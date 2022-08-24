ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

hudsoncountyview.com

Route 440 emergency sewer line repairs in Jersey City won’t begin until Monday at 10 a.m.

The Route 440 emergency sewer line repairs that were originally slated to begin yesterday now won’t start until Monday at 10 a.m. Route 440 will be closed in both directions, northbound from Route 185 (Bayonne) to Danforth Avenue and southbound from Communipaw Avenue to Route 185, the Jersey City Municipal Utilities Authority announced last night.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Paterson Times

Paterson man shot multiple times on Harrison Street

A city man was wounded in a shooting on Harrison Street on Friday afternoon, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The victim, 25-year-old, was struck by gunfire on Harrison Street and Jelsma Place at around 2:56 p.m. Police said he was shot multiple times. He managed to get...
PATERSON, NJ
NJ.com

You will soon be able to live at this N.J. mall

The owners of Westfield Garden State Plaza are poised to make every shopaholic’s dream come true — you can literally live at the mall. A plan, hatched pre-COVID, to redevelop New Jersey’s second largest mall into a lifestyle center, with apartments, took a step forward this week when Westfield Garden State Plaza mall owner, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, announced that it has partnered with Mill Creek Residential for the first phase of its redevelopment.
ECONOMY
LehighValleyLive.com

‘World’s largest’ go-kart track set to open in N.J. this fall

A massive racetrack touted as the “world’s largest” go-kart racing course is set to open in New Jersey this fall, officials announced. Supercharged Entertainment, which runs a large go-kart arena in Wrentham, Massachusetts, plans to open the multi-level track in New Jersey this fall that they hope will become a vacation destination for travelers arriving to airports in Newark and New York, a company official told NJ Advance Media.
WRENTHAM, MA
Bridget Mulroy

NJ To Ditch Front License Plate

Lawmakers want to ditch the front license plates for vehicles registered in New Jersey.(David von Diemar/Unsplash) Bill S2355 in New Jersey is an interesting one. The bill proposes the MVC issue one license plate per vehicle to drivers, as opposed to the usual two. The bill would make it legal in New Jersey for cars to display only a rear license plate.
themontclairgirl.com

This Businesswoman is Opening Two Restaurants in Montclair

Two new restaurants coming to Montclair later this year are owned by the same enterprising woman, Adenah Bayoh. Adenah is a Jersey Girl through and through, arriving in the Garden State after emigrating from her native Liberia. Essex County has been the site of her many achievements — from growing up in Newark to starting her first businesses here. The Montclair Girl got a chance to chat with Adenah about her Essex County connections, her new businesses coming to Montclair, and what’s next for this ground-breaking entrepreneur. Read on to learn more about Adenah Bayoh.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Sussex County e-bike rider faces DWI charge

BYRAM TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – A Sussex County e-bike rider faces several charges including driving while intoxicated after he was stopped Thursday in Byram Township, according to police. On August 25, an officer observed an e-bike being driven on Route 206 North and was delaying traffic and swerving...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
PIX11

Utility worker falls 20 feet from truck on Long Island, dies: police

HUNTINGTON, N.Y. (PIX11) – A PSEG Long Island subcontractor clipping trees around utility lines on Park Avenue in Huntington Station fell about 20 feet from his bucket truck and died on Tuesday, police said. Edis Rene Maldonado, 40, of Copiague, was in the extended truck when he fell around 1:55 p.m. According to officials, he […]
HUNTINGTON, NY
Daily Voice

Arrest Made In Murder Of Summit Woman

A Summit man has been charged in the stabbing death of a 28-year-old woman, authorities announced. Ramunas Katkus stabbed Angelika K. Miles dead on the 500 block of Ferry Street in Newark on Friday, Aug. 25 around 3:45 a.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said. Miles was taken to University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 4:42 a.m.
SUMMIT, NJ
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Units Still Available at 1709 Park Place in Crown Heights, Brooklyn

There are still three affordable housing units available via lottery at 1709 Park Place, a four-story residential building in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. Designed by Draft Master Engineering and developed by Gaby Uziel under 1709 Park Place LLC, the structure yields eight residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are three units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $62,572 to $156,130.
BROOKLYN, NY

