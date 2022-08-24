LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University announced today (Aug. 26) that it has signed athletic director Kirby Hocutt to an eight-year extension through the 2029-30 season. “I want to thank President Schovanec, Chancellor Mitchell and the Board of Regents for their continued support and confidence in the upward trajectory of our entire athletics department,” said Hocutt. “Our momentum and alignment towards excellence has never been stronger, and our best days are ahead of us.

