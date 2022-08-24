ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Who Is Penny in ‘Top Gun: Maverick’? Meet Jennifer Connelly’s Character

By Greta Bjornson
Decider.com
Decider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ySX9Q_0hTlpmxR00

Top Gun: Maverick is soaring onto VOD after landing in theaters earlier this summer, introducing a fresh new spin on the beloved ’80s hit Top Gun. This time around, Maverick (Tom Cruise) is back to his old tricks up in the sky, but he’s got a new love interest to spice things up along the way.

Charlie (Kelly McGillis) is nowhere to be found in the new Top Gun film — in fact, they just ignore her altogether. With Charlie literally out of the picture, Top Gun: Maverick pulls in Penny Benjamin, a new leading lady.

If you just saw Top Gun: Maverick and you’re wanting to learn more about Maverick’s new love interest, you came to the right place. Here’s everything you need to know about Penny from Top Gun: Maverick.

Who is Penny in Top Gun: Maverick?

Penny is Maverick’s on-again, off-again love in Top Gun: Maverick. While in the first film he was romantically involved with Charlie, a civilian liaison at the Top Gun Fighter School, he’s since moved on decades later. Now, he’s linked to Penny, a divorced single mom who owns a bar near the Top Gun school.

Who plays Penny in Top Gun: Maverick?

Jennifer Connelly plays Penny in the new Top Gun film. Connelly is an Oscar-winning actress who has been working since the ’80s and is famous for roles in films like A Beautiful Mind, Requiem for a Dream and Labyrinth. You’ve also likely seen her before on TV, where she’s currently featured in TNT’s Snowpiercer.

Connelly told ScreenRant that she loves her Top Gun character, whom she described as “someone who’s just moving towards happiness.” The actress also praised Penny as “a positive, optimistic character,” adding, “She’s independent; she runs her own business. She’s pretty cool.”

How to watch Top Gun: Maverick:

You know all about Penny, so now it’s time to see her come to life onscreen. Top Gun: Maverick is now available to stream across platforms, including Amazon Prime Video, iTunes and Vudu, where it’s available to rent for $19.99. To learn more, check out our guide, How to Watch ‘Top Gun 2’ At Home.

Comments / 0

Related
thedigitalfix.com

Clint Eastwood reveals who his favourite Marvel character is

Clint Eastwood has starred in many genres, from some of the best Westerns in history to heart-racing thrillers. However, the acclaimed star has never appeared in a superhero movie – despite his love for one particular character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In an archived article from the La...
MOVIES
Fox News

Tom Cruise, Katie Holmes' daughter makes big screen debut

Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes’ daughter made her on-screen debut. Holmes, 43, stars in the newly released movie "Alone Together," and her daughter Suri Cruise, 16, joined her on the big screen. "I always want the highest level of talent," Holmes said in an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment. "So,...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Cruise
Person
Kelly Mcgillis
Person
Jennifer Connelly
Collider

The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'

When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
MOVIES
Black Enterprise

Latifah’s Had It Up 2 Here! Queen Latifah Talks About Having a No-Death Clause In Her Contract

Queen Latifah is all about keeping her career alive as much as she is about her staying alive in films to make it to future sequels. According to BuzzFeed, the mega rap star turned Hollywood actress has a no-death clause in her film contracts. She was inspired to maintain a successfully booked and busy career after her epic death in the 1996 heist film Set It Off.
CELEBRITIES
LADbible

Keanu Reeves lands his first major television role

Keanu Reeves has linked up with two other Hollywood superstars to take part in his first major television role in Devil in the City. Reeves will star in the series - produced by Martin Scorsese – which is based on Erik Larson's non-fiction novel which tells the stories of Daniel Burnham, who was the architect of the 1893 World’s Fair and the serial killer H.H. Holmes.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne Maverick#Top Gun#Film Star#Tnt
Page Six

Christina Ricci says Johnny Depp ‘explained homosexuality’ to her as a child

Christina Ricci learned what being gay meant over a phone call with none other than Johnny Depp when she was nine years old. “The Addams Family” star opened up about discovering “what homosexuality was” while filming 1990’s “Mermaids” alongside Cher and Depp’s then-girlfriend, Winona Ryder. Appearing on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live on Thursday, Ricci revealed her unlikely conversation with the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star. “Johnny [Depp] is actually the person who explained to me what homosexuality was when I was nine,” she explained. Ricci said her curiosity sparked after witnessing a homophobic incident on the set of her “first movie.” “There was something going...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: A Familiar Character is Returning for Season 20 Premiere

We have more details about the NCIS season 20 premiere, which brings in two agents from the Hawai’i franchise to help clear Alden Parker and bring down the Raven. CBS hasn’t released the list of guest stars who will be joining this episode called “A Family Matter.” There are no hints that Mark Harmon’s Gibbs is returning. Let’s get that out of the way first. But Tobias Fornell (Joe Spano) is one of Gibbs’ best friends. CBS released more production photos late Thursday. And in one of the pictures, there’s Spano as Fornell smiling with Parker, McGee, Torres and Jess, along with Jane Tennant from Hawaii. The network has yet to say who is guest starring.
TV SERIES
Washington Examiner

Kirk Cameron blasts Hollywood ‘cowardice’ after studios reject latest Lifemark movie

Actor and film producer Kirk Cameron slammed Hollywood studios, calling their lack of willingness to distribute his newest movie “cowardice.”. Cameron’s latest film, Lifemark, explores “life and adoption” as audiences journey with an 18-year-old young man as he meets his birth mother and discovers “a staggering truth from his past.”
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Star to Appear in ‘Road House’ Reboot

The remake of the Patrick Swayze film Road House is officially a go thanks to Amazon’s Prime Video. Producers cast Jake Gyllenhaal in the Dirty Dancing icon’s famous role which has fans of the original film fired up. However, in addition to dynamic cast members not including Gyllenhaal (like No Time to Die‘s Billy Magnussen and A League of Their Own’s Gbemisola Ikumelo), the film remake will also feature a recent NCIS guest star.
MOVIES
Popculture

Ryan Reynolds' Box Office Flop Gets Surprise Sequel Movie

In news no one saw coming, one of Ryan Reynolds' critically panned films is getting a surprise sequel almost 10 years after its box office debut. In a surprising turn of events from Universal Pictures, the notorious box office flop, R.I.P.D., based on the comic book of the same name by Peter M. Lenkov, will receive a sequel heading straight to home video. The buddy-cop comedy, which found Reynolds, a murdered Boston police detective recruited to join the afterlife's "Rest in Peace Department" with Jeff Bridges, received poor criticism across the board when it was released in 2013. At the time, Rotten Tomatoes cited it as "too dim-witted and formulaic to satisfy" audiences.
MOVIES
Decider.com

Decider.com

33K+
Followers
4K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy