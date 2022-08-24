ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

The Independent

F1 LIVE: Carlos Sainz on pole at Belgian Grand Prix while Lewis Hamilton starts race in fourth

Carlos Sainz will start today’s Belgian Grand Prix on pole, with first in qualifying Max Verstappen taking an engine penalty and starting from the back of the grid.Sergio Perez will start alongside the Ferrari on the front row having come home third, while Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton will occupy the second row in third and fourth respectively, with George Russell and the impressive Alex Albon behind. Hamilton in particular could not believe the 1.8 second gap in qualifying to Verstappen in first.Verstappen will start from 15th as one of six drivers taking penalties, with Charles Leclerc 16th, Esteban...
DBLTAP

5 Best ADCs in League of Legends Patch 12.16

Having a good AD carry is necessary to win team fights and secure a victory in League of Legends. While any AD carries can be viable when played correctly, Patch 12.16 has allowed certain ADCs to thrive on the Rift. Here are the best AD carries in League of Legends...
DBLTAP

TFT Set 7.5: New Champions and Traits

TFT Set 7.5: Uncharted Realms is bringing players new units and traits to dive into. Here are all of the new traits and units that are currently live on the PBE servers. The first three units introduced by Mortdog, Lead Producer of TFT, were Zippy, Terra and Nomsy. Even though Nomsy was already in Set 7, he is now his own unit instead of being tied to the Trainer trait. These units are all dragons.
DBLTAP

FUT 23 Warm-Up 2 SBC: How to Complete, Rewards

FUT 23 Warm-Up 2 SBC is now live as part of FIFA 23 Pre-Season Week 2. FIFA 23 Pre-Season is all about spending your final days on FIFA 22 to earn rewards for a head start in the upcoming title. This objective set has been recreated for the promotion's second week alongside a fresh objective set in Milestones. Players have to complete this specific SBC three times to complete the Milestones set netting them sweet rewards in FIFA 22 and 23.
DBLTAP

Warzone Season 5 Weapon Tier List

PPSh-41 (VG) These options in the S Tier all form Warzone's weapon meta moving forward. After the nerfs to the KG M40, STG44, Cooper Carbine and SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x optic, the Grau 5.56 has stolen the show early on. Right by its side as a main AR option, however, is the Automaton, which moves up the list by virtue of not being nerfed. For sniper support, look no further than the Volk, which should be a perfect option when paired with the newly buffed snipers. For now, the all-new EX1 laser rifle slots in here as well, so long as players are using the right barrel and aren't trying to beam others from extreme ranges. The RA 225 charts here as well, fitting right in as the newest Vanguard SMG with the full package. Ultimately, after being unquestionably at the top for some time, the Marco 5, Armaguerra 43 and H4 Blixen could see their stays in the S Tier cut moving forward now that each received some heavy nerfs to their damage multipliers and recoil. Perhaps the biggest winner to start Season 5 is the SVT-40, which was already a TTK monster but is just now made viable thanks to it using assault rifle Ammunition instead.
DBLTAP

Antonio Rüdiger FIFA 22: How to Complete the Player Moments SBC

The Antonio Rüdiger FIFA 22 Player Moments SBC is now live during FIFA 23 Pre-Season. Rüdiger, a 2021 UEFA Champions League winner, moved from Chelsea to Real Madrid this summer. As such, EA Sports released a special 97-rated item celebrating the German center-back's transfer as an SBC in the final weeks of FIFA 22.
DBLTAP

Meta Vanguard AR Variable Scopes Nerfed in Warzone Season 5

With the intent of "widening options even further by addressing the top performers to be more in-line," it appears the Vanguard assault rifle Variable Scopes have been nerfed in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5. As many in the Warzone community can likely attest to, the Variable Scope offerings for...
DBLTAP

FIFA 23 Pre-Season Rewards Week 2: Full List of Packs and Objectives

FIFA 23 Pre-Season Rewards for Week 2 are now live giving fans even more to earn to jump start their FIFA 23 squads ahead of release. FIFA 23 Pre-Season is the final promotion of FIFA 22 in which players can earn special packs for their new Ultimate Team saves in the upcoming title. There are two objective sets in Milestones: FUT 23 Kick Start II and Warm Up to FUT 23 #2. The first focuses on a Live FUT Friendly while the second requires players to complete a limited-repeatable SBC.
DBLTAP

Atlanta FaZe Sign SlasheR to Complete 2023 CDL Roster

Austin "SlasheR" Liddicoat will be the new main AR for the Atlanta FaZe in the 2023 Call of Duty League (CDL) season, the North American organization announced Friday. SlasheR conveniently swaps spots with Alec "Arcitys" Sanderson, who had spent the last two seasons with Atlanta before being acquired by the Los Angeles Guerrillas on Wednesday.
