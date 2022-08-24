Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
go955.com
Updated road detours in Kalamazoo area needed for natural gas improvements
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — And a couple more road closure notes for the Kalamazoo area to keep in mind for Monday, August 29. Nazareth Road between Gull Road and East Main Street will be closed to traffic as Consumers Energy continues maintenance work on a gas transmission pipeline that runs parallel to Nazareth Road.
go955.com
Kalamazoo County names new deputy county administrator for external services
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Kalamazoo County Administrator/Controller Kevin A. Catlin has appointed Lyndi Warner as the new Deputy County Administrator for External Services. The announcement was made in a press release from the county on Friday, August 26. Warner has served as the Interim Deputy County Administrator...
go955.com
Traffic Advisory: Portage Road closure August 26-29 for I-94 bridge demolition
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Portage Road will be closed for the demolition of the westbound I-94 bridge in Kalamazoo, Kalamazoo County, from 8 p.m. Friday, August 26, to 6 a.m. Monday, August 29. Traffic will be detoured on Kilgore Road, Westnedge Avenue, and Milham Road. For project details...
go955.com
1 dead, 2 wounded, including infant, in overnight shooting
PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Police are investigating a shooting where one woman was killed, another woman wounded, along with an infant Friday evening, August 26. Portage Public Safety fire and police divisions responded to a report of a shooting around 10:50 p.m. between the occupants of two vehicles on the Oakland Drive west bound entrance ramp to I-94.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
go955.com
Emmett Township DPS release details of fatal Monday motorcycle/SUV crash
EMMETT TOWNSHIP, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – A Battle Creek man was killed this week when his motorcycle crashed into a vehicle on East Columbia Avenue near Inn Road. The Emmett Township Department of Public Safety have released details of the Monday morning crash. They say their officers were dispatched at...
go955.com
Pedestrian critically injured in hit-and-run crash
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety police responded to a crash around 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning, August 27 where a pedestrian was critically injured. Authorities say it happened in the 2700 Block of West Michigan Avenue where officers discovered what appeared to be a pedestrian...
go955.com
KDPS officer justified in using deadly force says the Kalamazoo County Office of the Prosecuting Attorney
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Kalamazoo County Office of the Prosecuting Attorney has completed it’s review of the officer involved fatal shooting of Nicholas Conklin on March 20, 2022 at 1008 South Westnedge Avenue in Kalamazoo. According to a news release dated Thursday, August 25, Kalamazoo County...
go955.com
Grave Issues Squad to clean gravestones in Mountain Home Cemetery
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Grave Issues Squad and the Historic Preservation Commission are seeking volunteers to help clean headstones in Mountain Home Cemetery on Sunday, August 28 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Organizers say the work is part of a Historic Preservation Commission project to preserve...
IN THIS ARTICLE
go955.com
Avelo Airlines expands Kalamazoo Service with 2nd Florida destination: Ft Meyers
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Just weeks after announcing it’s nonstop service to Orlando Florida from Kalamazoo, Avelo Airlines has added yet another popular vacation destination to the Sunshine State. The Houston Texas based airline announced on Thursday, August 25 that it’s expanding service from Kalamazoo/Battle Creek International...
go955.com
“We Are KPS” is the new jingle, but some school staff aren’t happy with their pay
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Summer is winding down and Kalamazoo Public Schools will open fall term with a new slogan, a new theme song, and some unhappy employees. The new tune debuted at a teachers workshop earlier this week. Changing the words from Sister Sledge’s hit “We Are...
Comments / 0