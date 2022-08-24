ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Byron, IL

Comments / 0

Related
WQAD

Rock Falls man dies in hospital Thursday after early August assault

ROCK FALLS, Ill. — A Rock Falls man was pronounced dead in a Rockford hospital early Thursday almost three weeks after he was allegedly assaulted in his hometown. According to a news release from the Rock Falls Police Department, on Saturday, Aug. 6 at about 2:33 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Garden Circle after receiving a call reporting an assault.
ROCK FALLS, IL
ourquadcities.com

Police: Suspect tried to steal Mercedes at YMCA

A 22-year-old Davenport man faces a felony charge after police say he tried to steal a Mercedes from a YMCA parking lot. Antonio Nieves faces a felony charge of first-degree theft, court records say. Shortly after 9:15 p.m. June 7, Davenport Police were dispatched to the Utica Ridge YMCA, 4885...
DAVENPORT, IA
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Vehicle Is On Top Of A Person, Rockford FD Doing A Possible Technical Rescue

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
ROCKFORD, IL
FOX2Now

2 who died in Duck Creek crash identified

UPDATE: The five people involved in the SUV crash into Duck Creek on Monday that killed two people are a mother and her four children, according to Davenport Police. The mother who died in the crash is Ashley Taylor, 31, of Davenport. The 12-year-old passenger who died is Andre Grady.
DAVENPORT, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Byron, IL
County
Rock Island County, IL
Rock Island County, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Port Byron, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
nrgmediadixon.com

Rock Falls Man Injured in August 6 Incident Succumbs to Injuries, Additional Charges Against Assailant May be Filed

On Saturday, August 6, Rock Falls Police were called to the 400 block of Garden Circle after a 9-1-1 caller reported an assault. When officers arrived, they found 61-year-old Ronald Fistler of Rock Falls injured on the ground. Fistler was taken to CGH Medical Center and later he was transferred to OSF St. Anthony in Rockford. Police arrested 60-year-old Scott Hagermanof Rock Falls for Aggravated Battery.
ROCK FALLS, IL
KWQC

Sheriff: Man pretended to be officer in Viola

VIOLA, Ill. (KWQC) - The Mercer County Sheriff’s office is investigating an incident where a man reportedly pretended to be an officer. Sheriff Dusty Terrill said in a media release that the department was made aware of a “suspicious” incident that happened around noon on Thursday. According...
VIOLA, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dwayne Johnson
KWQC

Man dead after vehicle pursuit ends in Davenport crash

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A motorcycle driver is dead after crashing into a car while being pursued by Iowa State Police, according to an ISP sergeant. Police say they were pursuing a man due to him driving at high speeds of over 100 mph. At 9:55p, the driver crashed into the back of a white Ford Fusion, near the intersection of Fairmount Street, and River Drive. According to ISP, a woman sustained minor injuries but she refused medical services. The man was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
DAVENPORT, IA
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Freeport man injured in gang-related shooting

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — A 26-year-old man was hospitalized overnight after a suspect walked into a residence and opened fire on the occupants. Freeport Police say the gang-related incident took place around 2:14 a.m. in the 200 block of W. Pleasant Street. The victim is expected to survive, police said. Due to the nature of […]
FREEPORT, IL
WIFR

Freeport man shot early Friday morning

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A 26-year-old Freeport man is recovering after a shooting around 2:15 a.m. Friday. Freeport police responded to a call near West Pleasant Street and South Galena Avenue for a person hit by gunfire. Officers said an unknown person walked into the home and began shooting at...
FREEPORT, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: People Riding Scooters, Hit a Vehicle Near Downtown Rockford (Victim is offering a reward)

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
ROCKFORD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Rock Island Co
KWQC

Burlington police investigate indecent exposure incident Thursday

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Burlington police are asking the public for any information pertaining to an indecent exposure incident that happened Thursday morning. According to a release, around 8:30 a.m., a 34-year-old woman was jogging in the area of Main Street south of Cascade Bridge when authorities say she was approached by a man in his early twenties driving a smaller light green SUV.
BURLINGTON, IA
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police announce arrest of DeKalb murder suspect

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — DeKalb Police have announced the arrest of Michael Howard, 25, for the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old teen on Ridge Drive on Wednesday. According to police, officers were called to the 900 block of Ridge Drive and found the victim in a parking lot, who had been shot in the head. […]
DEKALB, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Traffic Alert in Rockford, Road Closure

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
ROCKFORD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KWQC

New playground opens at Earl Hanson School in Rock Island

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Students at Earl Hanson Elementary School have a new place to play during recess and before and after school. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Friday to celebrate the opening of a new playground. According to the Rock Island-Milan School District, the new equipment was paid...
ROCK ISLAND, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy