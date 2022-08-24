Read full article on original website
Lubbock Chamber of Commerce accepting applications for the 2023 Leadership Lubbock class
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce is now accepting applications for the 2023 Leadership Lubbock class. This program provides leadership development and opportunities to learn about the many facets of Lubbock in an atmosphere that encourages team bonding resulting in professional and personal friendships that last a lifetime.
Lubbock Area United Way’s 2022 Annual Campaign now underway
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Lubbock Area United Way kicked off its 2022 Annual Campaign [Thursday] with a luncheon at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center. The money contributed to the campaign goes toward helping more than 137,000 people receive support annually from United Way’s Community Partners. At [Thursday’s]...
Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, Aug. 28 – Sept. 3
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock/Lubbock Public Library:. Come to the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, for an afternoon of board games and video games for grades K-12. For more information, call 806-767-3300. Adult Coloring Evening at Groves...
Deputy called to retrieve pig from Levelland campus
LUBBOCK, Texas— A Sheriff’s Deputy for the Hockley County Sheriff’s office responded to a call of a pig outside the Levelland Academic Beginnings Center. In a social a media post, HCSO said Deputy Martinez was out serving civil process papers when the call came in about a pig wondering the ABC campus.
Several trees vandalized at McCullough Park in Lubbock, city officials said
LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock Parks and Recreation received a tip Thursday evening about several trees at McCullough Park that were vandalized with what they believe could have been an ax. “It’s like a kick in the gut,” said Rob Lee, Parks and Rec volunteer who helped plant the trees....
One person left with moderate injuries after Saturday explosion
LUBBOCK, Texas— Emergency crews responded to what was originally a shots fired call just before 4:00 p.m. on Saturday in the 2600 block of 26th Street. According to the Lubbock Police Department, once crews arrived on scene, they discovered there was an explosion instead of a shooting. EverythingLubbock.com was...
Lubbock Pediatric Cancer Association has a fun way for us to help give our support
LUBBOCK, Texas— It’s a Sip ‘N’ Shop for the Lubbock Pediatric Cancer Association. The event is August 28 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at The Atrium at Jerry’s, 10409 FM 1585. Proceeds will benefit the Lubbock Pediatric Cancer Association. Find more information on the Facebook page Lubbock Pediatric Cancer Association or by emailing lubbockpediatriccancerwalk@gmail.com.
Latino Lubbock is here to share tips on keeping our neighborhoods safe
LUBBOCK, Texas— Latino Lubbock has tips on helping the stray dogs in our neighborhoods. Plus, monthly announcements are always helpful. Get more information at latinolubbock.net or by picking up your September copy of Latino Lubbock Magazine.
Idalou Harvest: Sipping on the South Plains
LUBBOCK, Texas—Each week we are sharing the story of eight different wineries in our region. This week our Sipping on the South Plains shares Idalou Harvest. There is also a 30-minute show that will talk more on the high plains wine industry every weekend on KLBK.
Brownfield phone lines down, alternate number for 9-1-1
BROWNFIELD, Texas — The City of Brownfield said Thursday the phone lines at the Police Department were down. “For all calls, 9-1-1 emergency and non-emergency, please call 806-636-7724,” the city said. “We are working with our provider to get the issue resolved.”
Weekend Happenings has ideas for weekend fun
LUBBOCK, Texas—Every Thursday, Brandi and BrenShavia share a few weekend happenings to help you get ready for the weekend. Lubbock and the surrounding area offers so many events for the family, date night or a night with friends.
Amy Loves Lubbock Real Estate Team shares updates in our Real Estate segment
LUBBOCK, Texas— The Lubbock real estate market is hot according to Amy Loves Lubbock Real Estate Team. The Team gives us updates and numbers to keep us in the know. Bottom line, it is still a great time to purchase a home in Lubbock. Get more information @amyloveslubbock.
Wish Wednesday: It’s almost performance time for the celebrity dancers
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Make-A-Wish Foundation’s biggest fundraiser of the year, the Waltzing for Wishes gala is Saturday night. Lady Raiders head coach Krista Gerlich and KAMC’s Ryan Chandler, along with four other celebrity dancers, will take the stage to entertain the crowd. They’ve been practicing for...
KLBK Friday PM Weather Update: August 26th, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday evening weather update. Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low of 67°. Winds SE 5-10 MPH. Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High of 92°. Isolated storms northwest. Winds S 12-18 MPH. A stray shower or storm will remain possible before sunset...
Rust is KLBK’s Pet of the Day!
The Lubbock Animal shelter & KLBK featured Rust as their Pet of the Day for Monday August 8. Reach out to LAS to adopt Rust at 806-775-2057. Watch the full video above to learn more about Rust!
All The Goods & Things by Jen has home décor, furniture and more
LUBBOCK, Texas— All The Goods & Things by Jen offers in person and online shopping, consignment, custom painting and more. With more than 4,000 square feet of shopping space an thousands of items in stock, Jen has something for your style. Find out more on FB: All the Goods & Things by Jen.
Texas Tech signs athletic director to 8-year extension
LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University announced today (Aug. 26) that it has signed athletic director Kirby Hocutt to an eight-year extension through the 2029-30 season. “I want to thank President Schovanec, Chancellor Mitchell and the Board of Regents for their continued support and confidence in the upward trajectory of our entire athletics department,” said Hocutt. “Our momentum and alignment towards excellence has never been stronger, and our best days are ahead of us.
Jimmy Dean Music and Arts Festival performer releases new music
PLAINVIEW, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Billy Dean is back with a chart-climbing country single critics describe as a “more introspective way of making country music” and a concert date in Plainview. The Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter is slated to headline the first of two Jimmy Dean Music and...
