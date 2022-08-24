Child care can be a very stressful part of parenting. If you're lucky enough to find a person or a center you trust, affording care is a puzzle that doesn't always work. Plus, things get even more hectic when you factor in sick days, schedule changes, emergencies, access, and affordability. So it's no wonder parents are stressed to the max, and a new survey suggests they're also losing a lot of money due to child care issues.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 3 DAYS AGO