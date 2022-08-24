ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Gateway Arch expected to honor Ukraine Independence Day

By Reggie Lee
 3 days ago

ST. LOUIS – The Gateway Arch is expected to commemorate Independence Day in Ukraine by lighting the Gateway Arch with blue and yellow lights Wednesday in solidarity.

Blue and yellow lights are expected to flash on the Gateway Arch on Wednesday as the passage of the Gateway Solidarity Act last month.

Missouri Congresswoman Ann Wagner (R – District 2) introduced legislation to authorize the National Park Service to light up the Arch with the colors of the Ukrainian flag on Aug. 24.

More than 5 million civilians have been forced from their homes and thousands have lost their lives since Russia launched an invasion on Ukraine nearly six months ago.

“Vladimir Putin and the Russian Federation continue their unconscionable assault on the sovereign nation of Ukraine,” Wagner said. “We have heard numerous stories illustrating the brutality of this invasion and the potential war crimes being committed by the Putin regime. In response to this horrific assault, landmarks across the globe have been lit up in solidarity with the Ukrainian people.”

The Gateway Solidarity Act also details that the National Park Service will light the Arch with the colors of the Ukrainian flag for each Ukrainian Independence Day until the Russian invasion ends.

