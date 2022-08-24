Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Outdoor movies to be screened at Town Center Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Get ready for "Movies In The Plaza!'. The family-friendly event will screen movies each Saturday night at sunset starting September 3. The movies will be shown on a large outdoor screen at Town Center Fountain Plaza. The following movies are scheduled for Movies In The...
Musical group remembers Norfolk couple killed in Hawaii
Michelle was supposed to be back at rehearsal Thursday night with one of the groups she sings with, "The Commodores."
msn.com
This North Carolina beach house was swallowed by the sea
This seafront home lost the fight against the ocean. Sea views are at the top of many house-hunters' wishlists. But while the ocean may look beautiful from your windows, proximity to the waves can come at a devastating cost, as the owner of this unfortunate beach house on the shores of Rodanthe, North Carolina discovered. Click or scroll on to find out how the once-picturesque property sadly succumbed to the deep blue sea...
msn.com
Crowds flood the Oceanfront with ECSC underway
Thousands of people roamed the Virginia Beach Oceanfront strip and boardwalk Friday night to enjoy the great weather. This weekend, the 60th Annual Coastal Edge East Coast Surfing Championships (ECSC) is generating a lot of excitement. "It's really fun this weekend because there's so much going on, surfing and volleyball...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New ‘Hertford S-Bridge’ celebrated during Community Day
HERTFORD, N.C. – Residents in Perquimans County walked and biked across the new ‘Hertford S-Bridge’ today during a Community Day to celebrate the near completion of the project. The state-of-the-art swing span bridge will carry U.S. 17 Business across the Perquimans River between Hertford and Winfall. It replaces the previous bridge, which was built in […]
3 Things To Do This Weekend: August 25, 2022
We still have a couple weekends left until the unofficial end of summer, so you'll want to make the most of it!
2022 Warbirds Over the Beach canceled
The Military Aviation Museum in Pungo will not host its popular Warbirds Over the Beach event this October.
thestokesnews.com
Shinault, Kiser are wed
Larry Shinault Jr. of Germanton and Kathy Joy Kiser of Quaker Gap were wed on Friday, April 22, 2022 at six o’clock p.m. in The Whalehead Club Gazebo at the Currituck Lighthouse in Corolla, North Carolina. Pastor Steve Segrist officiated the ceremony. Music was performed by vocalist Maren, a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
13newsnow.com
Fifth night in a row of shootings in Hampton
Two of the shootings have been on West Pembroke Avenue. Only one shooting has resulted in the arrest of suspects.
Virginia Beach couple responsible for largest coupon scam in U.S. history to appear on ABC series 'The Con'
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on May 26, 2022. A Virginia Beach couple who was sentenced to prison last year for a multi-million dollar coupon scam that impacted multiple businesses will be featured in an ABC primetime series on August 25.
Pharrell meets with Virginia Beach leaders for the first time after moving Something in the Water festival
For the first time since Pharrell Williams announced he was pulling his Something in the Water music festival from Virginia Beach, citing the city energy as "toxic," he met with multiple leaders from his hometown over lunch.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Manteo student recovering from boating accident: After three surgeries, JD Perry looks to get back on his feet and the baseball field
When Brianne Clark-Perry’s cell phone rang on July 13, the caller ID said it was her 15-year-old son, JD. It was a phone call she would never forget. He was enjoying his summer vacation, hanging out with friends and doing what he loved most: playing baseball. The night before, JD Perry had pitched in the 15U district championship baseball game, helping to lead his team to victory. They were set to go to state just days away. It was a sunny day, so JD had headed out to go boating in Shallowbag Bay in Manteo with some friends.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Downtown Norfolk prepares for a busy weekend
Downtown Norfolk is preparing for a busy weekend with the summertime crowds on Granby Street, as well as the Jazz Festival at Town Point Park on both Friday and Saturday.
13newsnow.com
Remembering Rosa: Woman hit, killed in Virginia Beach crash was a leader in the Hampton Roads Filipino community
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A driver is accused of hitting two people who were walking in a crosswalk near Constitution Drive at Virginia Beach Town Center. The crash happened around 4 p.m. on Monday. Rosa Blanco, 76, died from her injuries, according to the Virginia Beach Police Department. Over...
Man who admitted to Hampton Roads killing spree in March appears in VB court
Cola Beale, the man at the center of a killing spree that happened back in March of 2022 appeared in Virginia Beach court on Thursday.
Mother of murder suspect speaks out; prays for justice
That son has a history of alleged violence against women. The suspect's mother has disturbing details on the three cases uncovered by 10 On Your Side investigators.
A drunk driver who rammed cop cars, a high speed motorcycle chase and a man hit and killed on the highway: a busy night for VSP
NORFOLK, Va. — The Virginia State Police had a long night Friday in Hampton Roads. Among the incidents they dealt with were a motorcyclist who drunkenly crashed into a family's SUV, a pedestrian hit and killed by a car on I-64 and a drunk driver who hit three VSP cars, the agency said.
Pedestrian seriously hurt in crash on Robin Hood Road in Norfolk
According to police, the call for the crash came in around 8:30 p.m. in the 3800 block of Robin Hood Road.
Loved ones learn about the man who allegedly killed Virginia Beach mother of 4
Court documents say Wednesday night Gary Morton was driving Covington's car when he abducted her from her home on Thalia Trace drive.
Comments / 0