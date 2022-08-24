ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bangor, MI

go955.com

Updated road detours in Kalamazoo area needed for natural gas improvements

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — And a couple more road closure notes for the Kalamazoo area to keep in mind for Monday, August 29. Nazareth Road between Gull Road and East Main Street will be closed to traffic as Consumers Energy continues maintenance work on a gas transmission pipeline that runs parallel to Nazareth Road.
KALAMAZOO, MI
go955.com

1 dead, 2 wounded, including infant, in overnight shooting

PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Police are investigating a shooting where one woman was killed, another woman wounded, along with an infant Friday evening, August 26. Portage Public Safety fire and police divisions responded to a report of a shooting around 10:50 p.m. between the occupants of two vehicles on the Oakland Drive west bound entrance ramp to I-94.
PORTAGE, MI
go955.com

Pedestrian critically injured in hit-and-run crash

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety police responded to a crash around 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning, August 27 where a pedestrian was critically injured. Authorities say it happened in the 2700 Block of West Michigan Avenue where officers discovered what appeared to be a pedestrian...
KALAMAZOO, MI
go955.com

Grave Issues Squad to clean gravestones in Mountain Home Cemetery

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Grave Issues Squad and the Historic Preservation Commission are seeking volunteers to help clean headstones in Mountain Home Cemetery on Sunday, August 28 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Organizers say the work is part of a Historic Preservation Commission project to preserve...
KALAMAZOO, MI
go955.com

Avelo Airlines expands Kalamazoo Service with 2nd Florida destination: Ft Meyers

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Just weeks after announcing it’s nonstop service to Orlando Florida from Kalamazoo, Avelo Airlines has added yet another popular vacation destination to the Sunshine State. The Houston Texas based airline announced on Thursday, August 25 that it’s expanding service from Kalamazoo/Battle Creek International...
KALAMAZOO, MI

