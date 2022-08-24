Read full article on original website
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Clam Chowder in MassachusettsTravel MavenMassachusetts State
58-Year-Old Dad Sleeping in His Basement in Attempt to Pay Off Kids $273,000 Student Loan DebtSharee B.Boston, MA
Businessman Accused of Intimidating Employees Faces Tax Fraud ChargesTaxBuzzMedford, MA
Boston apartments available starting at $736 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBoston, MA
Cute Critters & Safety Tips at 2-Day "Back to School Fun" Family EventDianna CarneySaugus, MA
WCVB
Gold Star father from Massachusetts who inspired award-winning country song dies at 76
RAYNHAM, Mass. — A Massachusetts man and father of a fallen U.S. soldier whose story inspired an award-winning and chart-topping country music song is dead. Paul Monti, of Raynham, died Friday at the age of 76 while surrounded by many of his family members and close friends, according to Massachusetts Fallen Heroes — an organization that aims to honor fallen soldiers, support Gold Star families and empower veterans.
whdh.com
Man found dead on Drydock Avenue in Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - Police and medical examiners were on scene at a building on Drydock Avenue in Boston overnight. There have been no updates from police on the incident. This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All...
Father and son rescued from cold waters after boat sank in Boston Harbor
A father and son were pulled from Boston Harbor’s cold waters after their boat sank off of Graves Light Monday evening. Bodycam footage obtained by Boston 25 captures the moment the two shivering men were hauled into a Boston Police harbor boat, clinging to a cooler they were using as a floatation device.
WCVB
Suffolk County detective stabbed in foot by needle during cleanup of Clifford Park in Roxbury
BOSTON — A detective with the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office hurt his foot after he accidentally stepped on a needle during a community cleanup of a park in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood. NewsCenter 5 spotted the detective on a park bench with one of his shoes off during Saturday's...
communityadvocate.com
Southborough mom competes for Mrs. America title
SOUTHBOROUGH – Nicole Sigler is no ordinary mom. When she’s not raising her daughter Isabella, exercising or working on a children’s book, she competes in beauty pageants. Sigler recently ventured to Las Vegas, Nev., to compete in the Mrs. America Pageant. She began competing in beauty pageants...
WCVB
Man seriously injured in shooting near Caribbean Carnival festival in Boston
BOSTON — A man is suffering from life-threatening injuries after he was shot in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, just several blocks away from the site of an annual festival. Boston police said the shooting happened at about 5:40 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Blue Hill Avenue and Westview Street.
whdh.com
Boston street named one of the coolest streets in the world
One of Boston’s most iconic streets has been named one of the 33 coolest streets in the world by travel website TimeOut. TimeOut compiled its list after consulting 20,000 city dwellers and local experts, and Newbury Street in Boston made the 31st spot on the list. “It’s official: Newbury...
thelocalne.ws
Column: Striking out at Crane Beach
We all know about the tragic Ipswich Mill strike of 1913, when police fired to break up a gathering of immigrant workers demanding increased wages. An innocent bystander, Nicoletta Papadopoulou, was fatally shot. This is not that story. Much as Shakespeare had his tragedies and comedies, this Ipswich labor story...
WCVB
Needles littered in Roxbury park near troubled 'Mass. and Cass'
BOSTON — Walking across Boston's Clifford Park, a community activist points out drug needles and related paraphernalia. "A bag that has heroin in it," Domingos DaRosa said as he pointed to one of the many items scattered on the ground. DaRosa, a youth football coach and a former at-large...
DA: 4-year-old that fell from window in Boston has died
The 4-year-old child who fell out of a window in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood last week has died, the Suffolk District Attorney told Boston 25 Wednesday. Mother Erika Moon previously told reporters that he was brain dead and unable to move. Moon told Boston 25 that her son was playing...
Boston has the best pet-friendly hotel in America, according to USA Today readers
Dogs receive homemade dog biscuits and plush beds, among other amenities. If you’re wondering whether Fido should accompany you during your next overnight trip to Boston, a Beacon Hill stay was just named the most pet-friendly hotel in America by USA Today readers. The publication named XV Beacon the...
WCVB
Tuesday, August 30: Style Matters
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Does your closet need a refresher? Spruce up your wardrobe with streetwear: Syn-di-cate is bringing its sleek capsule collection to an international audience. Cambridge boutique Looks specializes in comfy trends for women looking to make an elegant style statement. Brides-to-be seek out a wedding dress “whisperer” at Your Dream Bridal in Sudbury. And who says style is just for humans? Dog parents need look no further than Pawsitivity in Chelmsford for locally-made pooch apparel and accessories…fur real.
UPDATE: Victim identified in deadly Falmouth crash
FALMOUTH, Mass. — Falmouth police released the ID of the woman killed in Wednesday’s deadly crash on West Falmouth Highway. Christina Laurie, 80, of Falmouth, died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash. Police say that the crash happened shortly after 4 p.m., Wednesday, at the...
thequincysun.com
Paul Smith, 83
Paul Smith, Detective, Quincy Police Department, Retired, age 83, a longtime resident of Quincy, died peacefully, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving family. Paul was born in Boston, to the late James J. Smith and Irene F. (Burke) McCarthy. Following the death...
WCVB
'Mom and Pop' dams across Massachusetts provide clean energy and a trip back in time to Ford's Folly
Ware River Power operates and manages a number of vintage, low-impact, small hydro-dams in central and western Massachusetts, a "Mom and Pop" electric shop. Ford’s Folly can be found deep in the woods of Sudbury. Aline Kaplan wrote this article for Atlas Obscura. Our tour guide, Kaplan has a...
WCVB
Move-in begins for students a Boston's Emerson College
BOSTON — Massachusetts college students have begun the process of moving into dorms. About 300 first-year students moved into their residences at Emerson College in Boston on Friday. “So excited to start my new life here in Boston,” one student said. The class of 2026 is shaking off...
4 people, all related, found dead in Boston suburb
Authorities in Massachusetts are investigating the deaths of three men who are all related and the apparent suicide of a female relative.
wgbh.org
Ask Dave Epstein: Will my lawn ever recover from the drought?
Meteorologist Dave Epstein is our go-to person for pressing weather questions on everything from winter blizzards to summer droughts. He’s also a horticulturist, meaning he’s an expert on anything that grows leaves and flowers. GBH's Morning Edition asked you, our audience, for your weather and gardening questions, and Dave graciously answered them on the air. This transcript has been edited for clarity.
Wilmington Apple
THIS WEEKEND: Shriners Auditorium To Hold Huge Car Show On August 28
WILMINGTON, MA — The Aleppo Shriners are holding their 7th annual Car Show on Sunday, August 28, 2022, from 10am to 2pm, at the Shriners Auditorium (99 Fordham Street). Proceeds will benefit the Shriner’s Hospitals for Children. Admission is free to the public. The event includes music, prizes,...
Win Tickets to Bruno Mars at Boston’s New MGM Music Hall
He's played stadiums, arenas and some of the biggest stages in the world. That's what makes Bruno Mars' September concerts in Boston so special. He's performing at the brand-new MGM Music Hall at Fenway, a 5,005-seat venue. Talk about intimate. We want you to be there for the Friday, Sept....
