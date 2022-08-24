Read full article on original website
Related
Picayune Item
Pearl River optimistic for 2022 season
POPLARVILLE, Miss. — The Pearl River football season is set to get underway in just under a week. A season ago, the Wildcats showed flashes but weren’t able to pull it all together. Entering his third year at the helm of the program, head coach Seth Smith and his staff feel confident in every position group.
Picayune Item
MGCCC Women will play twice in Georgia
PERKINSTON — The Mississippi Gulf Coast women’s soccer team takes a trip to the Peach State this weekend for a pair of games. The Bulldogs play against Georgia Military in Milledgeville on Saturday at 5 p.m., then against Abraham Baldwin in Tifton, Ga., the next day at 1 p.m.
Picayune Item
Pearl River’s Meet The Wildcats moved to 6 p.m. start
POPLARVILLE, Miss. — The show must go on. Due to the possibility of inclement weather in the area during the day, today’s Meet The Wildcats event has been pushed back to a 6 p.m. start. The free event will still take place inside historic Dobie Holden Stadium. Meet...
Picayune Item
Hancock Hawks shut out Pearl River Central Blue Devils in season opener
Pearl River Central’s Blue Devils fell to the Hancock County Hawks Friday night in a shut out win by the visiting team. In the Blue Devils first home game of the season, PRC fell to Hancock County 35-0. The first score of the game took place with only 5:37...
Picayune Item
Maroon Tide floods Hornets in season opener
Friday night football was in full effect as the Poplarville Hornets hosted the Picayune Maroon Tide. Picayune came out on top 21-7 clinching the team’s first win of the season. The Hornets received the ball to open the game but kept it for only three plays. The Maroon Tide’s...
Picayune Item
Picayune falls to Harrison Central
The Picayune Lady Maroon Tide are 1-6 after being swept by the Harrison Central Red Rebels Thursday night. Set scores were as follows: 25-14, 25-9, 25-17. In set one, Picayune broke Harrison Central’s 3-0 run with a kill from Amiyah Marks. The Lady Maroon Tide narrowed the deficit to 7-6 after an assist and kill combo from Kaigyn Kulas to Barcley Martinez. From that point, Harrison Central made a run, scoring nine unanswered points to bring the score to 18-7. A serve error by the Red Rebels, and an ace by Marks cut the run and made the score 19-10. At 22-11 Picayune tried to mount a come back by putting up three points but it was short lived. At 23-14 the Red Rebels closed out the rally after Picayune failed to send the ball over the net.
FNF31: Live Louisiana football scores — August 26
Friday Night Football is back bigger and better than ever for its 31st season! Check out scores from your local teams here and don't forget to check out the action on Friday nights at 11 p.m. on Nola 38 the CW and again at midnight on WGNO.
Picayune Item
Loss at Long Beach taken as learning experience for Lady Blue Devils
Tuesday night the Pearl River Central Lady Blue Devils (2-5) lost to the Long Beach Bearcats (9-1) in a three set sweep. Despite the Lady Blue Devils loss, Head Coach Nicole Brown took it as a learning experience. This first year volleyball program is still leaning how to navigate in the league. Brown believes playing tough opponents will assist in PRC’s longevity in upcoming seasons.
NOLA.com
Johnny Johnston's name writ large at Slidell High
The band room at Slidell High School has been named for longtime band director and music teacher Johnny Johnston, memorializing his place in both the community and the school where the fight song and alma mater he composed years ago still ring out today. “This man devoted his entire life...
fox8live.com
Tropical depression given moderate chance to form next week, NHC says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An area of low pressure associated with a tropical wave over the central Atlantic Ocean was on Saturday (Aug. 27) given a 40 percent chance of forming a tropical depression over the next five days, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said. The “medium” formation estimate...
bogalusadailynews.com
Sweet tea festival returning to Poplarville in October
Poplarville, Miss., will be treated to a sweet event this October as the Sweet Mississippi Tea Festival (SMTF) hits downtown once again. The festival will take place on and around Poplarville’s Town Green over two days, Friday, Oct. 7, and Saturday, Oct. 8. Whether sweet tea evokes happy memories...
Picayune Item
Pearl River launches new website focusing on user accessibility
POPLARVILLE, Miss. — Pearl River Community College is taking the need for stellar online functionality to heart with the launch of a new website. The new website has improved the user experience while showcasing all that The River has to offer. Visitors will find a completely different layout to...
Picayune Item
Ashton Bean
Ashton Clay Bean of Carriere, Mississippi passed away on Friday August 19, 2022, at the age of 13. Ashton was a resident of Carriere and a student at Pearl River Central. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and football. Ashton was a hard worker and always willing to lend a helpful hand. He had a kind and caring soul that radiated around him. Ashton was a loving son, brother, and friend. He will be deeply missed by many.
gueydantoday.com
Billy wouldn’t leave his gold
Jean Lafitte left New Orleans and the ruins of his Baratarian kingdom in 1818 to make a new start on Galveston Island, but not all of his band went with him. One of those who stayed behind was known as Billy Bowlegs, and he became almost as notorious as a Gulf of Mexico raider as Lafitte himself. He was said to be worth millions of dollars when he died at the ripe old age of 93.
WLOX
Casino could be heading to Long Beach soon
Moss Point PD investigating homicide after 52-year-old man found dead in home. Moss Point Police Department is currently investigating what’s believed to be a homicide. Wiggins city leaders comes up with downtown social district to lure potential development. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. They want to bring more foot...
msn.com
Antoine's Restaurant matriarch passes
Antoine's Restaurant announced on Friday that their grand dame and matriarch died earlier this week. Yvonne Elaine Aliciatore Blount, 85, was born and raised in New Orleans and died on Aug. 20. Blount is a descendant of Antoine Alciatore, founder of Antoine’s Restaurant which is located in the French Quarter....
14 Reasons Why: Petition filed to recall New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell
This came after several complaints from New Orleanians about the mayor's travels, court appearances in support of juvenile offenders and continued sanitation and public safety issues.
WDSU
Slidell casino site overgrown grass cut following WDSU report exposing complaints
Following a report by WDSU highlighting business owners' concerns over the overgrown lot at a failed casino site in Slidell, the land has since been cleaned up. The site of a failed casino project in St. Tammany Parish has been giving some business owners fits. Overgrown grass could be seen...
WDSU
Slidell police find missing teenager
SLIDELL, La. — The Slidell Police Department has reported that the missing run-away teenager has been found safe. The police reported that the missing juvenile posted on social media and was located. Julian Knowles, 17, was reported missing after running away from his home in Palm Lake on Aug....
