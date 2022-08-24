ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SlashGear

Here's What The Ultra-Rare Atari Cosmos Is Worth Today

Many different Atari consoles have been created to date, including an unreleased console. This was known as the Atari Cosmos, and its creation began in 1978 and ended in 1981, with the idea being thrown out (via Atari HQ). The console had been slated for release at the time, but the exact date wasn't set. The Atari Cosmos' main feature was that it included holographic images from its screen, as explained on Atari HQ. However, these were pretty primitive to what you may imagine a holograph to be. There were also only one or two holograms included per game, while the rest of the game was played out in 2D on the LED screen.
SlashGear

How To Stop Your PS5 From Overheating

The PlayStation 5 is widely considered a fantastic console for a number of reasons, including its highly responsive DualSense controller, in addition to a decent offering of retro games via PlayStation Plus Extra. However, like any modern video game console, it's packed full of sensitive equipment that can overheat if not given proper airflow. If your PS5 is overheating, there could be a number of different issues at play — pun intended. Overheating may be a symptom of positioning your PlayStation 5 in a cramped space or directly on top of the carpet. It could also be a result of a manufacturer defect, but regardless, any continued overheating can cause long-term damage if you don't deal with it.
SlashGear

Acer Chromebook Vero 514 First Impressions With Eco-Friendly ChromeOS Hardware

Acer is no stranger to Chromebooks, and it's no stranger to eco-friendly laptops, but the Acer Chromebook Vero 514 marks its first time combining the two. What you get here is what Acer is touting as a durable, semi-recycled Chromebook that caters to both the expected Chromebook types (students, teachers, tech enthusiasts, and people working from home), as well as those who want an affordable not-quite laptop that leaves a smaller impact on the environment in its wake.
SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

