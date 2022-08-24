ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corolla, NC

This North Carolina beach house was swallowed by the sea

This seafront home lost the fight against the ocean. Sea views are at the top of many house-hunters' wishlists. But while the ocean may look beautiful from your windows, proximity to the waves can come at a devastating cost, as the owner of this unfortunate beach house on the shores of Rodanthe, North Carolina discovered. Click or scroll on to find out how the once-picturesque property sadly succumbed to the deep blue sea...
RODANTHE, NC
Crowds flood the Oceanfront with ECSC underway

Thousands of people roamed the Virginia Beach Oceanfront strip and boardwalk Friday night to enjoy the great weather. This weekend, the 60th Annual Coastal Edge East Coast Surfing Championships (ECSC) is generating a lot of excitement. "It's really fun this weekend because there's so much going on, surfing and volleyball...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
New ‘Hertford S-Bridge’ celebrated during Community Day

HERTFORD, N.C. – Residents in Perquimans County walked and biked across the new ‘Hertford S-Bridge’ today during a Community Day to celebrate the near completion of the project. The state-of-the-art swing span bridge will carry U.S. 17 Business across the Perquimans River between Hertford and Winfall. It replaces the previous bridge, which was built in […]
PERQUIMANS COUNTY, NC
Shinault, Kiser are wed

Larry Shinault Jr. of Germanton and Kathy Joy Kiser of Quaker Gap were wed on Friday, April 22, 2022 at six o’clock p.m. in The Whalehead Club Gazebo at the Currituck Lighthouse in Corolla, North Carolina. Pastor Steve Segrist officiated the ceremony. Music was performed by vocalist Maren, a...
GERMANTON, NC
Manteo student recovering from boating accident: After three surgeries, JD Perry looks to get back on his feet and the baseball field

When Brianne Clark-Perry’s cell phone rang on July 13, the caller ID said it was her 15-year-old son, JD. It was a phone call she would never forget. He was enjoying his summer vacation, hanging out with friends and doing what he loved most: playing baseball. The night before, JD Perry had pitched in the 15U district championship baseball game, helping to lead his team to victory. They were set to go to state just days away. It was a sunny day, so JD had headed out to go boating in Shallowbag Bay in Manteo with some friends.
MANTEO, NC
