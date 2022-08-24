Read full article on original website
Police investigating San Antonio high school football teamAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Elon Musk Wants to Connect Two Texas Cities with the HyperloopTom HandyAustin, TX
The 3 richest people in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Alamo Heights varsity football side rocked by suspensions over hazing incidentAsh JurbergAlamo Heights, TX
Beto O’Rourke is Giving Hope to these Texas OrganizationsTom HandyTexas State
Kumbia All Starz to perform at benefit concert for San Antonio Zoo
Alexa, play "Chiquilla"
sanantoniothingstodo.com
Date ideas in San Antonio – 50 romantic things to do for couples during night and day!
Looking to plan the perfect date? Whether it’s your first date or your 500th, there are tons of fun things to do in San Antonio for couples. The best part? You don’t have to spend a lot of money to have a great time. With these 50 free and cheap date ideas in San Antonio, you can have a night to remember without breaking the bank.
tpr.org
San Antonio Symphony reborn as the San Antonio Philharmonic
Last June 16, when the San Antonio Symphony management dissolved Texas’ longest running professional orchestra, San Antonio became the largest city without a professional symphony. Now, from the wreckage of that organization, the San Antonio Philharmonic has emerged. “It's a new organization, old orchestra. And we're really excited to...
San Antonio named as one of the best cities for thrifting, beating out Austin
Three Texas cities made the top 10 list, which ranked New York as the nation's No. 1 thrifting spot.
50-acre Hill Country oasis fires up $20 million price tag, plus more top stories
Editor’s note: Each weekend, we share five stories that captured the attention of the Alamo City over the past seven days. Here are the most-read stories of the week. 1. 50-acre Hill Country 'hospitality oasis' fires up $20 million price tag. The 50-acre property in Comal County boasts its own biergarten and much more.
Here are the top 5 things to do in San Antonio this weekend
Live music moments and action-packed entertainment are on the horizon. See Luke Bryan in concert at the AT&T Center or enjoy a day of conjunto celebrations at Rosedale Park. Check out the top five things to do in San Antonio this weekend. And for a full listing of events, go to our calendar.
La Ruina, a new bar from former owners of San Antonio's The Modernist, opening next month
The new concept promises a menu of cocktails made with specialty rums, tequilas and mezcals.
KSAT 12 hires San Antonio native Camelia Juarez as news reporter
She's back in her hometown.
How a Houston-Born Singer Became a Tex-Mex Star in the 1930s
Lydia Mendoza was only a teenager when she became an icon of Mexican American music. The year was 1934. The song was “Mal Hombre,” or “Bad Man.” A brave choice for a solo debut, the bitter tango of lost innocence and contempt forever defined her. The lyrics, quite possibly a prostitute’s lament, struck a nerve.
Trinity University graduate Janet Craig explores human trafficking epidemic in new film Wake Up
In Wake Up, Craig tells the story of a pair of foster children who are kidnapped from a small community by a sex trafficking ring.
Where to find 18 of the best burgers in San Antonio
A juicy burger awaits you at these local spots.
Hotel Emma announces new executive chef for signature restaurant and beyond
One of San Antonio's premier dining destinations dropped an exciting announcement on August 25: Hotel Emma has hired Jorge Luis Hernández as executive chef to oversee the entire property's culinary program. A San Antonio native, Hernández will shape the offerings at Supper (American Eatery), Sternewirth bar and clubroom, and...
KSAT 12
Smithson Valley’s David De Hoyos named Jon Wayne Player of the Game in first game of KSAT Pigskin Classic
SAN ANTONIO – The first-ever KSAT Pigskin Classic kicked off at the Alamodome on Saturday, with a 5A versus 6A clash between the Reagan Rattlers and the Smithson Valley Rangers. Thousands of high school football fans saw the Rangers defeat the Rattlers in a defensive battle by a score...
KSAT 12
Regal Cinemas to offer discounted tickets for National Cinema Day
SAN ANTONIO – To celebrate National Cinema Day, Regal Cinemas in San Antonio will be offering a special discounted rate for all its movies. According to Regal Cinemas, movies on September 3 will cost three dollars regardless of time or movie type, including 3D and RPX. Theatres are expected...
Uvalde Shooting Lawsuit, Lady Gaga: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week
Families affected by the Uvalde mass shooting retained a California law firm to file a $27 billion lawsuit against law enforcement agencies and the manufacturer of the gunman's assault rifle.
fsrmagazine.com
Four Brothers Opens on San Antonio River Walk
Omni La Mansión del Rio and Mokara Hotel & Spa today announced the opening of Four Brothers. A contemporary, casual restaurant, this new dining experience invites guests to enjoy a fusion of traditional and modern Southern Texas cuisine, accented with Latin & French flavors. “Four Brothers is taking a...
San Antonio Current
This fully restored Mid-Century Modern home in San Antonio is now on the market
A pair of San Antonio homeowners have listed a Mid-Century Modern home in Castle Hills they spent 18 months returning to its sleek 1962 glory. The six-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath property hit the market last week for $725,000. The sellers' renovations include opening up the living room and kitchen into a single...
KENS 5
Damp pattern to continue in San Antonio area
Don't wash the car just yet! You should keep that umbrella nearby.
