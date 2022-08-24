ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile Baykeeper holds ‘Bay Bites’ fundraiser at Cooper Riverside Park

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Good eats were served up for a good cause in downtown Mobile Saturday afternoon. Mobile Baykeeper’s “Bay Bites” food truck festival took over Cooper Riverside Park. The event is one the nonprofit organization’s biggest fundraisers to help the group continue its environmental work.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

‘Jurassic Quest’ comes to Mobile Convention Center

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Larger-than-life prehistoric creatures are on display this weekend in the Port City. The “Jurassic Quest” exhibit is on display at the Mobile Convention Center, giving families the opportunity a chance to walk side-by-side with life-size animatronic dinosaurs. The exhibit offers an opportunity to learn...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Good chance of storms later today…

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine. Starting out fairly quiet, but showers and storms will begin to develop again after lunch. As always, some of these storms could bring heavy rain and a lot of lightning. Expect them to continue throughout the afternoon and wind down as we head into the evening. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.
MOBILE, AL
Mobile, AL
Mobile, AL
thelocalpalate.com

Joining the Second Line in Mobile, Alabama

Parade floats, iridescent beads, and a flood of gold, purple, and green in the early spring often make people think of the seemingly New Orleanian tradition of Mardi Gras, but they’d be shocked to learn that the carnival took root in Mobile, Alabama. In 1703, French settlers joined in...
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

6 essential meat-and-three restaurants in the Mobile area

Sometimes you need to go back to the basics: A no-frills, blue-collar meat-and-vegetable plate. Preferably a meat and three vegetables. So here’s a quick look at some Mobile-area meat-and-threes worth knowing about. This is a topic that can inspire some passion, so before you even start getting mad, please...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile Baykeeper Bay Bites Food Truck Festival

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Bay Bites Food Truck Festival is returning to Downtown Mobile’s Cooper Riverside Memorial Park this Saturday, August 27. The event will run from 4-8 p.m. It’s an evening full of food and fun, featuring the areas best food trucks as well as craft beer and wine, live music, lawn games and more!
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Pepsi SoundStage: Ryan Coleman performs “In No Rush”

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A very special Pepsi SoundStage today as we introduce you to one of our own... Ryan Coleman. Ryan Coleman is a director on Studio10 and Fox10. For years, he’s played in various bands and continues to perform in the area. Click on the link to...
MOBILE, AL
Paige
WKRG

Antique safe causes evacuations, hazmat scare in Lillian

LILLIAN, Ala. (WKRG) – Baldwin County Emergency Management Agency Director Zach Hood confirms his office responded to a hazmat situation overnight in Lillian. Hood says he can only speculate what occurred, but the incident involved a safe dating back to the early 1900’s. “Some safe manufacturers created safes...
LILLIAN, AL
WKRG News 5

Sky 5: 15-20 sharks spotted off Pensacola beach

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — WKRG’s newest tool, the Sky5, picked up some incredible video of sharks swimming off of Pensacola Beach Saturday morning. 15-20 sharks were seen off of Pensacola Beach at around 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 and according to News 5’s photographer Jason Garcia, the swarm of sharks was just 150 yards from […]
PENSACOLA BEACH, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Future Marines test their mettle before heading to bootcamp

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Future Marines were pushed to their limits at Battleship Memorial Park Saturday. All of these men and women will soon be going off to bootcamp at Parris Island in South Carolina. From pull-ups to push-ups, running and relays, Saturday’s event was all about giving recruits a...
MOBILE, AL
#Local Life#Festival#Localevent#Studio10
WALA-TV FOX10

End It Now event raises awareness about human trafficking

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A good crowd turned out in downtown Mobile to take a stand to end human trafficking. Bienville Square played host to the fourth annual End It Now event and march to raise awareness and be proactive in spotting the signs of human trafficking. It also advocates...
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Child wanders from Haskew Elementary, found one mile away

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile County Public Schools is investigating how an elementary school student, described as an 8-year-old, wandered off campus during school hours and wasn't found until he was more than a mile away. It happened Wednesday afternoon at Haskew Elementary in Irvington. Rena Philips, a spokesperson for the district, says the little boy was returned to campus safely in about 15 minutes. An image obtained by NBC 15 News shows the boy walking by himself along McDonald Road. We're told he was found on Lake Tahoe Dr, which is 1.2 miles from the school, and that he crossed Old Pascagoula Road. Philips says a principal and teacher located him "about three-quarters of a mile away."
IRVINGTON, AL
WKRG

TROPICS: Four Areas to Watch

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – As we near the peak of hurricane season, we are now tracking four possible developments in the Atlantic. All of them do not pose an immediate threat to the Gulf Coast, but we are keeping our eyes on them. One is in the Caribbean and...
MOBILE, AL
OBA

Labor Day weekend festivities announced for OWA Parks & Resort

Foley, Ala. – (OBA) – Labor Day Weekend is here, and OWA has a full lineup of events to celebrate the holiday. Start your weekend with the return of the OWA Labor Day Car Show, featuring more than 100 classic cars spread throughout the streets of Downtown OWA. Plan to spend your whole day with an entire weekend of kid’s activities, live music and an epic firework show to close out the evening.
FOLEY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile trying to help with removal of homeless camp behind store in Tillman’s Corner

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The City of Mobile is trying to help people living in a homeless encampment find places to live. People have complained about a homeless camp behind the Lowe’s Home Improvement store in Tillman’s Corner. Casi Callaway, Mobile’s chief resilience officer, said she’s been in contact with volunteers since last week about helping to find services for the people living there.
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Massive hole on Azalea Road sidewalk: "Someone could really get hurt"

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — As the rain was coming down hard in Mobile earlier today, a massive hole appeared in a sidewalk on Azalea Road. Officials say the hole appeared because of a clean break on a water line that feeds a fire hydrant and meter to a nearby apartment complex. The influx of water from the broken line and the rain caused another leak in the city storm drain. Officials say the repairs have been made, but people who use this sidewalk say the situation is concerning.
MOBILE, AL

