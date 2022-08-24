Read full article on original website
Alabama death row inmate says state lost form naming his execution method
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — An Alabama inmate scheduled to be put to death by lethal injection next month says the state lost the paperwork he turned in selecting an alternate execution method. Fifty-seven-year-old Alan Eugene Miller is set to be put to death on Sept. 22 for a 1999 workplace...
Oklahoma executes death row inmate James Coddington
MCALESTER, Okla. — The state of Oklahoma has executed death row inmate James Coddington. Coddington was pronounced dead by lethal injection Thursday morning at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester. Coddington was on death row for the 1997 murder of 73-year-old Albert Hale, whom Coddington beat to death with...
Alabama man named person of interest in double murder in Florida
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — An Alabama man arrested in Florida on Friday has been named a person of interest in a double homicide in Lake County, Florida, on Thursday. Learn more in the video above. Around 9 p.m. Thursday, shots were fired at a residence in Altoona, Florida. Deputies...
Toddler shot in Tarrant, police searching for suspect
TARRANT, Ala. — Police are have arrested the mother of a toddler who was shot Tuesday morning in Tarrant, and are searching for her boyfriend. Tarrant officers responded to Children's Hospital after 5:30 Tuesday morning after a report that a two-year-old girl had been brought in with serious injuries who had been shot.
Alabama governor awards $26.6 million in broadband access across the state
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Various communities across Alabama are set to receive money for broadband access, according to Gov. Kay Ivey. Ivey said more than $26 million in state funds will be used to provide broadband services in numerous locations through out the state. The expanded broadband service will provide...
SeaWorld releases distressed manatee from rehabilitation
ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld released a manatee found in distress earlier in the year from rehabilitation. The manatee was originally spotted on Jan. 19, and FPL Manatee Lagoon staff members notified Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. Staff members told FWC the manatee was underweight and in distress, needing...
Fewer storms, hotter weather in the days ahead
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Torrential downpours on Thursday soaked some in central Alabama, but many stayed high and dry yet again. The odds of rain will drop sharply in the days ahead as temperatures again begin to climb. Check the video above for the latest!. DAILY DOWNPOURS DIMINISH. For some,...
Man buys $30 scratcher ticket after finishing construction job, wins $20 million
A California man splurged on a $30 lottery ticket after being paid for a construction job, and it really paid off for him. The California Lottery said on Tuesday that the man, Chad Fry, bought a Set for Life Millionaire Edition ticket at the Foothill Market in Auburn. In the...
Alabama high school football Friday night weather forecast, big games to watch
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Friday night high school football fans in Alabama can expect a fair sky and mostly dry games. There is a limited chance of a rain shower or two early in the evening. Get the latest forecast in the video above. BIG GAMES FRIDAY NIGHT. Jacksonville at...
