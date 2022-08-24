Read full article on original website
Related
Rock Falls man dies in hospital Thursday after early August assault
ROCK FALLS, Ill. — A Rock Falls man was pronounced dead in a Rockford hospital early Thursday almost three weeks after he was allegedly assaulted in his hometown. According to a news release from the Rock Falls Police Department, on Saturday, Aug. 6 at about 2:33 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Garden Circle after receiving a call reporting an assault.
ourquadcities.com
Police: Suspect tried to steal Mercedes at YMCA
A 22-year-old Davenport man faces a felony charge after police say he tried to steal a Mercedes from a YMCA parking lot. Antonio Nieves faces a felony charge of first-degree theft, court records say. Shortly after 9:15 p.m. June 7, Davenport Police were dispatched to the Utica Ridge YMCA, 4885...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Vehicle Is On Top Of A Person, Rockford FD Doing A Possible Technical Rescue
We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
2 who died in Duck Creek crash identified
UPDATE: The five people involved in the SUV crash into Duck Creek on Monday that killed two people are a mother and her four children, according to Davenport Police. The mother who died in the crash is Ashley Taylor, 31, of Davenport. The 12-year-old passenger who died is Andre Grady.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This Guy Is Accused Of Shoplifting From The Davenport Target 14 Times
A guy not even from Davenport is accused of shoplifting from the Target on Elmore not once...but 14 times. Timothy Pruis is a 61-year-old man from Grand Mound, IA. WHBF reports Timothy is facing a felony charge after shoplifting from the Davenport Target location 14 times. He got busted on...
nrgmediadixon.com
Rock Falls Man Injured in August 6 Incident Succumbs to Injuries, Additional Charges Against Assailant May be Filed
On Saturday, August 6, Rock Falls Police were called to the 400 block of Garden Circle after a 9-1-1 caller reported an assault. When officers arrived, they found 61-year-old Ronald Fistler of Rock Falls injured on the ground. Fistler was taken to CGH Medical Center and later he was transferred to OSF St. Anthony in Rockford. Police arrested 60-year-old Scott Hagermanof Rock Falls for Aggravated Battery.
KWQC
Sheriff: Man pretended to be officer in Viola
VIOLA, Ill. (KWQC) - The Mercer County Sheriff’s office is investigating an incident where a man reportedly pretended to be an officer. Sheriff Dusty Terrill said in a media release that the department was made aware of a “suspicious” incident that happened around noon on Thursday. According...
3 new Scott County deputies sworn in
The Scott County Sheriff’s Office swore in three new deputies this morning. Clinton Law, Kobe Ahrens, and Jeremy Johannes were sworn in during a ceremony at the Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, August 25 at 9 a.m.
RELATED PEOPLE
KWQC
Man dead after vehicle pursuit ends in Davenport crash
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A motorcycle driver is dead after crashing into a car while being pursued by Iowa State Police, according to an ISP sergeant. Police say they were pursuing a man due to him driving at high speeds of over 100 mph. At 9:55p, the driver crashed into the back of a white Ford Fusion, near the intersection of Fairmount Street, and River Drive. According to ISP, a woman sustained minor injuries but she refused medical services. The man was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Freeport man injured in gang-related shooting
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — A 26-year-old man was hospitalized overnight after a suspect walked into a residence and opened fire on the occupants. Freeport Police say the gang-related incident took place around 2:14 a.m. in the 200 block of W. Pleasant Street. The victim is expected to survive, police said. Due to the nature of […]
WIFR
Freeport man shot early Friday morning
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A 26-year-old Freeport man is recovering after a shooting around 2:15 a.m. Friday. Freeport police responded to a call near West Pleasant Street and South Galena Avenue for a person hit by gunfire. Officers said an unknown person walked into the home and began shooting at...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: People Riding Scooters, Hit a Vehicle Near Downtown Rockford (Victim is offering a reward)
We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KWQC
Burlington police investigate indecent exposure incident Thursday
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Burlington police are asking the public for any information pertaining to an indecent exposure incident that happened Thursday morning. According to a release, around 8:30 a.m., a 34-year-old woman was jogging in the area of Main Street south of Cascade Bridge when authorities say she was approached by a man in his early twenties driving a smaller light green SUV.
Man impersonates police officer, attempts traffic stop Thursday in Viola
VIOLA, Ill. — The Mercer County Sheriff's Office is warning the public to be more observant after a man impersonated a police officer and attempted a traffic stop Thursday, Aug. 25 in Viola. At about noon Thursday, a man driving a black or dark-colored smaller SUV motioned for a...
Police announce arrest of DeKalb murder suspect
DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — DeKalb Police have announced the arrest of Michael Howard, 25, for the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old teen on Ridge Drive on Wednesday. According to police, officers were called to the 900 block of Ridge Drive and found the victim in a parking lot, who had been shot in the head. […]
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Traffic Alert in Rockford, Road Closure
We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KWQC
New playground opens at Earl Hanson School in Rock Island
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Students at Earl Hanson Elementary School have a new place to play during recess and before and after school. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Friday to celebrate the opening of a new playground. According to the Rock Island-Milan School District, the new equipment was paid...
2 boys charged with attempted murder for shooting another in the back
DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — Two DeKalb boys, ages 13 and 14, have been arrested and charged with attempted murder after being accused of shooting another boy in the back. A 12-gauge shotgun was recovered in the investigation. According to the DeKalb Police Department, police found the victim in the 800 block of South 8th Street, […]
Moline adds increased security measures to 150th birthday celebration
MOLINE, Ill. — As the city of Moline celebrates its 150th birthday, the event is coming with a heightened level of security. It comes after a rise in violent incidents across the country. "With this many people here and the way that things have been going on in large...
DeKalb man sentenced for smuggling undocumented workers
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Luis Delacruz, 53, owner of Alfredo’s Iron Works in Cortland, was sentenced to 3 years in federal prison Thursday for smuggling undocumented workers into the country for personal gain. According to the U.S. Justice Department, Delacruz admitted he paid a smuggling fee to bring an alien into the country to work […]
Comments / 0