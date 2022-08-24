Read full article on original website
New York Red Bulls sign MLS SuperDraft pick Matt Nocita
The New York Red Bulls have signed Matt Nocita through the end of the 2022 Major League Soccer campaign, with club options from 2023 to 2025. He joins after being picked as the Number 7 overall by RBNY in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft. The defender previously played collegiate soccer at the United States Naval Academy, earning the title of Patriot League Defensive Player of the Year three times.
Don Garber hints at possible changes to MLS All-Star Game in 2023
MLS commissioner Don Garber has hinted at a possible format change for the league's All-Star Game in 2023, which will be hosted in Washington D.C.
David Ochoa reveals interest in move abroad
David Ochoa revealed his desire to move abroad after a turbulent time in Major League Soccer. The goalkeeper is currently with D.C. United, after securing a trade from Real Salt Lake during the Secondary Transfer Window. But his contract with the Black and Red expires at the end of the 2022 campaign, propelling transfer rumors for the Mexican national team player.
Jozy Altidore on Liga MX's superiority over Major League Soccer
American striker Jozy Altidore admitted Liga MX remains superior to Major League Soccer, just weeks into his loan spell with Puebla.
Brian Rodriguez joins Club America from LAFC
Brian Rodriguez is headed to Liga MX. LAFC transferred the forward to Club America for a reported $6m, with the MLS club retaining 20 percent of his rights. Rodriguez departs the Black & Gold after three seasons, managing eight goals and 12 assists in 55 games. He played an integral part in the team’s 2019 Supporters’ Shield run, and propelled LAFC to first in the Western Conference this season.
Frank Lampard warns Chelsea of 'red line' in Anthony Gordon negotiations
Everton manager Frank Lampard is growing frustrated with Chelsea's pursuit of Anthony Gordon and has revealed the club have set an internal deadline for a deal to be completed.
Andres Guardado reveals plans to retire from Mexican national team after World Cup
Andres Guardado revealed his intent to retire from the Mexican national team after his participation in Qatar 2022, “it’s my last dream, my last goal.”
Carlo Ancelotti wins UEFA Men's Coach of the Year award for 2021/22 season
Carlo Ancelotti has won the UEFA Men's Coach of the Year award after leading Real Madrid to a La Liga and Champions League double last season.
Toni Kroos picks best teammate in each position from his career
Toni Kroos picks the best goalkeeper, defender, midfielder and forward he has ever played with.
Karim Benzema wins UEFA Men's Player of the Year award for 2021/22 season
Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has won the UEFA Men's Player of the Year award after his stellar 2021/22 season.
5 key battles to watch out for in 2022/23 Premier League Gameweek 4
The key battles for Gameweek 4 in the Premier League.
Thomas Muller relishing Champions League reunion with Robert Lewandowski
Thomas Muller is looking forward to facing former teammate Robert Lewandowski in the group stage of this season's Champions League.
