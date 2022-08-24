The Picayune Lady Maroon Tide are 1-6 after being swept by the Harrison Central Red Rebels Thursday night. Set scores were as follows: 25-14, 25-9, 25-17. In set one, Picayune broke Harrison Central’s 3-0 run with a kill from Amiyah Marks. The Lady Maroon Tide narrowed the deficit to 7-6 after an assist and kill combo from Kaigyn Kulas to Barcley Martinez. From that point, Harrison Central made a run, scoring nine unanswered points to bring the score to 18-7. A serve error by the Red Rebels, and an ace by Marks cut the run and made the score 19-10. At 22-11 Picayune tried to mount a come back by putting up three points but it was short lived. At 23-14 the Red Rebels closed out the rally after Picayune failed to send the ball over the net.

PICAYUNE, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO