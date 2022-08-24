ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 0

Related
wvtm13.com

Oklahoma executes death row inmate James Coddington

MCALESTER, Okla. — The state of Oklahoma has executed death row inmate James Coddington. Coddington was pronounced dead by lethal injection Thursday morning at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester. Coddington was on death row for the 1997 murder of 73-year-old Albert Hale, whom Coddington beat to death with...
OKLAHOMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Toddler shot in Tarrant, police searching for suspect

TARRANT, Ala. — Police are have arrested the mother of a toddler who was shot Tuesday morning in Tarrant, and are searching for her boyfriend. Tarrant officers responded to Children's Hospital after 5:30 Tuesday morning after a report that a two-year-old girl had been brought in with serious injuries who had been shot.
TARRANT, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
wvtm13.com

SeaWorld releases distressed manatee from rehabilitation

ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld released a manatee found in distress earlier in the year from rehabilitation. The manatee was originally spotted on Jan. 19, and FPL Manatee Lagoon staff members notified Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. Staff members told FWC the manatee was underweight and in distress, needing...
FLORIDA STATE
wvtm13.com

Fewer storms, hotter weather in the days ahead

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Torrential downpours on Thursday soaked some in central Alabama, but many stayed high and dry yet again. The odds of rain will drop sharply in the days ahead as temperatures again begin to climb. Check the video above for the latest!. DAILY DOWNPOURS DIMINISH. For some,...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julius Jones

Comments / 0

Community Policy