Being approached to write a health column was both exciting and a little daunting. Bringing back memories of writing research papers and care plans from nursing school days, which can set the butterflies in our bellies fluttering in an instant. With nearly 40 years of combined experience in nursing, as well as a genuine love of teaching people how to better care for themselves, and experience working in homes across the valley— our focus this month is concierge nursing, medicine and advocacy. If we go back a generation or two, we bet you all remember doctors and nurses making house...

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 11 DAYS AGO