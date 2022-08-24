Read full article on original website
Route 440 emergency sewer line repairs in Jersey City won’t begin until Monday at 10 a.m.
The Route 440 emergency sewer line repairs that were originally slated to begin yesterday now won’t start until Monday at 10 a.m. Route 440 will be closed in both directions, northbound from Route 185 (Bayonne) to Danforth Avenue and southbound from Communipaw Avenue to Route 185, the Jersey City Municipal Utilities Authority announced last night.
Man fatally struck by NJ transit train
A man was fatally struck by a NJ Transit train Wednesday morning in Bergen County, authorities said.
Paterson man shot multiple times on Harrison Street
A city man was wounded in a shooting on Harrison Street on Friday afternoon, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The victim, 25-year-old, was struck by gunfire on Harrison Street and Jelsma Place at around 2:56 p.m. Police said he was shot multiple times. He managed to get...
Route 440 to be closed in both directions in parts of Hudson County for emergency repairs
Drivers beware! A portion of Route 440 in Hudson County will be closed in both directions starting on Friday for construction.
You will soon be able to live at this N.J. mall
The owners of Westfield Garden State Plaza are poised to make every shopaholic’s dream come true — you can literally live at the mall. A plan, hatched pre-COVID, to redevelop New Jersey’s second largest mall into a lifestyle center, with apartments, took a step forward this week when Westfield Garden State Plaza mall owner, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, announced that it has partnered with Mill Creek Residential for the first phase of its redevelopment.
‘World’s largest’ go-kart track set to open in N.J. this fall
A massive racetrack touted as the “world’s largest” go-kart racing course is set to open in New Jersey this fall, officials announced. Supercharged Entertainment, which runs a large go-kart arena in Wrentham, Massachusetts, plans to open the multi-level track in New Jersey this fall that they hope will become a vacation destination for travelers arriving to airports in Newark and New York, a company official told NJ Advance Media.
NJ To Ditch Front License Plate
Lawmakers want to ditch the front license plates for vehicles registered in New Jersey.(David von Diemar/Unsplash) Bill S2355 in New Jersey is an interesting one. The bill proposes the MVC issue one license plate per vehicle to drivers, as opposed to the usual two. The bill would make it legal in New Jersey for cars to display only a rear license plate.
This Businesswoman is Opening Two Restaurants in Montclair
Two new restaurants coming to Montclair later this year are owned by the same enterprising woman, Adenah Bayoh. Adenah is a Jersey Girl through and through, arriving in the Garden State after emigrating from her native Liberia. Essex County has been the site of her many achievements — from growing up in Newark to starting her first businesses here. The Montclair Girl got a chance to chat with Adenah about her Essex County connections, her new businesses coming to Montclair, and what’s next for this ground-breaking entrepreneur. Read on to learn more about Adenah Bayoh.
Trio Turn Themselves in After Leaving NYC Woman, 69, to Die at Red Light T-Bone Crash
Three men accused of stealing catalytic converters were arrested late Thursday after turning themselves in for the early morning deadly crash outside the front gates Yankee Stadium. Police say that just after 5 a.m., a woman two blocks from her home was driving on River Avenue with the green light...
Sussex County e-bike rider faces DWI charge
BYRAM TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – A Sussex County e-bike rider faces several charges including driving while intoxicated after he was stopped Thursday in Byram Township, according to police. On August 25, an officer observed an e-bike being driven on Route 206 North and was delaying traffic and swerving...
Zombies Take Over Subway Station in Downtown Newark, Police Expect Undead Traffic Terror
TRAFFIC ADVISORY – Delays Anticipated for Film Production – Tuesday, August 23, 2022 Newark Public...
Utility worker falls 20 feet from truck on Long Island, dies: police
HUNTINGTON, N.Y. (PIX11) – A PSEG Long Island subcontractor clipping trees around utility lines on Park Avenue in Huntington Station fell about 20 feet from his bucket truck and died on Tuesday, police said. Edis Rene Maldonado, 40, of Copiague, was in the extended truck when he fell around 1:55 p.m. According to officials, he […]
Baseball Bat Beating Leaves Jersey City Gas Station Worker Critical: Police
A 25-year-old North Bergen man beat a 54-year-old Jersey City gas station employee with a baseball bat, sending him to the hospital with serious injuries, authorities said. What started as an argument ended with Nixon Marquez beating the victim at the 164 14th St. Shell station around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, Jersey City police said.
Atlantic City Airshow brings thousands to the New Jersey beaches
Airshow organizers say the event draws more than 500,000 spectators.
Arrest Made In Murder Of Summit Woman
A Summit man has been charged in the stabbing death of a 28-year-old woman, authorities announced. Ramunas Katkus stabbed Angelika K. Miles dead on the 500 block of Ferry Street in Newark on Friday, Aug. 25 around 3:45 a.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said. Miles was taken to University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 4:42 a.m.
‘Good Riddance Cuomo Day’ celebrated at S.I. restaurant while $4,830 raised for Siller’s Tunnel to Towers
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Just one year ago, one restaurant owners’ disgust for former Gov. Andrew Cuomo culminated in a celebration of his ousting with parties around the borough. That’s why Aug. 23 will forever be a holiday at Jimmy Max, where rounds are free and crowds are encouraged to donate to a good cause.
Food delivery man robbed at knifepoint, has scooter stolen by couple in Brooklyn: NYPD
Police are searching for a group of suspects wanted for robbing a delivery person at knifepoint in front of a Brooklyn residential building last week, authorities said.
Long Island driver killed when vehicle swerves to avoid rear-end crash: police
BABYLON, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Long Island driver was killed when he was hit by an oncoming vehicle that had swerved into his lane to avoid rear-ending another vehicle, police said. The fatal crash happened in front of 164 West Main Street in Babylon around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Suffolk County Police Department. […]
NYPD: Woman killed, man injured after gunshots fired at car in the Bronx
NYPD says two people were shot while inside a car at East 170th Street and College Avenue just after midnight.
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Units Still Available at 1709 Park Place in Crown Heights, Brooklyn
There are still three affordable housing units available via lottery at 1709 Park Place, a four-story residential building in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. Designed by Draft Master Engineering and developed by Gaby Uziel under 1709 Park Place LLC, the structure yields eight residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are three units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $62,572 to $156,130.
