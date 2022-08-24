ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Ukraine puts captured Russian war machines on display at muted Independence Day

By Laura Kelly
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago

KYIV, Ukraine — It was a muted Independence Day in Ukraine’s capital city, where the population generally laid low amid threats of Russian attacks six months into a brutal war that has left tens of thousands dead.

The normal jammed traffic was slower, as Ukrainians paid heed to warnings of possible strikes. Air raid sirens sounded throughout the day and into the evening, a reminder that Russian missiles still threaten the country.

A few souvenir hawkers were out on nearly empty sidewalks — some with hiked prices despite the lack of crowds. A number of coffee shops and restaurants appeared to be closed. Ukrainian flags and graffiti denouncing Moscow were ever-present.

The one place where the crowds seemed to gather en masse was Khreshchatyk Street, the main artery of the city. It was open for pedestrian traffic, allowing onlookers to tour a macabre display of heavily damaged tanks, armored personnel carriers, rocket launchers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37s3UI_0hTlpgf500
People pass former Russian tanks in Kyiv, Ukraine, during the Independence Day of Ukraine on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. Laura Kelly

Anna Klovak, a mother of three from Kyiv, spoke to The Hill while walking among the parade of destroyed Russian war machines. She’s decided to live in Poland and only returned to the country to set up her apartment to be rented out.

“I thank god that my job gives me an opportunity to live and work in Europe — because the biggest [fear] for me is my son come to school here and if some bomb or missiles hit here, it will be the end of my life,” she told The Hill.

“That’s why I should live far away from Ukraine right now. I really love my country and I don’t want to be somewhere else and living in Poland, because Poland is nice country but it’s not mine. Just one wish that the war should end as soon as possible and I hope to come back here with my son and my two kids.”

On a war-torn Independence Day, she spoke with pride of free speech in her country while saying she made the decision to live abroad for the safety of her son.

“I am Ukrainian, and I feel free to do what I want. I can write anything on Facebook or Instagram and no one will judge me by police by court.”

Nazar Vorobay, 21, originally from Bucha, was also walking by the tanks and other machinery. He said the war had made him more resilient.

“I became much more independent, substantially … being here and living through that whole shit, I’m sorry, but that was just so horrific. I became much more independent and I realize that oh, clearly, nothing worse can happen, I already lived through … I could have died, it wasn’t safe at all.”

His parents have relocated to Spain, but he remains in the country. He describes Bucha before the war as an upscale suburb outside of Kyiv, where upper-middle class families who worked in the city moved to have more space.

Thinking about Bucha before the war, he says he gets chills.

The burned-out Russian war machines are part of an ever-growing collection of evidence and artifacts of Russia’s attempt to take over Ukraine.

In a visit to Irpin earlier in the day, the mayor of the city, Oleksandr Markushin, told The Hill that a destroyed bridge over the Irpin river will be preserved as a memorial and a museum, and a new bridge will be built next to it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L5NL8_0hTlpgf500
Mayor Oleksandr Markushin stands in front of Irpin’s destroyed bridge. A new bridge will be built next to the original, which will be used as a memorial and museum. Laura Kelly

“This bridge was destroyed by Ukrainian forces to cut off the Russians from entering Kyiv,” he told The Hill. He added that 40,000 people evacuated through this area, despite the destruction, and it also served as a key route to deliver humanitarian aid.

About 30 percent of Irpin, a suburb only a short drive from Kyiv, was occupied by Russian forces.

“A lot of people were killed. The most terrible story was when one woman and two children, and one volunteer, came here and tried to be evacuated, and the Russian mine hit them. I still see it in my nightmares, even now.”

Marking Independence Day, Markushin wore a shirt with the traditional embroidery of Ukraine — called the vyshyvanka pattern. The shirt also was the color of military green, reflecting his position as a war-time mayor.

“We don’t have any free days, we are always working to protect our security, especially as Russia seeks to attack us on these days,” he said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims

An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
MILITARY
The US Sun

Putin’s war guru Alexander Dugin ‘suffers heart attack’ after dodging assassination attempt that wiped out daughter

VLADIMIR Putin's so-called "spiritual mastermind" has suffered a suspected heart attack after surviving an attempt on his life, reports have claimed. Alexander Dugin, the man sometimes described as "Putin's brain", is in hospital following the blast that wiped out his 30-year-old daughter Darya Dugina. Kremlin analyst Olga Lautman reported that...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Missile strike kills female commander who 'boasted of how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians' and whose troops fired on civilians in Donbas as she becomes Russia's first senior woman officer to die

A Russian female commander who boasted about how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians and whose troops fired on civilians in the Donbas region has been killed in a missile strike. Lieutenant Colonel Olga 'Kursa' Kachura, 52, was killed instantly after a Ukrainian missile hit her car as she was driving in the city of Horlivka, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Kelly
DOPE Quick Reads

Soldiers Took a Huge Risk in Ukraine, Swiftly Took Leader Prisoner to Stop His Desertion During Risky Battle

Russian soldiers took their commander prisoner to ensure that he did not run away during battle. [i]. According to reports, there has been much conflict within the Russian army, particularly concerning the roles of commanders. In another intercepted phone call, evidence corroborates these claims. While phoning home, the soldier "describes how the unit took their battalion commander prisoner." [i]
americanmilitarynews.com

Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction

Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine War#Independence Day#Russian#Ukrainians
TheDailyBeast

Russia Vows Revenge at the Latest Country to Cross Putin

Latvia’s parliament has moved to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine—and the Kremlin does not appear to be taking it well. Russia is committing a “genocide against the Ukrainian people,” Latvian MPs said in a statement Thursday,...
POLITICS
CNN

Soldiers fighting Russians have a new weapon. See what it can do

Ukrainian troops are loving their new Polish “Krabs” artillery system - a high-tech GPS-directed artillery system that is more accurate and safer than the old Soviet era kit. CNN’s Nic Robertson joins an artillery battery commander as he calls in fire on Russian positions.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
Country
Spain
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Russia
nationalinterest.org

Navy Day: Putin’s New Russian Fleet Has a Message for NATO

This year’s lineup reflects the Russian Navy’s slow-but-deliberate shift away from the hulking cruisers and destroyers of the Soviet era in favor of a leaner and smaller rapid-response force. On Sunday, Russia held a large-scale parade in St. Petersburg to mark Navy Day. This year’s parade featured forty-seven...
MILITARY
nationalinterest.org

The U.S. Army's Next War Has Already Begun

If the Army becomes more expeditionary, it must be prepared for adversaries who have learned the importance of fighting U.S. forces asymmetrically. The U.S. Army’s most important focus should be to understand how it is most likely to be used and in which environments. Throughout its history, the Army has regularly engaged in small wars and will likely continue to do so. David Kilcullen offers a compelling argument that most conflicts will occur in highly-networked mega-cities located on the littorals, many of which will be “feral cities.” Intervention in these spaces may be undertaken for various reasons ranging from humanitarian aid to peacekeeping to counter-insurgency, and involve low-to-medium intensity conflict. The Army must therefore prepare for what former Marine Corps Commandant Gen. Charles C. Krulak described as the “Three Block War” scenario. Fighting in open terrain is a historical anomaly common only to the past several centuries; instead, siege warfare and wars in cities have been the norm, to which modern war may be returning. Before becoming Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley predicted that the Army would likely have to fight in urban areas. As a result, it needed to change how it organized, trained, and equipped itself as it was not postured for this mission.
MILITARY
The Hill

Putin’s on the brink

In Vietnam, Afghanistan and many other conflicts, the stronger power lost because it could not win, and the weaker power triumphed simply because it did not lose. So shall it be in Ukraine, where the same process is playing out rapidly. In less than six months, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s...
POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

Putin Is LOVING This Big Mistake the West Is Making, Russian Dissidents Warn

Kremlin critics the world over are rallying against moves by some European countries to slap Russian citizens with travel bans, arguing that it will have the opposite effect of ramping up pressure on Vladimir Putin to put an end to the war in Ukraine.A slew of prominent public figures in Russia, including celebrities, politicians and journalists with anti-war views, have insisted that such bans will backfire. “Do they believe that furious Russians left without EU visas would grab a pitchfork and attack the Kremlin? No, they will not,” Russian rock musician Andrew Makarevich said earlier this week.Many Russians are already...
U.S. POLITICS
International Business Times

Ukraine Army Successfully Inflicted Losses On Russian Soldiers, 'Forced Them To Flee'

The Armed Forces of Ukraine has successfully forced Russian military units to flee after the latter suffered heavy losses while attempting to advance their positions, according to a report. The Ukrainian army thwarted attempts by the Russian military to break through defenses and advance on the Avdiivka, Bakhmut and Pavlivka...
MILITARY
The Hill

The Hill

673K+
Followers
80K+
Post
501M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy