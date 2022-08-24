ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zeeland, MI

West Michigan Swimmers participate in Swim Around Mackinac Island

By Dan D'Addona, The Holland Sentinel
The Holland Sentinel
The Holland Sentinel
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZclMw_0hTlpetd00

A group of Zeeland swimmers got a chance to hit the open water in the Great Lakes.

Eight swimmers from the Zeeland-based Michigan Swimmers club participated in the Swim Around Mac event, an open water event around Mackinac Island.

There were 371 swimmers representing 29 states from ages 15 to 74. The finish line acted as a fundraising event via merchandise sales, auctions and raffles of which the proceeds totaled over $28,000 for the Mackinaw Woman's Club.

West Michigan Swimmers who participated were Lauren Miedema, Jenna Meyer, Abby Brinks, Adeline DeVries, Ben Greshaw, Owen Durham, Isaac DeVries and Owen Stevens.

"Open water swimming is new to me. We had fun doing some training in the weeks leading up to it. My leg of the race was 2.75 miles and pretty smooth. A couple of my relay partners had some choppy water in second half of the swim," Stevens said. "One thing I noticed is that all of the swimmers were really kind and positive. It was great to see swimmers of all ages and levels supporting each other."

The event was started by Jonathan Vos, a former West Ottawa and Grand Valley State swimmer.

The event goes from the Grand Hotel to Mission Point on Mackinac Island, a route of 8.2 miles, the same as the bike path around the island.

"The event was actually started by myself and a friend, Eric Hansen Vos said. "We swam around the island together in 2020. After a little arm twisting by Mackinac Island resident, Brad Conkey, we decided to create an event out of it in 2021. Since then I've taken over the event as the Swim Director and Eric has branched out on his own to form The Mackinac Bridge Swim, which was previously 'The Mighty Mac Swim' ran by Jim Dreyer."

Another former West Ottawa swimmer, Drew Scheerhorn, who now coaches at Zeeland and with the West Michigan Swimmers, was a volunteer for the event and brought members of the team who were interested.

The event was not a race, but Zeeland swimmers did well in the group of 371 who participated.

"I can tell you that a relay of 15 and 16 year olds from Zeeland swam their way to the finish line before anyone else. I can also tell you, the experience will likely mean more to them than any additional medal they would have received for 'winning,'" Vos said. "Those would just gather in a pile next to all the other medals they already have, and will continue to accumulate."

"It was super fun getting to swim with my teammates out of season and getting to try open water swimming. We all had fun trying something new and getting out of our comfort zone," Durham said. "It was all of our first time in wet suits so that was different and the water was quite cold. Everyone there was super fun and had all different swimming backgrounds so that was another thing that made it enjoyable. Overall, I think we all really enjoyed the whole event and would love to do it again in the future.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cars 108

Michigan Woman Makes Pottery from Clay Found in Lake

A Michigan native who goes by the name Meg Mackenzies on TikTok has amassed nearly half a million followers on the platform thanks to a video she posted in June 2020 of herself extracting a large mass of clay from the bottom of the small Michigan lake and forging it into a piece of pottery. Her content is a typical mix of art and Michigan-related content, so this project was the perfect mix of both! Just wait 'til you see the finished products at the end!
MICHIGAN STATE
My Magic GR

Things To Do This Weekend: August 26-28, 2022

It's the final weekend of August. This weekend features many festivals, fairs, music, classic cars, dance, beer, baseball, and even a chance for you to get naked. The West Michigan Whitecaps are playing at LMCU Ballpark again this weekend. They will be taking on the South Bend Cubs. On Thursday it will be Rivalry Night. Friday Night will be the Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night. There will be Family Fair Fireworks following the game on Saturday. Sunday will be another Helen DeVos Children's Hospital Family Day. More information can be found on the West Michigan Whitecaps Facebook page.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Zeeland, MI
Zeeland, MI
Sports
City
Mackinac Island, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
100.5 The River

Have You Taken a Cruise on The Grand Lady Riverboat? Super Fun!

What, a River Boat in Grand Rapids? You bet and it cruises the Grand River every week. It's the Grand Lady Riverboat, located at Steamboat Park in Jenison, just minutes from downtown Grand Rapids. They have Sightseeing Cruises, Live Music Cruises, and Private Charters on the Grand River. You get to enjoy scenic river views, wildlife, live local bands, and refreshing beverages from the lower deck bar.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Flint Journal

Watch drones pick up litter on Michigan beaches and waterways

MUSKEGON, MI-- Millions of pounds of plastics are estimated to enter the Great Lakes every year and now two types of drones will be deployed to combat the growing problem. A pair of eco-friendly drones or “litter bots” made their Michigan debut in Muskegon on Tuesday, Aug. 23, where the “PixieDrone” and “BeBot” trundled through the water and the sand gathering plastic debris that has become endemic in the Great Lakes.
MUSKEGON, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Outdoor#Open Water Swimming#S Club#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#West Michigan Swimmers
1077 WRKR

Long John Silvers On W. Main In Kalamazoo Has Been Condemned; Closed Indefinitely

It turns out another Kalamazoo area fast food restaurant has had to close down and this time, the Long John Silvers On W. Main In Kalamazoo will close for what a "Condemned" sign says for weeks, but they may not operate again even after the building is safe to operate in. Earlier in the year, we saw an abrupt close to the McDonald's on Riverview in Kalamazoo, but this closure may be due to a fire that occurred inside a few months back, according to a post on Vanished Kalamazoo:
KALAMAZOO, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Sports
My Magic GR

Consumers Power Looking At Retiring the Hardy Dam in Newaygo Co.

Those who live in Newaygo County know how important the Hardy Dam is to the community and now Consumers Power is looking at retiring the dam. I was looking for a place to live when I first returned to Michigan. One evening after looking for houses I stumbled upon the Hardy Dam in Newaygo County, Michigan, and was like wow, this area would be a great place to live. 3.5 years later, it has been a great place to live.
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI
MLive

Wolf population doubles: More pups, new packs on Michigan’s remote Isle Royale

ISLE ROYALE, MI - Just a few years ago, researchers heading up the annual Winter Study of Isle Royale’s wolf and moose populations were sometimes hard pressed to get a glimpse of the last two wolves remaining on the snow-covered island archipelago in northern Lake Superior. They might get a clear view of them walking together during a fly-over in a plane. Other times, they’d just document icy tracks left by their big paws.
MICHIGAN STATE
abc57.com

Lake Michigan is considered the deadliest Great Lake - here's why

While many are heading off to school, some are still enjoying the last bit of summer by spending some time at the beach. This week, we are expecting a low swim risk and green flags through the weekend, but we all know how dangerous Lake Michigan can be - it is considered to be the deadliest Great Lake. Here's an overview of drownings in the Great Lakes for 2022:
INDIANA STATE
The Holland Sentinel

The Holland Sentinel

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
522K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Holland, MI from hollandsentinel.com.

 http://hollandsentinel.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy