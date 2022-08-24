28 Little Tips And Facts That You've Probably Never Thought About But Could Help You Or Someone Else Literally Not Die

While browsing Reddit, I came across a thread that asked, "What are some real but crazy facts that could save your life?" I read through it because I'm always looking for ways not to die, and decided to share some of the tips so that you also could potentially be a hero one day. Here are a bunch that truly could save a life.

1. "If you fall into freezing water, take off your clothes when you get out . You will freeze quicker in wet clothes than you will being naked."

— U/3eyedflamingo

2. "If you get stabbed or impaled, LEAVE THE FOREIGN OBJECT ALONE. Do not attempt to remove it. Yeah, it's horrible, and it's freaking you out, but your odds of survival are much higher if you just leave it be. Medical professionals will remove it in an environment equipped to deal with it."

— U/fappyday

3. "If you ever have to rescue a drowning person, throw them something to grab on to besides yourself ."

— U/jump_the_shark_

4. "Put a lid on a flaming pan to smother it and remove from heat carefully. Never throw any liquid on it . Don't remove the lid for at least 5 minutes."

— U/Demonae

5. "I learned this from a firefighter video I saw years ago, probably here on Reddit. If you are ever choking and there is nobody to help you, lay on the floor on your hands and knees, then drop your body to the floor. This should create a sudden puff of air, pushing the food out of your throat. If at first you don't succeed, try it again! It will save your life."

— U/RecalledBurger

6. "If your house smells like fish for absolutely no reason, 9 times out of 10, it means that there is an electrical fire. The other time, it means you need to take a shower."

— U/graipape

7. "If you get bit by a wild animal, you must get the rabies vaccine. Rabies is not like a flu or mild inconvenience. It’s one of the most lethal diseases on the planet. It has a near 100% fatality once the disease takes hold (and it’s a horrible way to go)."

— U/Swordfish-Calm

8. "When caught in a rip at the beach, just swim slowly along the beach, parallel to the shore until you feel the pull ease up, then swim toward the shore."

— U/VegansAreRight

9. "If you crash into an electrical pole, immediately call 911 (or your country's equivalent) and stay in the car . You could have downed an electrical wire, and the wire will still be live. Assume the entire area around your car is electrified. Only get out of the car if there's an immediate danger, such as a fire. When you exit the car, make sure both feet touch the ground at the same time, and only take small, shuffling steps, and make sure both feet are touching the ground at all times."

— U/kaipetica

10. "When you're driving down the highway, check the sides of the road for glowing eyes of animals like deer and elk. It's the best way to avoid or prepare yourselves for possible collisions with animals."

— U/R0osteryo

11. "People who are looking for trouble are less likely to go for you if you say hi or just let them know you are aware of them (such as by greeting and introducing yourself)."

— U/idiots05

12. "A non-permeable snack bag, like a potato chip bag, and duct tape can be used to seal a sucking chest wound long enough to get the victim to a hospital."

— U/HeinzThorvald

13. "If you’re lightheaded and feel like you’re going to pass out, prioritize sugar. Diabetic or not. The brain needs sugar the same as it does blood and oxygen . It’s not always the answer, but it won’t make anything worse and could save your life."

— U/Bjorn_Suicide

14. " Tobacco is antiseptic . If you have a wound, you can pack the filing from a cigarette into it to stave off infection. It'll numb you a little, too, so that's nice."

— U/EveryDayAnotherMask

15. "If you drink bad homemade alcohol, it may have methanol, which is deadly. It can cause vomiting and blurred vision, and ultimately, can kill you. The cure for methanol poison is drinking ethanol , regular alcohol. So basically, if you get sick from moonshine, drinking good whisky or vodka can save your life."

— U/Clear-Ear-735

16. " Do not wear long sleeves, gloves, or quality clothing around spinning equipment or when using most Rotary tools to prevent clothing from being caught, then pulling you in. Wear cheap clothes so in the event you do get caught, the clothes can tear off, and prevent you from being pulled in."

— U/farmboy685

17. "Dull knives are more dangerous in the kitchen than sharp knives. A sharp knife is easy to use, and you don’t struggle at all. A dull knife causes you to jerk or make uncontrolled movements because of how much force you apply. So, you might nick yourself with a sharp knife if you aren’t paying attention. It’ll sting, but chances are you’ll just need a bandaid. A dull knife and you might stab pretty deeply."

— U/TiberiusWoodwind

18. " You do not have to eat every day . It is far more important to find clean water and shelter than food. Focus on those first. Most people have enough fat on them to survive a really long time assuming they stay warm and hydrated."

— U/apatheticviews

19. "If you fall into swift running water, always swim diagonally toward the bank WITH the running water."

— U/spetzie55

20. " Vitamin B12 is a critical nutrient . Make your doctor test you for actual physical conditions before prescribing benzos."

— U/giggetyboom

"My doctor did a blood work test on me before prescribing me antidepressants.

"Turns out I was deficient in B12 and D. Started taking supplements, and behold, I didn't feel like I needed the antidepressants.

"10/10 medical practice."

— U/Fly-Hulud

21. "If you suspect someone is having a stroke, ask them to smile at you . Chances are that if they do actually have a stroke, only one part of their face will actually smile. The other half will just be numb."

— U/Mahfirebals

22. "If you're ever defending yourself with a knife, slash the attacker across the forehead. It will bleed like crazy and effectively blind them."

— U/Zuzublue

23. "If you’re having bad chest pain, an extremely elevated heart rate, and/or any other serious cause for concern of a heart attack, immediately take the chewable low dose tabs of aspirin/baby aspirin . It will buy enough time for you or someone around you to call 911, and even if it’s not a heart attack, the aspirin will never hurt no matter the true underlying cause of discomfort. If you’re able, drinking/eating something with the electrolytes potassium and magnesium are always a good idea, too."

— U/dontlooksosurprised

24. "If a man is in an accident (falls off a ladder, falls down stairs, etc.) and he gets an erection, don't attempt to move him. He has a spinal injury ."

— U/chief_bighorse

25. "If you see a dog running at you, do not run . This triggers their hunting instinct and causes them to see you as prey. If they look aggressive, hold your ground and shout as loud as you can. Make yourself look bigger, and the dog will usually turn tail and run."

— U/Arsenic_Clover

26. "If in a panic when administering an EpiPen, remember the rhyme: "Blue to the sky, orange to the thigh." For which end goes where so you don't accidentally inject yourself with the needle instead of the person needing the injection."

— U/amandaggogo

27. If you sit/stand up and get lightheaded and feel the walls closing in like you're about to pass out, flex your ab muscles quickly (like you're about to be punched in the stomach) and hold. The blackout/pass out feeling will go away quick."

— U/attherealjosh

28. "If you're driving and get stuck in a situation where a tornado is coming, never take shelter under a bridge or freeway overpass. You'll be ripped apart by the wind. The best thing to do is get out of the car and lay in a ditch away from trees , if possible."

— U/Zucchinifan