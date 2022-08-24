Read full article on original website
Picayune Item
Maroon Tide floods Hornets in season opener
Friday night football was in full effect as the Poplarville Hornets hosted the Picayune Maroon Tide. Picayune came out on top 21-7 clinching the team’s first win of the season. The Hornets received the ball to open the game but kept it for only three plays. The Maroon Tide’s...
Picayune Item
Hancock Hawks shut out Pearl River Central Blue Devils in season opener
Pearl River Central’s Blue Devils fell to the Hancock County Hawks Friday night in a shut out win by the visiting team. In the Blue Devils first home game of the season, PRC fell to Hancock County 35-0. The first score of the game took place with only 5:37...
Picayune Item
MGCCC Women will play twice in Georgia
PERKINSTON — The Mississippi Gulf Coast women’s soccer team takes a trip to the Peach State this weekend for a pair of games. The Bulldogs play against Georgia Military in Milledgeville on Saturday at 5 p.m., then against Abraham Baldwin in Tifton, Ga., the next day at 1 p.m.
Picayune Item
Picayune falls to Harrison Central
The Picayune Lady Maroon Tide are 1-6 after being swept by the Harrison Central Red Rebels Thursday night. Set scores were as follows: 25-14, 25-9, 25-17. In set one, Picayune broke Harrison Central’s 3-0 run with a kill from Amiyah Marks. The Lady Maroon Tide narrowed the deficit to 7-6 after an assist and kill combo from Kaigyn Kulas to Barcley Martinez. From that point, Harrison Central made a run, scoring nine unanswered points to bring the score to 18-7. A serve error by the Red Rebels, and an ace by Marks cut the run and made the score 19-10. At 22-11 Picayune tried to mount a come back by putting up three points but it was short lived. At 23-14 the Red Rebels closed out the rally after Picayune failed to send the ball over the net.
Picayune Item
Loss at Long Beach taken as learning experience for Lady Blue Devils
Tuesday night the Pearl River Central Lady Blue Devils (2-5) lost to the Long Beach Bearcats (9-1) in a three set sweep. Despite the Lady Blue Devils loss, Head Coach Nicole Brown took it as a learning experience. This first year volleyball program is still leaning how to navigate in the league. Brown believes playing tough opponents will assist in PRC’s longevity in upcoming seasons.
ourmshome.com
Longleaf Leather Company, Handcrafted and Mississippi Made
At Longleaf Leather Company, every piece is handcrafted, one at a time. Their products are made to last a lifetime, with Mississippi at the heart of all they do. Every detail is essential to the owner, Dustin Coats, who began working with leather while on active duty with the Navy. “I would make wallets and belts for people I worked with, and it evolved from there.”
Weekend guide: Here are the events in Mississippi for Aug. 26-28
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (Aug. 26-28) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Bottom Line for Kids Benefit Dinner and Auction – Friday – Flowood Get excited for a silent auction, premier and […]
Picayune Item
Summer weather is in soggy mode
Water is standing in the ditches. Water is standing in yards, many of which look like they haven’t been mown in a couple of weeks. Mildew and mold are growing like gangbusters on man-made surfaces which happen to be susceptible to the fungi and which are not in an air-conditioned space. In other words, it’s just another stretch of soggy, summer weather in south Mississippi.
WLOX
Harrison County prepares for flooding
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Heavy rain has flooded several places across the state including Wells Ferry Landing in Biloxi. Imagine waking up to your backyard looking like a pond. This is reality for several people living in Wells Ferry Landing like Jason Johnson. “Just living here for a while, we...
Man injured in shooting at Hattiesburg Raising Cane’s
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was injured in a shooting that happened at a Raising Cane’s restaurant in Hattiesburg on Friday, August 26. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said officers responded to the scene around 1:30 a.m. in the restaurant’s parking lot. HPD officials said a man had suffered a minor wound […]
WDAM-TV
4 counts added to Hattiesburg man’s list of charges
BROOKLYN, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man arrested earlier this week on an aggravated stalking charge saw four additional charges added to his folder Friday. The Forrest County Justice Court added three counts of lustful touching and one count of sexual battery to the case against 33-year-old Justin M. Riche. All five charges stem from allegations of abuse of a minor.
bogalusadailynews.com
Sweet tea festival returning to Poplarville in October
Poplarville, Miss., will be treated to a sweet event this October as the Sweet Mississippi Tea Festival (SMTF) hits downtown once again. The festival will take place on and around Poplarville’s Town Green over two days, Friday, Oct. 7, and Saturday, Oct. 8. Whether sweet tea evokes happy memories...
Picayune Item
Ashton Bean
Ashton Clay Bean of Carriere, Mississippi passed away on Friday August 19, 2022, at the age of 13. Ashton was a resident of Carriere and a student at Pearl River Central. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and football. Ashton was a hard worker and always willing to lend a helpful hand. He had a kind and caring soul that radiated around him. Ashton was a loving son, brother, and friend. He will be deeply missed by many.
WLOX
Casino could be heading to Long Beach soon
Moss Point PD investigating homicide after 52-year-old man found dead in home. Moss Point Police Department is currently investigating what’s believed to be a homicide. Wiggins city leaders comes up with downtown social district to lure potential development. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. They want to bring more foot...
WDAM-TV
Two hospitalized after a pill scare at West Jones Middle School
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A teacher and school resource officer (SRO) were hospitalized after a medical reaction at the West Jones Middle School campus. The teacher found an unidentified pill in her classroom early in the morning on Wednesday, Aug. 24, and took it to the office for the SRO to analyze. Both the teacher and SRO held the pill for several minutes before beginning to feel different.
Mississippi woman charged with filing false police report that triggered statewide Amber Alert
A Mississippi woman has been arrested after officials say she filed a false police report that triggered a statewide Amber Alert Tuesday. Valerie Faye Lord, 43, was arrested and charged with filing a false police report by the Gulfport Police Department. Lord is accused of reporting a kidnapping that didn’t...
Woman fatally shoots man near Bush area, St. Tammany detectives say
According to the STPSO, the shooting happened in the 79000 block of Railroad Avenue in Bush Louisiana.
Officials: Mississippi teacher, school resource officer sent to hospital after handling unidentified pill on campus
A Mississippi teacher and a school resource officer were sent to the hospital after finding an unidentified pill on the school campus that was suspected of having contained fentanyl. WDAM in Hattiesburg reports that the teacher and SRO at West Jones Middle School both handled the pill that was found...
Lucedale woman arrested for allegedly stealing lawnmower
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A Lucedale woman is in custody after allegedly stealing a lawnmower in George County. Deputies responded to a report of the lawnmower stolen from a business around 10 a.m. Tuesday on Highway 26 West between Highway 63 and Ventura Drive. A citizen told investigators they saw a woman riding a […]
Picayune Item
Exits cleared, MODT controlled medians overgrown
Exit ramps along Interstate 59 in the city limits of Picayune will get some beautification work, but the medians along Highway 11 where the widening project was recently completed are overgrown. Mayor Jim Luke stood before the audience during the Aug. 16 meeting of the City Council to show a...
