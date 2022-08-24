ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Washington

21-Year-Old Killed, 2 Injured in Shootings in DC's Chinatown

A 21-year-old man was killed late Thursday in the Chinatown area of Washington D.C., and less than three hours later, two people were injured in a separate shooting just a block south, police say. Officers heard what sounded like fireworks about 8:15 p.m. near Seventh and I streets NW and...
fox5dc.com

Off-duty FBI officer involved in shooting near I-295 in DC, authorities say

WASHINGTON - A shooting Saturday in Northeast, D.C. involving an off-duty FBI police officer is under investigation, multiple authorities confirm. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of Hayes Street and Kenilworth Avenue, Northeast, near I-295. FBI officials released a statement to...
WUSA9

1 dead, 1 critically hurt in Southeast DC stabbing

WASHINGTON — A man is dead and another is hospitalized with critical injuries following a stabbing in a Southeast D.C. home. Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 100 block of 56th Street Southeast for a report of a stabbing around 1:20 a.m. on Friday. Once on scene they found one man dead on the scene, and another suffering injuries described as critical. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
NBC Washington

Two Attacks Reported on W&OD Trail

Police are investigating two attacks Friday on the W&OD Trail in Virginia. Just before 8:15 a.m. between the Town Center and Fairfax County parkways a naked man approached a woman from behind and grabbed her, Fairfax County police said. She was able to break free, and the man ran toward Sunset Hills Road.
fox5dc.com

Police exchange gunfire with suspect in Southeast

WASHINGTON - An officer and a suspect exchanged gunfire in Southeast Thursday evening after police were called to the area for a shooting. D.C. police responded to the 3600 block of 6th Street around 8:37 p.m. No victims were found at the scene, and police said one person is in custody.
850wftl.com

2 dead 3 injured in shooting

WASHINGTON, DC– — Two people are dead and three others have been injured in a ‘drug-related’ shooting authorities in northwest Washington, D.C. are reporting. The shooting occurred Wednesday around 12:50 p.m. EDT. at North Capitol Street. Officials say the driver of dark colored SUV stopped just...
NBC Washington

State Department Employee Struck and Killed Riding Bike in Bethesda

A State Department employee was struck and killed while riding a bike in Bethesda, Maryland, Thursday. Sarah Joan Langenkamp, 42, was in the bicycle lane when a flatbed truck turned right into a parking lot in the 5200 block of busy River Road just north of the Little Falls Parkway and the Capital Crescent Trail and struck her, police said. Langenkamp died at the scene.
Georgetown Voice

What the narratives around gun violence in D.C. get wrong

Content warning: gun violence. Terrance Staley, executive director of the violence intervention nonprofit Alliance of Concerned Men (ACM), doesn’t see the media as productive in ending gun violence in D.C. “I don’t watch the news,” Staley said. “My ear is to the streets. My office is in the community.”...
