line near City Hall. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has informed the City of Overton of repairs to a 10" water line that lost water pressure in the distribution system.
Fatal auto pedestrian wreck in Tyler.

Captain Ray Cole of Nacogdoches Fire and Rescue speaks with KTRE’S Avery Gorman about their venom response team. NASA operations manager explains launch day for historic Artemis I moon mission. Updated: 6 hours ago. Cliff Lanham, the senior vehicle operations manager for NASA’s Exploration Ground Systems (EGS) Program, joined...
2 vehicle crash in front of Chapel Hill High School

CHAPEL HILL, Texas — A two vehicle crash occurred in front of Chapel Hill High School around 4 p.m. According to Smith County Sheriff's Office, a white SUV and red truck were involved in the crash on Highway 64. No injuries have been reported. Department of Public Safety is...
Minor injuries in 18-wheeler collision on Loop 281 in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas — A crash with an 18-wheeler on E Loop 281 in Longview has resulted in the southbound lanes of traffic lanes being closed. At 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 25, a vehicle had veered off the road and struck an 18-wheeler that was parked on the shoulder in the 1200 block of E Loop 281. The 18-wheeler was parked and loading supplies when the collision occurred.
Kilgore ISD adds Guardian Program to its safety plan

KILGORE, Texas — Many East Texas school districts are heightening up safety measures by implementing the Guardian Program, a plan allowing only trained and qualified school employees to have a concealed firearm in classrooms. Kilgore ISD approved adding the program in Monday’s school board meeting, making it the final...
Morning traffic in Smith County due to flooding

LINDALE, Texas — Roads are back open on Interstate 20 after several wrecks led to backed up traffic going eastbound early Monday morning. In southwest Tyler on Graham Drive, a large branch fell on top of power lines and a car. Neighbors said they were awoken to the sound of the tree falling onto their car and then their lights went out. Smith County was under a flash flood warning until 2:15 p.m.
Tyler police release name of pedestrian killed in Friday crash

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police have released the name of a man killed in a auto-pedestrian crash Friday. According to Tyler police, at 5:46am, police were dispatched to the accident in the 6800 block of S. Broadway Ave. Upon arrival it was determined that the pedestrian was deceased. Police...
Two pets die in Longview mobile home fire

LONGVIEW, Texas — Two family pets perished in a mobile home fire at 705 Delia Drive on Aug. 25 at around 8:45 a.m in Longview. Longview Fire Department arrived on the scene of a home engulfed in flames. Fire was contained to the single home but an adjacent mobile...
Several wrecks on I-20 leading to delays in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — There are currently several wrecks along I-20, leading to delays throughout Smith County. According to the Smith County Department of Public Safety, deputies have been working on several wrecks along I-20. There is currently a jackknifed 18-wheeler on the eastbound lane between I-20 and mile marker 551 towards Lindale. This has led to traffic being backed up for several miles.
Winona, Big Sandy ISDs to delay Tuesday classes due to power outage

WINONA, Texas — Winona and Big Sandy ISDs will start classes later Tuesday morning due to power outages. WISD Superintendent Damenion Miller said in an email that school will start at 10 a.m. because of a city wide power outage. Miller later said power has been restored and will move forward with a 10 a.m. start time.
Longview rollover to cause delays in area

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview police and fire are on responding to the area of a one-car rollover wreck, according to Longview Police. The crash occurred on S Eastman Road and Estes Parkway, and police ask that caution be used as people travel through the area.
LIST: East Texas counties that have lifted their burn bans

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – After over 20 burn bans were issued across East Texas, over a dozen counties have now made the decision to lift them. The following counties have lifted their burn bans as of Wednesday: Anderson County Bowie County Camp County Cass County Cherokee County Franklin County Gregg County Henderson County Harrison County […]
