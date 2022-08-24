ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

San Antonio Symphony reborn as the San Antonio Philharmonic

Last June 16, when the San Antonio Symphony management dissolved Texas’ longest running professional orchestra, San Antonio became the largest city without a professional symphony. Now, from the wreckage of that organization, the San Antonio Philharmonic has emerged. “It's a new organization, old orchestra. And we're really excited to...
Regal Cinemas to offer discounted tickets for National Cinema Day

SAN ANTONIO – To celebrate National Cinema Day, Regal Cinemas in San Antonio will be offering a special discounted rate for all its movies. According to Regal Cinemas, movies on September 3 will cost three dollars regardless of time or movie type, including 3D and RPX. Theatres are expected...
Four Brothers Opens on San Antonio River Walk

Omni La Mansión del Rio and Mokara Hotel & Spa today announced the opening of Four Brothers. A contemporary, casual restaurant, this new dining experience invites guests to enjoy a fusion of traditional and modern Southern Texas cuisine, accented with Latin & French flavors. “Four Brothers is taking a...
CultureMap San Antonio is your daily source for local lifestyle news, including where to eat and what to do.

