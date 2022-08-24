Read full article on original website
survivornet.com
Bride, 43, With Gas, ‘Gurgling Stomach’ And Bloody Feces Was Told By Doctors ‘She Ate Something Red:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Paula Chambers Raney was 43 when she struggled with diarrhea, painful gas and a gurgling stomach. Unfortunately, doctors kept misdiagnosing her for a long time. Eventually, her symptoms got so bad she was forced to go directly to a hospital where she was finally diagnosed with colorectal cancer. The term...
The Inflation Reduction Act Is Law! Here Are 3 Major Takeaways For Parents
In the afternoon hours of August 16th, 2022, President Biden signed his administration’s most significant piece of legislation — and one of the most significant pieces of climate legislation in American history — since taking office. The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) is a large and sweeping bill that will address the climate change crisis, invest in renewable energy, reconfigure the tax code, and lower prescription drug prices for millions of Americans.
2 Million MamaRoo Infant Swings, Rockers Recalled Due To Infant Death
More than two million infant rockers and swings from the company 4moms have been recalled. The recall follows a notice that one baby died and another was injured due to an entanglement with the straps of the product. The company 4moms issued a recall notice for the products, the RockaRoo rockers and MamaRoo swings, on Aug. 15 in conjunction with the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).
The Only 12-Month Milestones That Matter
Parents may not have discovered much information about 10-month and 11th-month developmental milestones. And that makes sense. As a baby grows, the apparent developmental touchpoints become a bit more subtle. However, a baby’s first birthday is a momentous occasion, and given the anniversary, many parents are looking to take stock of their baby’s achievements by looking at 12-month-old developmental milestones.
KIDS・
Study Shows Childhood Lead Exposure Hurts Kid's Test Scores — Some More Than Others
A new study out of Duke University finds that Black children are disproportionately exposed to environmental lead in childhood, and this is associated with Black fourth graders having lower test scores compared to their white peers. For the new study, researchers surveyed more than 25,000 North Carolinian fourth graders and...
Black Americans feel disproportionate pain from high interest rates
The federal government’s efforts to stanch inflation are disproportionately impacting Black Americans. The Federal Reserve has hiked interest rates in the hopes of cooling off a red-hot economy, but its actions are hitting Black Americans — who have historically been squeezed out of home ownership and affordable loans — the hardest.
Survey: Child Care Issues Make American Parents Lose $359 Million In Wages — Each Week
Child care can be a very stressful part of parenting. If you're lucky enough to find a person or a center you trust, affording care is a puzzle that doesn't always work. Plus, things get even more hectic when you factor in sick days, schedule changes, emergencies, access, and affordability. So it's no wonder parents are stressed to the max, and a new survey suggests they're also losing a lot of money due to child care issues.
