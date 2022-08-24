Read full article on original website
spectrumnews1.com
Missouri school district reinstates spanking if parents OK
A school district in southwestern Missouri decided to bring back spanking as a form of discipline for students — if their parents agree — despite warnings from many public health experts that the practice is detrimental to students. Classes resumed Tuesday in the Cassville School District district for...
spectrumnews1.com
Deputy elections clerk in Colorado to testify against boss
DENVER (AP) — A woman has struck a plea deal to testify against her boss, a Colorado clerk who became a hero to election conspiracy theorists after she was charged with breaking into her county’s voting system. Belinda Knisley, who has long been on administrative leave from her...
spectrumnews1.com
A push for women's rights and to say no to Amendment 2
FLORENCE, Ky. — Gail McAdams and others gathered Friday night, on Women’s Equality Day. McAdams is a former educator and said Aug. 26, 1920, was the day women gained the right to vote. “I’m calling the 19th amendment today ‘the unfinished revolution,’ and that we’re here to finish...
spectrumnews1.com
Expert weighs in on student loan forgiveness for Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE — Following the announcement of President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan, Dr. Keyimani Alford, who serves on Gov. Tony Evers’ task force on student debt, weighs in on the positives and the potential pitfalls. “I do think the plan is a step in the right...
spectrumnews1.com
Mullet champs: Wisconsin is home to two boys with nationally recognized flow
WISCONSIN — Two local Wisconsin boys are being recognized for having some seriously cool hair. Wisconsin is known for its cheese, sports teams and cold winters. But now it’s also home to some pretty cool hair do’s that are getting national attention. Eight-year-old Emmitt Bailey knows a...
spectrumnews1.com
More deer becoming sick with EHD across Ohio
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Deer across at least 12 Ohio counties are confirmed to have been infected with Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD), and southwest Ohio is seeing an increased number of reports as the summer rolls on. What You Need To Know. Increasing numbers of deer in Ohio are...
spectrumnews1.com
After a nearly two-year battle, an Ohio family finally brings son home from hospital with the help of home care nurses
CINCINNATI — A few months ago, Spectrum News 1 shared the story of Amir Keys, a baby boy, who because of medical conditions, has been in the hospital for nearly two years because of an in-home nursing shortage. But thanks to some extra help, Amir is now embarking on a new chapter.
spectrumnews1.com
College student, financial aid directors react to Biden's student loan plan
MILWAUKEE — Thousands of former and current college students in Wisconsin could see thousands of dollars in student loans forgiven as a part of President Joe Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness Plan announcement. This possibly includes Josephine Bieker, who spent her afternoon studying in Catalano Square in Milwaukee. As a...
spectrumnews1.com
Endangered monarch butterflies fly through Ohio on migration route
WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio — As the center manager at the North Chagrin Nature Center, Bethany Majeski said she spends her days caring for the animals and insects that call her facility home. “I just grabbed a common milkweed leaf here to feed our very hungry caterpillar,” Majeski said, as...
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky Derby Festival loses 'The Pin Lady'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Derby Festival announced it has lost a long-time member of the organization, Bridget Sherrill. Sherill was Vice President of Merchandising, but anyone who worked with KDF or knew of her, simply called her “The Pin Lady.” Sherill, who celebrated 50 years with the Festival this year, had a significant role in KDF’s Pegasus Pin program.
spectrumnews1.com
Three Wisconsin universities recognized as ‘Best of the Best’ colleges and universities for LGBTQ+ students
Three University of Wisconsin System schools were named the “Best of the Best” colleges for LGBTQ+ students on the annual list by Campus Pride, a resource dedicated to tracking LGBTQ-friendly policies, programs and practices in higher education. UW-Eau Claire, UW-Green Bay and UW-Milwaukee were chosen, along with 37...
spectrumnews1.com
Spectrum celebrates Broadband network expansion in Vilas County
EAGLE RIVER, Wis. — Nearly 700 homes and businesses in rural Vilas County will now have access to high-speed broadband as part of Spectrum’s public-private investment with the Wisconsin Broadband Expansion Grant Program. On Thursday, Spectrum joined state Sen. Mary Felzkowski, state Rep. Rob Swearingen and community leaders...
