Rochester, NY

spectrumlocalnews.com

18th Fairport Music Festival gets underway this weekend

FAIRPORT, N.Y. — The Fairport Music Festival comes back to town this weekend with three outdoor stages where musicians will be rocking out over the next two days. There are even more indoors at places like Mulconry's, B-Side and Smokin' Hot Chicks. On Friday, crews are busy setting up...
FAIRPORT, NY
News 8 WROC

Clifton Springs church hosts 2nd annual car show benefit

CLIFTON SPRINGS, N.Y. (WROC) – Wellspring Church in Clifton Springs held its second annual car show Saturday afternoon. Money raised at the event will benefit the Finger Lakes Law Enforcement Academy, FLACRA and Wellspring Community Care. At least 200 cars including: Corvettes, Mustangs, Jeeps, boats and motorcycles were showcased, and dozens of vendors were at […]
CLIFTON SPRINGS, NY
News 8 WROC

Daisy Flour Mill in Penfield to become brewery

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Daisy Flour Mill has new owners, according to the town of Penfield. The permit says that the building is now owned by Rising Storm Brewing Company, which is based in Avon. The building had been vacant since 2019. The new name of the business will be Rising Storm Brewing Company […]
PENFIELD, NY
Rochester, NY
Lifestyle
Rochester, NY
Food & Drinks
City
Rochester, NY
Rochester, NY
Restaurants
Travel Maven

The Largest Flea Market in Upstate New York is a Must Visit

There's nothing like a day spent outdoors in the summer shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, New York is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in the entire state.
CLARENCE, NY
WHEC TV-10

Floating museum to dock in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A replica of a Spanish tall ship will be making its way to Rochester this month. The floating museum—the Nao Trinidad—is a replica of a 16th-century Spanish ship commanded by Ferdinand Magellan. The captain ship was called the Armada del Maluco (1519-1522). The...
ROCHESTER, NY
msn.com

Metros sending the most people to Rochester

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Rochester, NY Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Rochester from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
ROCHESTER, NY
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
familyadventuresinnewyorkstate.com

Kashong Conservation Area- Geneva, New York

Kashong Conservation Area is a beautiful place made up of woods, fields, and creeks. This 84-acre area is located on the west side of Seneca Lake. Kashong Conservation Area contains 2.75 miles of trails that can be used for both hiking and cross-country skiing. This park is a place my husband and I visited years ago. We would come in from a different location and that area was very steep and quite dangerous. This conservation area is newer and a much easier hike for families.
GENEVA, NY
WHEC TV-10

Rochester couple hoping to land Cannabis Dispensary License

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — On Thursday, New York State began accepting applications from people who want to open legal marijuana dispensaries in New York. At the front of the line was a Rochester couple who meets the benchmarks and is hoping to get one of the first licenses to legally sell.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Man shot on Jefferson Ave Thursday night

Rochester, N.Y. — UPDATE: Rochester Police responded to the area of Jefferson Avenue for the report of shots fired and a man down around 8:20 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located a man who had been shot at least once in the upper body. The victim was transported to Strong...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

A day for the dogs

Rochester, N.Y. — Every dog has its day - and that day is Friday, Aug. 26. There's a day dedicated for just about everything, so why not our best friends?. Don't worry, cat lovers. Furry felines get their due on Oct. 29. Share portraits of your pets with us...
ROCHESTER, NY
cnycentral.com

Noteworthy names set to perform at del Lago

WATERLOO, N.Y. — The Vine Showroom at del Lago Resort & Casino are welcoming a few more big and classic names to its stage in the upcoming months. On Saturday, Sept. 24, country legend Tanya Tucker will belt out her hits at The Vine. The two-time GRAMMY winner first came on to the scene with her hit "Delta Down" in the early 1970s and has been blazing trails ever since. The influential female country artist has amassed 23 Top 40 albums and 56 singles throughout her career, including "Two Sparrows in a Hurricane," "It's a Little Too Late," and "If it Don't Come Easy" to name a few.
WATERLOO, NY
msn.com

Cats available for adoption in Rochester

Of the 7.6 companion animals who end up in U.S. shelters each year, 3.4 million are cats. Also annually, 2.7 million animals are euthanized in shelters; 1.4 million of them are cats. With an estimated 3,500 physical shelter locations around the country, odds are good you're within close proximity to a shelter with cats looking for a home.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Adam Interviews: ‘Forged in Fire’ judge Doug Marcaida

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Doug Marcaida has become known by millions for his catch phrase, “This blade will KEAL!” By that he means Keep Everyone Alive. He says it regularly as a judge on the History Channel show, ‘Forged in Fire,’ in which contestants make bladed weapons. Marcaida was born and raised in the Philippines, […]
ROCHESTER, NY

