NEEDHAM, Mass. — Does your closet need a refresher? Spruce up your wardrobe with streetwear: Syn-di-cate is bringing its sleek capsule collection to an international audience. Cambridge boutique Looks specializes in comfy trends for women looking to make an elegant style statement. Brides-to-be seek out a wedding dress “whisperer” at Your Dream Bridal in Sudbury. And who says style is just for humans? Dog parents need look no further than Pawsitivity in Chelmsford for locally-made pooch apparel and accessories…fur real.

NEEDHAM, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO