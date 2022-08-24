ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

LIV Golf joins antitrust lawsuit against PGA Tour

The Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series has joined the antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour in an amended complaint in which four golfers originally listed on the original lawsuit have withdrawn their names.
GOLF
Popculture

Nikki A.S.H. Fans Concerned After Possible 'WWE SmackDown' Match Injury

Is Nikki A.S.H. injured? That's the question many WWE fans are asking after a scary moment in Friday night's episode of SmackDown. Nikki and her tag team partner, Doudrop, were in a "last chance" four-way match as part of the Women's Tag Team Championship tournament. Their opponents were the teams of Sonya Deville and Natalya, Xia Li and Shotzi, and Tamina and Dana Brooke. At the end of the match, Brooke superplexed Nikki from the second rope to the area outside the ring, where several other wrestlers were waiting for them to crash onto.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy