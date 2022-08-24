ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

WCVB

Gold Star father from Massachusetts who inspired award-winning country song dies at 76

RAYNHAM, Mass. — A Massachusetts man and father of a fallen U.S. soldier whose story inspired an award-winning and chart-topping country music song is dead. Paul Monti, of Raynham, died Friday at the age of 76 while surrounded by many of his family members and close friends, according to Massachusetts Fallen Heroes — an organization that aims to honor fallen soldiers, support Gold Star families and empower veterans.
RAYNHAM, MA
whdh.com

Man found dead on Drydock Avenue in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police and medical examiners were on scene at a building on Drydock Avenue in Boston overnight. There have been no updates from police on the incident. This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All...
BOSTON, MA
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
communityadvocate.com

Southborough mom competes for Mrs. America title

SOUTHBOROUGH – Nicole Sigler is no ordinary mom. When she’s not raising her daughter Isabella, exercising or working on a children’s book, she competes in beauty pageants. Sigler recently ventured to Las Vegas, Nev., to compete in the Mrs. America Pageant. She began competing in beauty pageants...
SOUTHBOROUGH, MA
whdh.com

Boston street named one of the coolest streets in the world

One of Boston’s most iconic streets has been named one of the 33 coolest streets in the world by travel website TimeOut. TimeOut compiled its list after consulting 20,000 city dwellers and local experts, and Newbury Street in Boston made the 31st spot on the list. “It’s official: Newbury...
BOSTON, MA
thelocalne.ws

Column: Striking out at Crane Beach

We all know about the tragic Ipswich Mill strike of 1913, when police fired to break up a gathering of immigrant workers demanding increased wages. An innocent bystander, Nicoletta Papadopoulou, was fatally shot. This is not that story. Much as Shakespeare had his tragedies and comedies, this Ipswich labor story...
IPSWICH, MA
WCVB

Needles littered in Roxbury park near troubled 'Mass. and Cass'

BOSTON — Walking across Boston's Clifford Park, a community activist points out drug needles and related paraphernalia. "A bag that has heroin in it," Domingos DaRosa said as he pointed to one of the many items scattered on the ground. DaRosa, a youth football coach and a former at-large...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Tuesday, August 30: Style Matters

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Does your closet need a refresher? Spruce up your wardrobe with streetwear: Syn-di-cate is bringing its sleek capsule collection to an international audience. Cambridge boutique Looks specializes in comfy trends for women looking to make an elegant style statement. Brides-to-be seek out a wedding dress “whisperer” at Your Dream Bridal in Sudbury. And who says style is just for humans? Dog parents need look no further than Pawsitivity in Chelmsford for locally-made pooch apparel and accessories…fur real.
NEEDHAM, MA
thequincysun.com

Paul Smith, 83

Paul Smith, Detective, Quincy Police Department, Retired, age 83, a longtime resident of Quincy, died peacefully, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving family. Paul was born in Boston, to the late James J. Smith and Irene F. (Burke) McCarthy. Following the death...
QUINCY, MA
WCVB

Move-in begins for students a Boston's Emerson College

BOSTON — Massachusetts college students have begun the process of moving into dorms. About 300 first-year students moved into their residences at Emerson College in Boston on Friday. “So excited to start my new life here in Boston,” one student said. The class of 2026 is shaking off...
BOSTON, MA
wgbh.org

Ask Dave Epstein: Will my lawn ever recover from the drought?

Meteorologist Dave Epstein is our go-to person for pressing weather questions on everything from winter blizzards to summer droughts. He’s also a horticulturist, meaning he’s an expert on anything that grows leaves and flowers. GBH's Morning Edition asked you, our audience, for your weather and gardening questions, and Dave graciously answered them on the air. This transcript has been edited for clarity.
WORCESTER, MA
Wilmington Apple

THIS WEEKEND: Shriners Auditorium To Hold Huge Car Show On August 28

WILMINGTON, MA — The Aleppo Shriners are holding their 7th annual Car Show on Sunday, August 28, 2022, from 10am to 2pm, at the Shriners Auditorium (99 Fordham Street). Proceeds will benefit the Shriner’s Hospitals for Children. Admission is free to the public. The event includes music, prizes,...
WILMINGTON, MA
FUN 107

Win Tickets to Bruno Mars at Boston’s New MGM Music Hall

He's played stadiums, arenas and some of the biggest stages in the world. That's what makes Bruno Mars' September concerts in Boston so special. He's performing at the brand-new MGM Music Hall at Fenway, a 5,005-seat venue. Talk about intimate. We want you to be there for the Friday, Sept....
BOSTON, MA

