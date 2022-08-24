ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whatcom County, WA

Whatcom County is ‘first jurisdiction’ to actively plan for coastal flooding. Here’s how

By Robert Mittendorf
 3 days ago

New storm surge data and a state grant are allowing Whatcom County to study the effects of strong winds and high tides on coastal areas, part of an effort to predict how climate change and sea level rise could endanger waterfront locations.

These new measurements also could help Whatcom County officials when it comes time to update its Shoreline Management Program, a document that is used to help protect more than 130 miles of coast, from Chuckanut to Blaine.

“We’ve already got places like Sandy Point and Birch Bay that already are getting inundated,” said Chris Elder, senior planner in the Public Works Department.

Homes, businesses and infrastructure along Birch Bay Drive have suffered repeated storm damage, most recently on Jan. 7, when wind-driven waves during a seasonal “king tide” washed over the road.

“Whatcom County is actually the first jurisdiction to take this head-on and move into active planning,” Elder told The Bellingham Herald. “We’re pretty cutting-edge here with what we’re trying to do.”

As many as five days of coastal flooding are expected this year in Whatcom County, according to a recent USGS report.

USGS’ new Coastal Storm Modeling System, or CoSMoS, will help immensely , Elder said.

Environmental Science Associates of Seattle will conduct the study, which is funded through a $100,000 grant from the state Department of Ecology and approved by the County Council on Aug. 9.

Information learned from the study will be made available to the public via meetings and a website, and the data could be “jarring” for coastal property owners, Elder said.

Whatcom County is working with several other cities and agencies on the “Whatcom Compound Flood Vulnerability and Risk Assessment,” including Bellingham, Ferndale, Blaine, the Port of Bellingham, Lummi Nation, the U.S. Geological Survey and Washington SeaGrant, according to a memo from Gary Stoyka, natural resources manager.

“The results of this project will not only build mutual understanding of potential sea level rise and compound flood impacts, but will provide a high-resolution assessment of vulnerability and risk throughout the project area to inform planning and preparedness efforts including but not limited to land use regulations, natural hazard planning, public infrastructure planning, and other related efforts,” Stoyka said.

Its focus will be on the Whatcom County coast and lower Nooksack River shorelines and it will examine sea level rise, tidal and wave action, storm surge, and stream-discharge data to assess vulnerability and risk caused by climate change to public infrastructure and private development, the environment and people, Stoyka said.

