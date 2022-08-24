Read full article on original website
British Open Winner Cam Smith, Harold Varner III Among Six PGA Tour Players Leaving for LIV Golf
LIV Golf is not expected to add any more players for its final five events, including stops next month outside Boston and Chicago.
LIV Golf joins antitrust lawsuit against PGA Tour
The Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series has joined the antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour in an amended complaint in which four golfers originally listed on the original lawsuit have withdrawn their names.
Nikki A.S.H. Fans Concerned After Possible 'WWE SmackDown' Match Injury
Is Nikki A.S.H. injured? That's the question many WWE fans are asking after a scary moment in Friday night's episode of SmackDown. Nikki and her tag team partner, Doudrop, were in a "last chance" four-way match as part of the Women's Tag Team Championship tournament. Their opponents were the teams of Sonya Deville and Natalya, Xia Li and Shotzi, and Tamina and Dana Brooke. At the end of the match, Brooke superplexed Nikki from the second rope to the area outside the ring, where several other wrestlers were waiting for them to crash onto.
