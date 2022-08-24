Read full article on original website
Middle TN High School Football Game of The Week: Gallatin vs Blackman Preview
Middle Tennessee high school football has officially begun and week one was a blast. From Oakland continuing their dominance and expanding their winning streak, to every Wilson County school we cover, other than Lebanon, unexpectedly losing in week one, who knows what week two will bring. We will be bringing you the best coverage of […] The post Middle TN High School Football Game of The Week: Gallatin vs Blackman Preview appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
dicksonpost.com
Trick play leads Fairview past Creek Wood
A fourth quarter gamble ended up being the difference Friday night between Fairview and Creek Wood as the Yellow Jackets won 13-7. Fairview quarterback Mays McCoy found running back Layden Grant over the middle for a 31-yard touchdown. Fairview head coach Chris Hughes gave his offensive coordinator Michael Jackson all the credit for coming up with the play.
dicksonpost.com
Building the undefeated 1949 Dickson Dragons football team
Homer Hamdorff had worked at Dickson High School before leaving to serve in the U.S. Coast Guard during World War II. After the war he married his wife Anna Jo and they returned to Dickson, where Homer continued his teaching and coaching career at Dickson High School. With Coach Hamdorff in charge starting in 1946, the sports programs at DHS got back to their winning ways. The 1948 football team, the first to be known as the “Dragons,” went 6-1-1. Going into the 1949 season, the town had high expectations for the football season.
Nolensville player hits grand slam despite challenge beyond the diamond
Nolensville is coming for revenge as they play Hawaii on Saturday in the U.S. Championship of the Little League World Series.
Body found during search for Sumner County man
Human remains were discovered during a search for a Sumner County man reported missing recently.
Missing children from Tennessee reported since the start of 2022
50 children who have been reported missing in Tennessee this year alone have had their cases entered into the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children database.
z975.com
News in Clarksville: Gunshots at football game, open container rules, parking garage and other top stories this week
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Here’s a look at the top local news stories from Clarksville Now this week. Deputies made ‘high-risk’ traffic stop after football game shooting: Deputies were able to quickly catch three suspects following the gunshots at West Creek High School. City considers allowing open...
Lane and Road Closures 8-27-31, 2022
TDOT Lane Closure Report for Middle Tennessee, August 25-31, 2022. The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit 59)(LM 23.25 – LM 24.30) · Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Excluding weekends, There...
kiiky.com
Rutherford County Schools Review 2022| Admission Requirements, Tuition, Scholarship
With a student community of over 45,000 and 5,200 employees, Rutherford County School district currently surpasses Hamilton County (Chattanooga) to become the fourth largest school district in Tennessee. Rutherford County Schools have the vision to empower its students for tomorrow’s economy and opportunities. Rutherford County School district is home...
fox17.com
Midstate officers, firefighters salute detective killed in East Tennessee helicopter crash
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — Officers and firefighters in Murfreesboro gathered Wednesday to pay tribute to a fallen Tennessee detective who died in a helicopter crash in Marion County. Marion County Commissioner Matt Blansett and Sgt. Lee Russell of the Tennessee Highway Patrol were both killed when the helicopter they...
msn.com
Fifty-five years of business: How the late Wayne Hall built an iconic supermarket
On Sept. 5, one of the most iconic of all stores in south Montgomery County will celebrate 55 years in business, and even though the man who started it all won't be able to see it, his family, friends and customers say he'll be there in spirit. 1/5 SLIDES ©...
Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!. Friday, August 26 to Saturday, August 27, 6:00pm-10:00pm. The City of La Vergne is excited to host a carnival at Veterans Memorial Park in August as a part of the City’s 50th Anniversary celebration. In honor of the City’s 50th Anniversary, the city will provide vouchers for 250 armbands to citizens before the event. Each armband is good for four hours of unlimited rides at the carnival.
Victim identified in East Nashville deadly shooting
The shooting happened around 7 p.m. in a parking lot at 1500 Porter Road.
whvoradio.com
Tennessee Woman Injured In Crash Near I-24 Welcome Center
A Tennessee woman was injured in a wreck on Interstate 24 in front of the Welcome Center in Christian County Thursday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Amanda Henry was westbound entering the construction area with traffic going down to one lane when she struck the side of a tractor-trailer. The crash caused her vehicle to run off the roadway and hit a digital information sign.
wgnsradio.com
Brief Pursuit Ends in Crash Involving Rutherford Co. School Bus, Three Taken into Custody
(La Vergne, Tenn.) Murfreesboro Road was shut down on August 25th in the eastbound direction due to a multi-vehicle crash that included a Rutherford County School bus in LaVergne. No students were on the bus at the time, and no one was injured. LaVerne Police were initially alerted by the...
WSMV
Family of Brentwood fallen officer dealing with new tragedy
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Jennifer Taylor placed a card outside the Brentwood Market Friday for her nephew, Destin Legieza. Friday would have been his 33rd birthday. “Truth be told, I miss him terribly,” Taylor said. Brentwood Market is where Destin was hit and killed by a drunk driver in...
wvlt.tv
Man has ‘near death experience’ on Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair ride
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - One man said he had a “near-death experience” on a ride at the Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair Thursday. Reithoffer Shows owns the rides at the fair. A spokesperson said employees inspect each ride every day. But Eric Bain said that inspection didn’t prevent what happened to him.
WSMV
Off-duty Robertson Co. Deputy life-flighted to VUMC, in critical condition
CROSS PLAINS, Tenn. (WSMV) - An off-duty Robertson County corrections deputy was life-flighted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center Wednesday night after a motorcycle crash left him in critical condition. Cross Plains Fire Chief Tommy Jackson told Smokey Barn News the off-duty deputy was driving near Bethlehem Road around 7:10 p.m....
smokeybarn.com
Off-Duty Deputy Lifeflighted “Critical” Following Motorcycle Crash Near Cross Plains
CROSS PLAINS TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – A motorcyclist has been Lifeflighted to Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville following a crash on Cross Plains Rd Wednesday Evening. According to officials, the crash occurred on Cross Plains rd near Bethlehem Road around 7:10 PM LOCATION OF CRASH. According to Cross...
La Vergne police chase ends with suspect vehicle hitting school bus
Injuries have been reported after a police pursuit ended in a crash in La Vergne.
