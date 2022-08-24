Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
NBC Washington
21-Year-Old Killed, 2 Injured in Shootings in DC's Chinatown
A 21-year-old man was killed late Thursday in the Chinatown area of Washington D.C., and less than three hours later, two people were injured in a separate shooting just a block south, police say. Officers heard what sounded like fireworks about 8:15 p.m. near Seventh and I streets NW and...
35-year-old man shot and killed in Temple Hills
TEMPLE HILLS, MD – A 35-year-old man was shot and killed in Temple Hills on...
Photos released of man wanted for double shooting in Northwest DC
Detectives from D.C. Metropolitan Police Department have released photos of a man wanted for shooting two people. At 10:41 pm. on August, 25, in the 700 block of 7th Street, Northwest officers responded to reports of a shooting.
fox5dc.com
Off-duty FBI officer involved in shooting near I-295 in DC, authorities say
WASHINGTON - A shooting Saturday in Northeast, D.C. involving an off-duty FBI police officer is under investigation, multiple authorities confirm. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of Hayes Street and Kenilworth Avenue, Northeast, near I-295. FBI officials released a statement to...
1 dead, 1 critically hurt in Southeast DC stabbing
WASHINGTON — A man is dead and another is hospitalized with critical injuries following a stabbing in a Southeast D.C. home. Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 100 block of 56th Street Southeast for a report of a stabbing around 1:20 a.m. on Friday. Once on scene they found one man dead on the scene, and another suffering injuries described as critical. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Carnage at the Capitol – Mass Shooting in Washington, D.C. – 2 Dead & 3 Others Shot in the U.S.A.
Carnage at the Capitol – Mass Shooting in Washington, D.C. – 2 Dead & 3 Others Shot in the U.S.A. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content.
msn.com
Off-duty FBI Police officer involved in NE DC shooting; large traffic delay results
An off-duty FBI Police officer was involved in a shooting Saturday in Northeast D.C., the FBI told 7News. The shooting took place around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of Hayes and Kenilworth Avenue, NE. A look at the scene below:. The FBI sent 7News the following statement:. "The FBI is...
WUSA
The family of Christopher Brown hosts community back to school event in Southeast DC
Aug. 9, 2020, Washington, D.C. had their largest mass shooting. More than 20 people were shot at a block party on Dubois St. SE. Christopher Brown, 17, was killed.
NBC Washington
Two Attacks Reported on W&OD Trail
Police are investigating two attacks Friday on the W&OD Trail in Virginia. Just before 8:15 a.m. between the Town Center and Fairfax County parkways a naked man approached a woman from behind and grabbed her, Fairfax County police said. She was able to break free, and the man ran toward Sunset Hills Road.
NBC Washington
Settlement Reached in Silver Spring School Incident Involving 5-Year-Old
Montgomery County, Maryland, has reached a settlement in a lawsuit involving a 2020 incident involving a 5-year-old at East Silver Spring Elementary School. On Jan. 14, 2020, the child wandered out of the school building. Police officers found the boy off campus and brought him back to school. Body cam...
Police identify man wanted for deadly shooting at The Mall at Prince George’s
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police put out the name of the man wanted for a deadly shooting that took place at a mall in Hyattsville on Aug. 18. The Prince George’s County Police Department said a warrant was on file for the arrest of Stephon Edward Jones, 33, of Washington, D.C. […]
fox5dc.com
Police exchange gunfire with suspect in Southeast
WASHINGTON - An officer and a suspect exchanged gunfire in Southeast Thursday evening after police were called to the area for a shooting. D.C. police responded to the 3600 block of 6th Street around 8:37 p.m. No victims were found at the scene, and police said one person is in custody.
Police release names of 2 men killed in quintuple shooting in DC
The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) identified the two men killed in a shooting in Northwest Wednesday that left three other men hurt.
850wftl.com
2 dead 3 injured in shooting
WASHINGTON, DC– — Two people are dead and three others have been injured in a ‘drug-related’ shooting authorities in northwest Washington, D.C. are reporting. The shooting occurred Wednesday around 12:50 p.m. EDT. at North Capitol Street. Officials say the driver of dark colored SUV stopped just...
Howard University residence hall targeted by second bomb threat in a week
WASHINGTON — A second bomb threat in a week at Howard University has triggered an investigation and evacuations. The Howard University Department of Public Safety was alerted to the threat by the Metropolitan Police Department around 2:30 a.m. The threat was targeting the East and West Towers on Howard's campus.
Video Of Potential Victims Fleeing Mass Shooting In Baltimore Released By Police
Police have released video connected to a mass shooting in Baltimore that killed one person and injured several others, authorities say. Detectives released the footage in an effort to identify the suspects involved in the horrific crime, according to Baltimore police. As previously reported by Daily Voice, the shooting occurred...
NBC Washington
State Department Employee Struck and Killed Riding Bike in Bethesda
A State Department employee was struck and killed while riding a bike in Bethesda, Maryland, Thursday. Sarah Joan Langenkamp, 42, was in the bicycle lane when a flatbed truck turned right into a parking lot in the 5200 block of busy River Road just north of the Little Falls Parkway and the Capital Crescent Trail and struck her, police said. Langenkamp died at the scene.
D.C. Suspect Arrested for Robbery And Assault
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department has made an arrest in a...
Georgetown Voice
What the narratives around gun violence in D.C. get wrong
Content warning: gun violence. Terrance Staley, executive director of the violence intervention nonprofit Alliance of Concerned Men (ACM), doesn’t see the media as productive in ending gun violence in D.C. “I don’t watch the news,” Staley said. “My ear is to the streets. My office is in the community.”...
WJLA
Car bursts into flames on outer loop of Beltway near Greenbelt, nobody injured
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Twitter user @realmoe0 captured a startling photo of a vehicle fire Saturday on the outer loop of the Beltway, prior to the BW Parkway in Greenbelt. The incident took place a little before 6:30 p.m. The Prince George's County Fire Department told 7News...
