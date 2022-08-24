ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Red Bulls sign MLS SuperDraft pick Matt Nocita

The New York Red Bulls have signed Matt Nocita through the end of the 2022 Major League Soccer campaign, with club options from 2023 to 2025. He joins after being picked as the Number 7 overall by RBNY in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft. The defender previously played collegiate soccer at the United States Naval Academy, earning the title of Patriot League Defensive Player of the Year three times.
David Ochoa reveals interest in move abroad

David Ochoa revealed his desire to move abroad after a turbulent time in Major League Soccer. The goalkeeper is currently with D.C. United, after securing a trade from Real Salt Lake during the Secondary Transfer Window. But his contract with the Black and Red expires at the end of the 2022 campaign, propelling transfer rumors for the Mexican national team player.
Brian Rodriguez joins Club America from LAFC

Brian Rodriguez is headed to Liga MX. LAFC transferred the forward to Club America for a reported $6m, with the MLS club retaining 20 percent of his rights. Rodriguez departs the Black & Gold after three seasons, managing eight goals and 12 assists in 55 games. He played an integral part in the team’s 2019 Supporters’ Shield run, and propelled LAFC to first in the Western Conference this season.
