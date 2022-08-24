ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS News

How to cancel a credit card without hurting your credit score

Are you thinking about canceling your credit card? Maybe you don't want to pay the annual fee, or you're not using the rewards program enough to benefit. While there are plenty of good reasons to cancel your credit card, you should understand how closing your account could negatively affect your credit score.
Motley Fool

4 Ways to Avoid ATM Fees

ATM fees can add up fast if you're not careful. ATM fees are an extra cost that negatively impacts your wallet. You can avoid paying ATM fees in a few ways, including by opening a bank account with a bank that reimburses these fees and getting cash back when you use a debit card at a retailer.
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

