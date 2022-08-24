ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

These are the judges for this year’s State Fair of Texas Big Tex Choice Awards

By Tyler Manning
 3 days ago

DALLAS (KDAF) — This Sunday, Aug. 28, six judges will determine which food items will win the State Fair of Texas’ Big Texas Choice Awards.

The competition this year is tight, with many delicious and creative food items duking it out to win the titles of “Best Taste – Savory”, “Best Taste – Sweet”, and “Most Creative”.

For a full list of the foods duking it out, click here.

Here are the judges:

  • Brad Batson — Co-Founder of Karbach Brewing Company
  • Hiawatha Williams — Founder of Williams Chicken
  • Lance Barrow — CBS Sports
  • Maricsa Trejo — Pastry Chef at Las Casita Bakeshop
  • Rob Maiden — Captain of the Mavs Maniaac’s
  • Sybil Summers — 98.7 KLUV Radio

The live event will be streamed on the State Fair of Texas’ Twitter page , beginning at 2 p.m.

CW33

KDAF CW33 produces fun, informative lifestyle content that spans the Lone Star State, with a focus on covering events and happenings across North Texas and the DFW Metroplex

