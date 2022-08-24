Read full article on original website
Related
KTLO
Execution date set for Missouri man who shot police officer
The Missouri Supreme Court has set a Nov. 29 execution date for a man who shot and killed a suburban St. Louis police sergeant in 2005. The court announced Wednesday that Kevin Johnson, 36, is scheduled to die by lethal injection for the death of 43-year-old Kirkwood Police Sgt. Bill McEntee.
KTLO
Area volleyball, baseball teams in Missouri set for Friday action
Volleyball and baseball are included on the local Friday schedule. In high school volleyball, Bakersfield hosts Couch. Two area baseball teams will be in Hartville for the first day of the Conway Fall Classic. Gainesville meets Hartville at 4 and Dora at 6:15, and Dora faces Hartville at 8:30.
KTLO
Friday football schedule includes MHHS hosting Nettleton to open season
High school football makes up much of the local Friday schedule as the season begins for most schools in Arkansas and Missouri, and Mountain Home will get to start the year in front of the home crowd. The Bombers’ campaign begins by welcoming Nettleton in from Jonesboro. Mountain Home...
Comments / 0