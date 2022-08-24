Read full article on original website
Overton is under another boil water notice
OVERTON, Texas — City of Overton is under another boil water notice on Aug. 26 due to a repairs to a water line near City Hall. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has informed the City of Overton of repairs to a 10" water line that lost water pressure in the distribution system.
Traffic signal retiming to begin this week, additional modernizations proposed in 2023
TYLER, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached does not relate to the story. The City will be retiming 19 traffic signals this week for the year two signal timing improvements project. The identified intersections will build upon the corridors which were retimed in 2019 and 2021 and focus on areas that have seen less reliable travel times.
KLTV
Fatal auto pedestrian wreck in Tyler.
Captain Ray Cole of Nacogdoches Fire and Rescue speaks with KTRE’S Avery Gorman about their venom response team. NASA operations manager explains launch day for historic Artemis I moon mission. Updated: 6 hours ago. Cliff Lanham, the senior vehicle operations manager for NASA’s Exploration Ground Systems (EGS) Program, joined...
Big Sandy repairing several water leaks, residents might experience water pressure loss
BIG SANDY, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced on July 21, 2022 and does not relate to the story. The City of Big Sandy discovered several water leaks within the city limits and is currently repairing them. Government officials posted on their Facebook page that...
2 vehicle crash in front of Chapel Hill High School
CHAPEL HILL, Texas — A two vehicle crash occurred in front of Chapel Hill High School around 4 p.m. According to Smith County Sheriff's Office, a white SUV and red truck were involved in the crash on Highway 64. No injuries have been reported. Department of Public Safety is...
Tyler police identify pedestrian killed after getting struck on South Broadway Ave.
TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department has identified the pedestrian who died after being struck by a vehicle Friday morning in Tyler. Cristian Vavich, 35, of Tyler, walked across S. Broadway Ave from the area of the Whataburger around 5:45 a.m. Friday, according to police. Police said he...
Minor injuries in 18-wheeler collision on Loop 281 in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas — A crash with an 18-wheeler on E Loop 281 in Longview has resulted in the southbound lanes of traffic lanes being closed. At 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 25, a vehicle had veered off the road and struck an 18-wheeler that was parked on the shoulder in the 1200 block of E Loop 281. The 18-wheeler was parked and loading supplies when the collision occurred.
I Am Beautiful Movement to celebrate 10th workshop for East Texas girls
HENDERSON, Texas — The I Am Beautiful Movement is celebrating its 10th year of bringing tools and resources to young girls so they can thrive in any environment. Shardae LaRae chatted virtually with I Am Beautiful Movement Founder Latoyia Session-Jordan, about what guests can expect for the free event this Saturday.
Brownsboro ISD calls for $24 million bond for CTE programs, other expansions
BROWNSBORO, Texas — Brownsboro ISD trustees this week called for a $24 million bond election to be held in November for career and technical education additions, an auditorium and other expansions. The bond election, which will be held on Nov. 8, includes five projects to address aging facilities and...
Kilgore ISD adds Guardian Program to its safety plan
KILGORE, Texas — Many East Texas school districts are heightening up safety measures by implementing the Guardian Program, a plan allowing only trained and qualified school employees to have a concealed firearm in classrooms. Kilgore ISD approved adding the program in Monday’s school board meeting, making it the final...
Morning traffic in Smith County due to flooding
LINDALE, Texas — Roads are back open on Interstate 20 after several wrecks led to backed up traffic going eastbound early Monday morning. In southwest Tyler on Graham Drive, a large branch fell on top of power lines and a car. Neighbors said they were awoken to the sound of the tree falling onto their car and then their lights went out. Smith County was under a flash flood warning until 2:15 p.m.
KLTV
Tyler police release name of pedestrian killed in Friday crash
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police have released the name of a man killed in a auto-pedestrian crash Friday. According to Tyler police, at 5:46am, police were dispatched to the accident in the 6800 block of S. Broadway Ave. Upon arrival it was determined that the pedestrian was deceased. Police...
Right lane on I-20 east of US 271 closed as crews clean up wreck
GREGG COUNTY, Texas — Texas Department of Transportation crews are working to clean up after a wreck on Interstate 20 east of US Highway 271 in Gregg County Tuesday afternoon. According to the TxDOT, the crash happened on I-20 westbound at mile marker 577, just east of US 271....
Two pets die in Longview mobile home fire
LONGVIEW, Texas — Two family pets perished in a mobile home fire at 705 Delia Drive on Aug. 25 at around 8:45 a.m in Longview. Longview Fire Department arrived on the scene of a home engulfed in flames. Fire was contained to the single home but an adjacent mobile...
Several wrecks on I-20 leading to delays in Smith County
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — There are currently several wrecks along I-20, leading to delays throughout Smith County. According to the Smith County Department of Public Safety, deputies have been working on several wrecks along I-20. There is currently a jackknifed 18-wheeler on the eastbound lane between I-20 and mile marker 551 towards Lindale. This has led to traffic being backed up for several miles.
Winona, Big Sandy ISDs to delay Tuesday classes due to power outage
WINONA, Texas — Winona and Big Sandy ISDs will start classes later Tuesday morning due to power outages. WISD Superintendent Damenion Miller said in an email that school will start at 10 a.m. because of a city wide power outage. Miller later said power has been restored and will move forward with a 10 a.m. start time.
Longview rollover to cause delays in area
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview police and fire are on responding to the area of a one-car rollover wreck, according to Longview Police. The crash occurred on S Eastman Road and Estes Parkway, and police ask that caution be used as people travel through the area.
Officials respond to one-vehicle wreck on Highway 31 East in Smith County
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Officials responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 24200 block of Highway 31 East Monday evening. Smith County Pct. 4 Constable's Office, Texas Department of Public Safety and Smith County Emergency Services District No. 2 are on the scene, according to a Facebook post from Smith County Pct. 4 Constable Josh Joplin.
LIST: East Texas counties that have lifted their burn bans
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – After over 20 burn bans were issued across East Texas, over a dozen counties have now made the decision to lift them. The following counties have lifted their burn bans as of Wednesday: Anderson County Bowie County Camp County Cass County Cherokee County Franklin County Gregg County Henderson County Harrison County […]
UT System Board of Regents approves $100 million to support UT Tyler medical school
TYLER, Texas — The University of Texas System Board of Regents on Thursday approved giving $100 million over the next 10 years to fund expenses associated with starting the medical school at UT Tyler. The board announced that the funding will go toward capital expenses to ensure the new...
