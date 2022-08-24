ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Execution date set for Missouri man who shot police officer

The Missouri Supreme Court has set a Nov. 29 execution date for a man who shot and killed a suburban St. Louis police sergeant in 2005. The court announced Wednesday that Kevin Johnson, 36, is scheduled to die by lethal injection for the death of 43-year-old Kirkwood Police Sgt. Bill McEntee.
Area volleyball, baseball teams in Missouri set for Friday action

Volleyball and baseball are included on the local Friday schedule. In high school volleyball, Bakersfield hosts Couch. Two area baseball teams will be in Hartville for the first day of the Conway Fall Classic. Gainesville meets Hartville at 4 and Dora at 6:15, and Dora faces Hartville at 8:30.
