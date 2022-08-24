ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dickson County, TN

Cheatham County Source

Middle TN High School Football Game of The Week: Gallatin vs Blackman Preview

Middle Tennessee high school football has officially begun and week one was a blast. From Oakland continuing their dominance and expanding their winning streak, to every Wilson County school we cover, other than Lebanon, unexpectedly losing in week one, who knows what week two will bring.
MURFREESBORO, TN
dicksonpost.com

Trick play leads Fairview past Creek Wood

A fourth quarter gamble ended up being the difference Friday night between Fairview and Creek Wood as the Yellow Jackets won 13-7. Fairview quarterback Mays McCoy found running back Layden Grant over the middle for a 31-yard touchdown. Fairview head coach Chris Hughes gave his offensive coordinator Michael Jackson all the credit for coming up with the play.
FAIRVIEW, TN
dicksonpost.com

Building the undefeated 1949 Dickson Dragons football team

Homer Hamdorff had worked at Dickson High School before leaving to serve in the U.S. Coast Guard during World War II. After the war he married his wife Anna Jo and they returned to Dickson, where Homer continued his teaching and coaching career at Dickson High School. With Coach Hamdorff in charge starting in 1946, the sports programs at DHS got back to their winning ways. The 1948 football team, the first to be known as the "Dragons," went 6-1-1. Going into the 1949 season, the town had high expectations for the football season.
DICKSON, TN
Rutherford Source

Lane and Road Closures 8-27-31, 2022

TDOT Lane Closure Report for Middle Tennessee, August 25-31, 2022. The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit 59)(LM 23.25 – LM 24.30) · Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Excluding weekends, There...
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!. Friday, August 26 to Saturday, August 27, 6:00pm-10:00pm. The City of La Vergne is excited to host a carnival at Veterans Memorial Park in August as a part of the City's 50th Anniversary celebration. In honor of the City's 50th Anniversary, the city will provide vouchers for 250 armbands to citizens before the event. Each armband is good for four hours of unlimited rides at the carnival.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
whvoradio.com

Tennessee Woman Injured In Crash Near I-24 Welcome Center

A Tennessee woman was injured in a wreck on Interstate 24 in front of the Welcome Center in Christian County Thursday night. Christian County Sheriff's deputies say Amanda Henry was westbound entering the construction area with traffic going down to one lane when she struck the side of a tractor-trailer. The crash caused her vehicle to run off the roadway and hit a digital information sign.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
WSMV

Family of Brentwood fallen officer dealing with new tragedy

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Jennifer Taylor placed a card outside the Brentwood Market Friday for her nephew, Destin Legieza. Friday would have been his 33rd birthday. "Truth be told, I miss him terribly," Taylor said. Brentwood Market is where Destin was hit and killed by a drunk driver in...
BRENTWOOD, TN
