Homer Hamdorff had worked at Dickson High School before leaving to serve in the U.S. Coast Guard during World War II. After the war he married his wife Anna Jo and they returned to Dickson, where Homer continued his teaching and coaching career at Dickson High School. With Coach Hamdorff in charge starting in 1946, the sports programs at DHS got back to their winning ways. The 1948 football team, the first to be known as the “Dragons,” went 6-1-1. Going into the 1949 season, the town had high expectations for the football season.

