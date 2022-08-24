ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

POLITICO

The Biden White House is putting Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and other Republicanson blast for slamming student loan relief, as they had federal loans forgiven.

"It's completely unfair," Greene said earlier Wednesday. What happened: The White House hit conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and some other House Republicans by name as they criticized President Joe Biden's decision to forgive student loan debt for millions of people on Wednesday. Others highlighted by the White...
POTUS
AOL Corp

Tucker Carlson cuts into live Biden speech in an attempt to show mental decline but it backfires

On Thursday’s Tucker Carlson Tonight, Carlson opened the show referencing a recent Politico article highlighting how the Trump administration allegedly pressured the FDA to rush the COVID vaccines. Carlson pretended to blame the former president for any perceived side effects, in this case, mental decline. But Carlson was actually still blaming Democrats for supporting use of the vaccines, and was just trying to push the narrative that President Joe Biden is struggling with his mental state.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Vice

Trump’s Latest Courtroom Blunder Is Wild—Even for Trump

Former President Donald Trump has pulled plenty of odd moves in the courtroom over the course of his turbulent career. Even by those standards, his latest legal filing is pretty out there. On Monday, Trump’s attorneys asked a Florida judge to freeze the government’s review of documents seized by the...
POTUS
The Motley Fool

Say Goodbye to Your 11.4% Social Security Raise in 2023

Social Security is vital to the financial well-being of most aged Americans. Despite a sizable expected "raise," seniors continue to get the short end of the stick from America's top social program. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
BUSINESS
AOL Corp

Former Fox News editor claims viewers have been 'deceived' and 'coddled' over the years

Former Fox News politics editor Chris Stirewalt joined CNN Tonight on Wednesday and spoke about being let go from Fox in January 2021 following outrage from viewers after the network's Decision Desk called the state of Arizona for President Joe Biden in the 2020 election. While Stirewalt didn’t blame Fox for his termination, he did say that the network has not served its viewers well.
ENTERTAINMENT
AOL Corp

Utah sues Biden over move to restore 2 national monuments

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The state of Utah and two Republican-leaning rural counties sued the Biden administration on Wednesday over the president's decision last year to restore two sprawling national monuments on rugged lands sacred to Native Americans that former President Donald Trump had downsized. The lawsuit over...
UTAH STATE
AOL Corp

Read the FBI's redacted affidavit to search Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate

The Justice Department on Friday released a redacted version of the affidavit prosecutors submitted in federal court to secure a warrant to search former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate earlier this month. U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, who approved the search warrant, ordered the document's release after reviewing the...
POTUS
AOL Corp

Oklahoma readies for 25 executions in 2 years. But critics ask, 'Why the rush?'

Beginning Thursday, Oklahoma is set to execute its first of more than two dozen death row inmates over the next 29 months — an average of one execution per month over the next two years. If carried out in full, the unprecedented number of 25 executions would put to death 58% of the state’s death row inmates, who include a flurry of incarcerated individuals with mental health disorders and others who have maintained their innocence.

