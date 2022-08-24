These are the judges for this year’s State Fair of Texas Big Tex Choice Awards
DALLAS (KDAF) — This Sunday, Aug. 28, six judges will determine which food items will win the State Fair of Texas’ Big Texas Choice Awards.
The competition this year is tight, with many delicious and creative food items duking it out to win the titles of “Best Taste – Savory”, “Best Taste – Sweet”, and “Most Creative”.
For a full list of the foods duking it out, click here.
Here are the judges:
- Brad Batson — Co-Founder of Karbach Brewing Company
- Hiawatha Williams — Founder of Williams Chicken
- Lance Barrow — CBS Sports
- Maricsa Trejo — Pastry Chef at Las Casita Bakeshop
- Rob Maiden — Captain of the Mavs Maniaac’s
- Sybil Summers — 98.7 KLUV Radio
The live event will be streamed on the State Fair of Texas' Twitter page , beginning at 2 p.m.
