Watch: UA commit Yhonzae Pierre has another strong outing
Alabama edge commit Yhonzae Pierre picked up right where he left off last week on Friday night, posting another strong outing for Eufaula (Ala.). The four-star prospect, a long-time UA pledge, recorded six tackles, including one tackle for loss, four pass break-ups, four quarterback pressures, and a two-point conversion catch in a 22-14 win over Stanhope Elmore.
The Extra Point: Lee Montgomery vs Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Dothan Wolves are coming off a great win over Carroll during week zero. They returned week one to Rip Hewes Stadium to face a new region opponent, Lee Montgomery. These two teams have not played in the short three seasons since the consolidation of Dothan and Northview. Dothan gets a […]
The Extra Point: Rehobeth vs Wicksburg
WICKSBURG, Ala. (WDHN) — A Houston County battle took place Friday night, 5A Rehobeth visiting 2A Wicksburg. In a tune-up game last week, the Rehobeth Rebels put it on Ashford. Wicksburg went on the road and fell to Houston Academy. In a Houston County matchup the Rebels defeated the Panthers 31-12.
The Extra Point: Providence Christian vs Ashford
ASHFORD, Ala. (WDHN) — In Houston County, the Ashford YellowJackets and the Providence Christian Eagles square off at W.H. Brown Field. One of these teams kicked off its region campaign with a win. The Eagles defeated the Yellowjackets 35-8.
The Extra Point: Dale County vs Carroll
OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — In a battle of county versus city teams, the Dale County Warriors hit the road to Ozark to play the Carroll Eagles. Back in 2013, Dale County got the better of Carroll 42-0. This season, Carroll defended home turf winning 39-9.
The Extra Point Game of the Week: Headland vs Abbeville
ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) — The Extra Point Game of the Week takes us out to Hive Nation for a Henry County showdown. The Abbeville Yellow Jackets host the Headland Rams Friday night, both teams coming off an impressive showing during week zero. Headland went on the road to take down Geneva, while Abbeville put it […]
WATCH: Enterprise hosts Auburn in 7A showdown
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Auburn Tigers and Enterprise Wildcats meet up in week one of the season in Enterprise. The Tigers came away with a 42-28 win last year over the Wildcats during the regular season. The two teams met again just weeks later in round two of the...
The Extra Point: Play of Night
WICKSBURG, Ala. (WDHN) — The Extra Point play of the night comes courtesy of Rehobeth and the double pass. The Rebels fake a screen and use a double pass which ends with Terrell Townsend all by himself in the endzone for a touchdown! This play helped Rehobeth to take down Wicksburg 31-12.
The Extra Point: Auburn vs Enterprise
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — In the City of Progress, the Enterprise Wildcats begin their region festivities with one of the top teams in the state, the Auburn Tigers. The last time these two teams met at Wildcat Stadium, Enterprise got the better of Auburn in 2020. After a hard fought battle, The Wildcats fell to […]
The Extra Point: Luverne vs Geneva County
HARTFORD, Ala (WDHN) — The Geneva County Bulldogs have quite the new look in 2022. Head Coach Josh Thompson moved up from his assistant role to take over the program. Friday night, Geneva County welcomed in the Luverne Tigers to Dixie Howell Stadium. Josh Thompson gets his first win as the Bulldogs head coach with […]
Brantley @ Houston County | 2022 Week 1
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 1 matchup, as Brantley takes on Geneva Houston County. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
LIVE: Geneva vs. Bozeman
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Geneva is on the road in week one at Bozeman. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
Join Taylor LIVE at 9
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Join Taylor Pollock as she recaps local headlines and talks FNF!. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
Cameron Dubois’ concert on Troy’s downtown square
The City of Troy and the Troy Arts Council will present Cameron DuBois in concert on Troy’s downtown square from 6 until 9 p.m. on Saturday. The concert is free and open to the public. Food trucks will be available. Cameron DuBois is an authentic country, soul, and southern...
Alabama schools searching for milk suppliers ahead of Borden Dairy plant closing in September
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The anticipated closure of Borden Dairy’s production facilities in Dothan and Hattiesburg, Mississippi next month has schools across Alabama searching for new milk vendors. More than 100 public school districts, charter schools and government agencies statewide rely on Borden Dairy. Alabama’s Agriculture and Industries Commissioner Rick Pate is working with the […]
Coffee County Arts Alliance announces new season
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -The Coffee County Arts Alliance is bringing back performances in a big way!. The Alliance brings art to the community through paintings and live events. The 2022-2023 season includes performances from the Blackwood Quartet, The Atlanta Pops, and Forever Young (which features an Enterprise native). President Ken...
Man serving 99 years for the murder of a Alabama woman denied parole
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A man who eluded capture for 10 years was denied parole for the 1990 murder of a Houston County woman. Vincent Edward Lampkin, 56, was sentenced in 2003 for the murder of Gwendolyn Brock, who was shot in the head in 1990, a month before her 20th birthday. This is the second […]
State charter commission votes to pause Dothan charter school plan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The plan is to bring the first charter school to southeast Alabama that will on the campus of Greater Beulah Baptist Church. But now that plan could be in jeopardy. Earlier this month, the Alabama Charter School Commission voted 5-2 in favor of bringing the...
Flames engulf Houston County home
TAYLOR, Ala. (WDHN) – A fire gutted a mobile home in the 1800 block of West Cook Road in the Houston County community of Taylor. Several fire trucks and Houston County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene. The call came out between 8:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. on...
Baumhower’s restaurant coming to Troy
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - On Tuesday, the Troy City Council approved of the development of regional restaurant Baumhower’s Victory Grille on the south side of Highway 231 next to Publix. Troy Mayor Jason Reeves says this will be a full-size Baumhower’s that will be on the same level of...
