WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile Baykeeper holds ‘Bay Bites’ fundraiser at Cooper Riverside Park
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Good eats were served up for a good cause in downtown Mobile Saturday afternoon. Mobile Baykeeper’s “Bay Bites” food truck festival took over Cooper Riverside Park. The event is one the nonprofit organization’s biggest fundraisers to help the group continue its environmental work.
WALA-TV FOX10
‘Jurassic Quest’ comes to Mobile Convention Center
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Larger-than-life prehistoric creatures are on display this weekend in the Port City. The “Jurassic Quest” exhibit is on display at the Mobile Convention Center, giving families the opportunity a chance to walk side-by-side with life-size animatronic dinosaurs. The exhibit offers an opportunity to learn...
Dozens of vendors to be hosted Saturday at Greene County Market Day
GREENE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – Hundreds of visitors are expected to visit dozens of vendors set-up at the Greene County Market Day this weekend. It’s the second market day this year organized by the county’s rural events committee across from the high school at 4191 High School Road, Leakesville. The initial event earlier this summer […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Good chance of storms later today…
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine. Starting out fairly quiet, but showers and storms will begin to develop again after lunch. As always, some of these storms could bring heavy rain and a lot of lightning. Expect them to continue throughout the afternoon and wind down as we head into the evening. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.
thelocalpalate.com
Joining the Second Line in Mobile, Alabama
Parade floats, iridescent beads, and a flood of gold, purple, and green in the early spring often make people think of the seemingly New Orleanian tradition of Mardi Gras, but they’d be shocked to learn that the carnival took root in Mobile, Alabama. In 1703, French settlers joined in...
6 essential meat-and-three restaurants in the Mobile area
Sometimes you need to go back to the basics: A no-frills, blue-collar meat-and-vegetable plate. Preferably a meat and three vegetables. So here’s a quick look at some Mobile-area meat-and-threes worth knowing about. This is a topic that can inspire some passion, so before you even start getting mad, please...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile Baykeeper Bay Bites Food Truck Festival
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Bay Bites Food Truck Festival is returning to Downtown Mobile’s Cooper Riverside Memorial Park this Saturday, August 27. The event will run from 4-8 p.m. It’s an evening full of food and fun, featuring the areas best food trucks as well as craft beer and wine, live music, lawn games and more!
WALA-TV FOX10
Pepsi SoundStage: Ryan Coleman performs “In No Rush”
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A very special Pepsi SoundStage today as we introduce you to one of our own... Ryan Coleman. Ryan Coleman is a director on Studio10 and Fox10. For years, he’s played in various bands and continues to perform in the area. Click on the link to...
WKRG
Antique safe causes evacuations, hazmat scare in Lillian
LILLIAN, Ala. (WKRG) – Baldwin County Emergency Management Agency Director Zach Hood confirms his office responded to a hazmat situation overnight in Lillian. Hood says he can only speculate what occurred, but the incident involved a safe dating back to the early 1900’s. “Some safe manufacturers created safes...
How much rain has fallen in the Mobile area this year?
Many have asked how much rain has fallen across the News 5 neighborhood. Over the past couple of weeks, we have been stuck in a very wet pattern with periods of very heavy rain that has caused flooding in much of our area. So how much rain has actually fallen?
Sky 5: 15-20 sharks spotted off Pensacola beach
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — WKRG’s newest tool, the Sky5, picked up some incredible video of sharks swimming off of Pensacola Beach Saturday morning. 15-20 sharks were seen off of Pensacola Beach at around 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 and according to News 5’s photographer Jason Garcia, the swarm of sharks was just 150 yards from […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Future Marines test their mettle before heading to bootcamp
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Future Marines were pushed to their limits at Battleship Memorial Park Saturday. All of these men and women will soon be going off to bootcamp at Parris Island in South Carolina. From pull-ups to push-ups, running and relays, Saturday’s event was all about giving recruits a...
WALA-TV FOX10
End It Now event raises awareness about human trafficking
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A good crowd turned out in downtown Mobile to take a stand to end human trafficking. Bienville Square played host to the fourth annual End It Now event and march to raise awareness and be proactive in spotting the signs of human trafficking. It also advocates...
utv44.com
Child wanders from Haskew Elementary, found one mile away
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile County Public Schools is investigating how an elementary school student, described as an 8-year-old, wandered off campus during school hours and wasn't found until he was more than a mile away. It happened Wednesday afternoon at Haskew Elementary in Irvington. Rena Philips, a spokesperson for the district, says the little boy was returned to campus safely in about 15 minutes. An image obtained by NBC 15 News shows the boy walking by himself along McDonald Road. We're told he was found on Lake Tahoe Dr, which is 1.2 miles from the school, and that he crossed Old Pascagoula Road. Philips says a principal and teacher located him "about three-quarters of a mile away."
WALA-TV FOX10
Local litter traps and litter crews working overtime due to constant rainfall
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It seems like the rain is winning these days, but local litter traps are fighting back. Heavy rainfall is causing major overflows. Litter traps like the ones on Dog River and Eslava Creek are catching the loose garbage. Mobile has experienced downpours every day this week......
WKRG
TROPICS: Four Areas to Watch
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – As we near the peak of hurricane season, we are now tracking four possible developments in the Atlantic. All of them do not pose an immediate threat to the Gulf Coast, but we are keeping our eyes on them. One is in the Caribbean and...
Labor Day weekend festivities announced for OWA Parks & Resort
Foley, Ala. – (OBA) – Labor Day Weekend is here, and OWA has a full lineup of events to celebrate the holiday. Start your weekend with the return of the OWA Labor Day Car Show, featuring more than 100 classic cars spread throughout the streets of Downtown OWA. Plan to spend your whole day with an entire weekend of kid’s activities, live music and an epic firework show to close out the evening.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile trying to help with removal of homeless camp behind store in Tillman’s Corner
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The City of Mobile is trying to help people living in a homeless encampment find places to live. People have complained about a homeless camp behind the Lowe’s Home Improvement store in Tillman’s Corner. Casi Callaway, Mobile’s chief resilience officer, said she’s been in contact with volunteers since last week about helping to find services for the people living there.
Family of fallen Mount Vernon Officer shares his humor and kindness at funeral
FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Family, friends, and first responders pause to remember the life and legacy of Mount Vernon Police Officer Ivan Lopez. He was killed Monday night in a Summerdale traffic crash. Lopez’s funeral was held Saturday in Foley. A bold procession of first responder vehicles makes its way through Foley–closing the funeral for […]
utv44.com
Massive hole on Azalea Road sidewalk: "Someone could really get hurt"
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — As the rain was coming down hard in Mobile earlier today, a massive hole appeared in a sidewalk on Azalea Road. Officials say the hole appeared because of a clean break on a water line that feeds a fire hydrant and meter to a nearby apartment complex. The influx of water from the broken line and the rain caused another leak in the city storm drain. Officials say the repairs have been made, but people who use this sidewalk say the situation is concerning.
