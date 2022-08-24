Read full article on original website
WLFI.com
Beers Across the Wabash draws large crowd
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Saturday was a perfect day for people to grab a beer and other goodies in downtown Lafayette. The 10th Annual Beers Across the Wabash was packed with attendees over the John T Myers Pedestrian Bridge. Proceeds went towards Food Finders Food Bank. The event has...
WLFI.com
Indiana Bacon Festival floods downtown Delphi
DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) — Bacon lovers rejoice!. One of Delphi's most beloved festivals flooded the city's downtown streets Saturday evening. The Ninth Annual Indiana Bacon Festival draws nearly 3 times the population of Delphi and attracts several out of towners and locals alike. Many local vendors served their favorite...
WLFI.com
4th annual Ouibache Music Festival a success
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)— The 4th annual Ouibache Music Festival took place at the Columbian Park Amphitheater Saturday night. The festival celebrates roots music and artists from all across the country gathered to perform for the community. The most recent Metzger award winner, Audrey Johnson, was recognized at the event....
WLFI.com
United Way of Greater Lafayette kicks off 2022 Annual Community Campaign
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — United Way of Greater Lafayette has a $5 million goal for its 2022 Annual Community Campaign. The campaign kicked off Thursday night at the Stables Event Center. Its purpose is for the Greater Lafayette community to come together to help people dealing with mental health issues, financial difficulty, and emotional trauma.
WLFI.com
West Lafayette Public Library holds grand opening ceremony
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) -- The West Lafayette Public Library held its grand opening ceremony Saturday afternoon. West Lafayette Mayor, John Dennis was on hand to kick off the festivities. The $11 million project has added more than 10,000 square feet to the building along Northwestern Avenue. Other upgrades include...
WLFI.com
Purdue University hosts Boilerfest
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Moving away from home and starting college is hard, and for some students, finding a community within their university that is the right fit for them is even harder. That is why Purdue's Black Cultural Center held Boilerfest to help students find organizations that...
3 injured in reported disturbance at Ruoff Music Center
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – Police are investigating a reported disturbance during the Wiz Khalifa and Logic concert Friday night at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville. During the performance at around 10:30 p.m., a disturbance broke out in the crowd in section 5 of the lawn section. Police and security in the venue responded and began exiting […]
Fox 59
Fall fun destinations in central Indiana for 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — Temperatures will soon drop, kids are back to school, and football season here. There are so many things to do in the Indianapolis area when it comes to the fall season. Greater Indianapolis is plentiful with scares, pumpkin patches, orchards, festival, and more!. We took a look...
indyschild.com
10 Best Nature Centers in Central Indiana
Nature centers are great places to bring kids because they allow children to interact with nature firsthand. No matter the weather, nature centers provide a place to experience nature. Most central Indiana nature centers offer special activities and events that are perfect for families like story time, family hikes, and campfires.
WLFI.com
Purdue announces new police chief
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue University Police Department is welcoming a new chief. Lesley Wiete is a 1998 Purdue graduate and 23-year veteran at the department. The deputy chief will transition to the top spot on Sept. 1. "My department knows me pretty well. They know over the...
Current Publishing
Friday concert at Ruoff evacuated due to ‘disturbance’
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office says concert attendees at Ruoff Music Center were evacuated Friday evening due to what law enforcement described as a “disturbance.”. The sheriff’s office says the disturbance was reported at 10:28 p.m. in section 5 of the lawn at the venue, where rapper Wiz Khalifa was performing. Law enforcement officials did not specify what type of disturbance was involved, but said that all gates, including non-public exits were opened and that patrons self-evacuated from the music venue.
WLFI.com
Free school meal program ends; some corporations increasing prices
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) – Inflation continues to create financial challenges for people and businesses. School corporations are no exception to the effects of higher prices. It comes at a difficult time as administrators are trying to remind parents that school meals are no longer free for all students.
WLFI.com
BZA approves request for rental hall
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Board of Zoning Appeals approved a special exception Wednesday evening that could soon bring a new venue to the Greater Lafayette area. During it's monthly meeting, the Board of Zoning Appeals met with Todd and Lynn Edgell, who were requesting a special exception to permit an agricultural rental hall.
Visit This Epic Warehouse Restaurant in Indiana
If you're looking for a fun, new restaurant to check out, look no further than this historic 1920s warehouse that was converted into an eclectic modern restaurant. Keep reading to learn more.
WLFI.com
Daily Fuel Tracker 18
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 is helping you out by tracking down the lowest gas prices on both sides of the river. In Lafayette, the Murphy Station on Concord Road has gas for $3.59 a gallon. In West Lafayette, the Speedway on U.S. 52 has gas for...
WLFI.com
Lafayette School Corp. seeking public input for strategic plan
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – The Lafayette School Corporation is in the early stages of creating a strategic plan. Administrators are asking for public input over the next few months as part of the process. On Wednesday, the school corporation hosted its first listening session at Sunnyside Intermediate School. The...
Indianapolis Recorder
What’s In A Name, Indy? Haughville — Part 1
Haughville is part of the near west side of Indianapolis. The Haughville Historic District is bounded roughly by 10th Street, Belleview Place, Walnut Street and Concord Street. The neighborhood itself has wider boundaries. Initially, this community grew from job opportunities available at area factories that moved operations across the White...
WLFI.com
Harrison High School honors former football star
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Harrison High School had a special tribute during its home opener football game. The team had a special moment for a former Harrison High School Football star injured in a crash near Indiana State University. As we've reported, Omarian Dixon is recovering at an Indianapolis hospital.
Chaos at Wiz Khalifa concert sparked by ‘shooting’ with people seen running out of Ruoff Music Center in Indianapolis
CHAOS broke out at a Wiz Khalifa concert on Friday night as attendees were seen running from the performance in Indianapolis. The rapper was playing at the Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville when an unspecified incident abruptly ended the show at about 10.30pm. The area was reportedly being evacuated as...
fortwaynesnbc.com
INDOT plans studies to discuss changes to U.S. 30 and U.S. 31 corridors
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is launching a study to address the future of U.S. 30 and 31 corridors that have been a source of concern. INDOT officials say a two-year PEL study will look at the environmental, community and economic...
