Turnto10.com
Pawtucket man caught on camera, faces charges for Newport break-ins
NEWPORT, R.I. (WJAR) — A Pawtucket man is facing charges in connection to recent break-ins at two Newport businesses. On Tuesday, Newport Police said Dennis Tasker, 51, of Pawtucket was taken into custody regarding incidents at Breakwater Surf Co. and Micki's Mat on Monday. Tasker faces a slew of...
Turnto10.com
NBC 10 I-Team: Fall River's John Doe identified 17 years after his death
(WJAR) — A break in a cold case in Bristol County leads to the identification of a man found dead nearly two decades ago. “The victim has recently been identified as Leon Brown, age 41 from Boston,” Bristol County District Attorney Tom Quinn said. In exclusive interview with...
Turnto10.com
Easton police remind residents to be aware of black bears
(WJAR) — Easton police are reminding residents to be aware of their surroundings after a black bear was spotted in the town on Monday night. Police said the bear was seen on Sheridan Street on Monday. This comes around two weeks after the department posted about another sighting behind...
Turnto10.com
Man injured in overnight shooting in Providence
(WJAR) — A man was injured in a shooting in Providence early Wednesday morning. The Providence Police Department responded to Dorr Street around 1:30 a.m. for the shooting. Police say the injured man was taken to the hospital. His condition was not immediately known. This story will be updated...
Turnto10.com
Police release body camera video in overnight shooting arrest
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence police said this is one of the safest summers they’ve had in decades, but people are still falling victim to violence. New body camera footage was released by the Providence police of an overnight shooting arrest early Wednesday morning. The footage shows an...
Turnto10.com
Pawtucket police charge two in connection to a stolen vehicle and possession of ghost gun
(WJAR) — Pawtucket police have charged two men in connection to a stolen vehicle and for possessing a ghost gun. The Pawtucket Police Department says on Friday night it got a notification about a stolen vehicle and traced it to an address in the city. As police arrived the...
Turnto10.com
South Kingstown police, first responders use phone, drone to help lost kayaker
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — Thick brush and swamp-like conditions on the Chipuxet River forced police and EMS crews to call in a drone for help with finding a lost kayaker Sunday night. South Kingstown Police Chief Matthew Moynihan said officers responded to the river around 7:30 p.m. after...
Turnto10.com
Three men arrested in large-scale Glocester marijuana discovery
GLOCESTER, R.I. (WJAR) — Three men were arrested in a large-scale marijuana discovery on Monday, Glocester police said. Police and members of the Federal Drug Enforcement Agency said they seized 856 marijuana plants, about $4,000, and about 40 pounds of processed and packaged marijuana from a house on Blackinton Drive.
Turnto10.com
Providence police discuss summer crime statistics
(WJAR) — The Providence Police Department discussed crime statistics recorded over the summer at a briefing on Wednesday. The department says the numbers include up to August 2022. The discussion will also highlight certain initiatives the department has used to combat crimes. A cache of seized firearms will also...
Turnto10.com
Man taken to the hospital with gunshot wound on leg
(WJAR) — A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the leg in Pawtucket on Tuesday morning. Police responded to the area of Rhodes Street around 6:15 a.m. on Tuesday where crews discovered the victim sitting outside on the sidewalk. Police said the gunshot wound is...
Turnto10.com
Fall River man accused of assaulting police officer
(WJAR) — A Fall River man is facing several charges after allegedly destroying a business, assaulting an officer and reaching for an officer's gun on Saturday. Somerset police responded Saturday afternoon to a report of an individual destroying an office in a business at 1166 Grand Army of the Republic Highway.
Turnto10.com
Fall River family displaced by house fire later becomes victim of theft
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) — A Fall River family that was a victim to a house fire earlier this month, is now also a victim of theft. The few clothing items they salvaged from the fire and bought new, were getting washed at a Fall River laundromat, when they were stolen right out of the machine.
Turnto10.com
More Rhode Island cities to turn on speed cameras
Drivers across the ocean state will be forced to slow down in school zones or pay up starting Wednesday. East Providence, Pawtucket, and Central Falls are all turning on their speed cameras Wednesday. Providence turned on their 20 speed cameras earlier this week. "I know it's hard on the parents...
Turnto10.com
Ernie Boch Jr. is proud new owner of Pleasure Island in Swansea
SWANSEA, Mass. (WJAR) — Massachusetts' own Ernie Boch Jr. is now the proud owner of Pleasure Island. The billionaire businessman gave NBC 10 News a tour of the island on Tuesday. While its name may not stick around, Boch said he hopes to use the space to give back...
Turnto10.com
Police identify victim of fatal ATV crash in Coventry
(WJAR) — The Coventry Police Department has identified the victim of a fatal ATV crash over the weekend. The crash happened early Saturday morning on Cahoone Road. The driver of the ATV was pronounced dead on the scene. On Tuesday the department identified the victim as 27-year-old Samantha Stacilauskas...
Turnto10.com
Trial begins for Providence officer accused of assaulting woman at pro-abortion rally
(WJAR) — The trial began Tuesday for a Providence police officer accused of assaulting a woman at the Rhode Island State House rally in June -- the victim also happened to be his political opponent at the time in the state senate race. The confrontation was caught on multiple...
Turnto10.com
Speeding motorists in Taunton put student safety at risk
TAUNTON, Mass. (WJAR) — School is back in session in Taunton, but motorists aren’t following any of the speed limits around the school. In response, city officials want to extend the school zone and make it safer for students to travel to and from class. “We have an...
Turnto10.com
Providence man connected to 2013 murder sentenced to 28 years in prison
(WJAR) — A Providence man was sentenced to 28 years in prison for his role in a 2013 murder in Providence, the Rhode Island Attorney General’s office announced on Wednesday. On Monday, a Superior Court judge sentenced 34-year-old Joel Valdez to 50 years with 28 to serve at...
Turnto10.com
New Bedford man indicted in rape case from 2012
A New Bedford man arrested in connection to the rape of a teenager in 2012 last month was indicted on charges, said the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office. A DNA profile from rape kit test results led authorities to 28-year-old Dylan Ponte in May. A Bristol County Grand Jury...
Turnto10.com
Pawtucket man gets life sentence for child molestation
(WJAR) — A Pawtucket man received a life sentence at the Adult Correctional Institutions after being found guilty of multiple child molestation charges, the Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office announced on Monday. On August 24, a judge gave Milton Aponte, 43, a life sentence, plus 20 years, after...
