Mobile, AL

WALA-TV FOX10

‘Jurassic Quest’ comes to Mobile Convention Center

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Larger-than-life prehistoric creatures are on display this weekend in the Port City. The “Jurassic Quest” exhibit is on display at the Mobile Convention Center, giving families the opportunity a chance to walk side-by-side with life-size animatronic dinosaurs. The exhibit offers an opportunity to learn...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile Baykeeper holds ‘Bay Bites’ fundraiser at Cooper Riverside Park

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Good eats were served up for a good cause in downtown Mobile Saturday afternoon. Mobile Baykeeper’s “Bay Bites” food truck festival took over Cooper Riverside Park. The event is one the nonprofit organization’s biggest fundraisers to help the group continue its environmental work.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG

TROPICS: Four Areas to Watch

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – As we near the peak of hurricane season, we are now tracking four possible developments in the Atlantic. All of them do not pose an immediate threat to the Gulf Coast, but we are keeping our eyes on them. One is in the Caribbean and...
MOBILE, AL
thelocalpalate.com

Joining the Second Line in Mobile, Alabama

Parade floats, iridescent beads, and a flood of gold, purple, and green in the early spring often make people think of the seemingly New Orleanian tradition of Mardi Gras, but they’d be shocked to learn that the carnival took root in Mobile, Alabama. In 1703, French settlers joined in...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Oldest Carnival living monarch in Mobile turns 100

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One member of Mobile Mardi Gras royalty had a big reason to celebrate over the weekend. Louise Vass McClelland McClure, the oldest Carnival living monarch, celebrated her 100th birthday on Sunday, Aug. 21. McClure was the Juvenile Queen of 1927. According to the administration at the Mobile Carnival Museum, McClure is […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Pepsi SoundStage: Ryan Coleman performs “In No Rush”

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A very special Pepsi SoundStage today as we introduce you to one of our own... Ryan Coleman. Ryan Coleman is a director on Studio10 and Fox10. For years, he’s played in various bands and continues to perform in the area. Click on the link to...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Good chance of storms later today…

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine. Starting out fairly quiet, but showers and storms will begin to develop again after lunch. As always, some of these storms could bring heavy rain and a lot of lightning. Expect them to continue throughout the afternoon and wind down as we head into the evening. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Sky 5: 15-20 sharks spotted off Pensacola beach

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — WKRG’s newest tool, the Sky5, picked up some incredible video of sharks swimming off of Pensacola Beach Saturday morning. 15-20 sharks were seen off of Pensacola Beach at around 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 and according to News 5’s photographer Jason Garcia, the swarm of sharks was just 150 yards from […]
PENSACOLA BEACH, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile Baykeeper Bay Bites Food Truck Festival

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Bay Bites Food Truck Festival is returning to Downtown Mobile’s Cooper Riverside Memorial Park this Saturday, August 27. The event will run from 4-8 p.m. It’s an evening full of food and fun, featuring the areas best food trucks as well as craft beer and wine, live music, lawn games and more!
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Come on out to Vintage Market Days

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hannah Paige joined us on Studio10 to invite the public to this weekends Vintage Market Days!. Vintage Market Days of Mobile will be held at The Grounds, 1035 Cody Rd N. in the air conditioned Hocklander Hall. You can learn more at:. Instagram - @vintagemarketdaysofmobile. August...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Future Marines test their mettle before heading to bootcamp

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Future Marines were pushed to their limits at Battleship Memorial Park Saturday. All of these men and women will soon be going off to bootcamp at Parris Island in South Carolina. From pull-ups to push-ups, running and relays, Saturday’s event was all about giving recruits a...
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

6 essential meat-and-three restaurants in the Mobile area

Sometimes you need to go back to the basics: A no-frills, blue-collar meat-and-vegetable plate. Preferably a meat and three vegetables. So here’s a quick look at some Mobile-area meat-and-threes worth knowing about. This is a topic that can inspire some passion, so before you even start getting mad, please...
MOBILE, AL
thebamabuzz.com

Gulf Shores named #1 place to buy a beach home in the US

Looking to forget the vacation rentals and find a beach home of your own? Turns out, the best place to do it is right here in Alabama. According to a recent report by Vacasa, Gulf Shores was named the #1 place in the country to buy a beach home in 2022. Read on for all the sun-sational details.
GULF SHORES, AL
OBA

Labor Day weekend festivities announced for OWA Parks & Resort

Foley, Ala. – (OBA) – Labor Day Weekend is here, and OWA has a full lineup of events to celebrate the holiday. Start your weekend with the return of the OWA Labor Day Car Show, featuring more than 100 classic cars spread throughout the streets of Downtown OWA. Plan to spend your whole day with an entire weekend of kid’s activities, live music and an epic firework show to close out the evening.
FOLEY, AL
retailleader.com

Tanger Outlets Diversifies Retail Portfolio

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, a major outlet mall operator and owner, has shared leasing momentum for its retail portfolio after adding a diversified lineup of innovative and digitally native brands. New brands at Tanger centers include the recent openings and forthcoming openings of Serena & Lily (Hilton Head, South Carolina)...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
AL.com

Shark sighted on Orange Beach: ‘We were more shocked than scared,’ says Homewood woman

“I think we were more shocked than scared,” Sarah McElvy Hill of Homewood said about a shark she caught on video during her family’s recent visit to Orange Beach. “We were down in Orange Beach with my family and extended family, just a small little family reunion and my mom’s birthday,” she told AL.com. “We got there Saturday and the shark was there Monday morning, around 10:30.”
HOMEWOOD, AL

