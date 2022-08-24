DA: Woman fatally shot her father, brother-in-law and his father before taking her own life in Lynn

LYNN, Mass. — Four family members were found dead Tuesday in a murder-suicide that spanned three crime scenes in Lynn, authorities said.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired at 98 Rockaway Street just before 3 p.m. learned a 31-year-old woman had fatally shot her 66-year-old father and 34-year-old brother-in-law, according to Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett.

The woman then traveled to 44 Laighton Street, where she shot the 56-year-old father of her brother-in-law to death, Blodgett said.

Blodgett said the woman then traveled to the parking lot of a Stop & Shop on Washington Street, where she took her own life. Investigators noted that she died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The names of those involved in the incident have not yet been released because officials are still working to notify family members.

Authorities are continuing to interview witnesses and the motive remains unclear.

State troopers assigned to the DA’s office are assisting Lynn police with an investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

