5 CT Men Indicted For Scheme To Steal, Sell Catalytic Converters
An investigation into stolen catalytic converters across Connecticut has resulted in federal charges against five men accused of running a multi-state trafficking ring. A federal grand jury in New Haven returned a nine-count indictment Tuesday, Aug. 16, charging the following individuals:. Alexander Kolitsas, age 28, of Wolcott;. Bryant Bermudez, age...
Feds bust alleged illegal Connecticut-based catalytic converter sale ring
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — Five Connecticut residents are facing federal indictment for allegedly conspiring to turn stolen catalytic converters across the state into cash. Their allegedly illegal activities continued for more than a year. This group used an invoice system and kept electronic records to maintain the appearance of...
At $249 per day, prison stays leave ex-inmates deep in debt
HARTFORD, Conn. — (AP) — Two decades after her release from prison, Teresa Beatty feels she is still being punished. When her mother died two years ago, the state of Connecticut put a lien on the Stamford home she and her siblings inherited. It said she owed $83,762 to cover the cost of her 2 1/2 year imprisonment for drug crimes.
Feds say catalytic converter resale ring had East Hartford base
The owner of a business with an East Hartford location and an East Hartford resident who helped manage the business are facing charges of conspiring to sell catalytic converters stolen from vehicles in Connecticut to buyers in New York and New Jersey for a total of more than $500.000. DEFENDANTS:...
Counties with the oldest homes in Connecticut
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Connecticut using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
New Haven drug trafficking ring leader gets 13 years in prison, prosecutor says
HARTFORD — A New Haven man was sentenced Friday to 13 years in prison for trafficking narcotics and trying to shoot and kill a rival drug dealer, according to federal prosecutors. U.S. District Judge Michael P. Shea in Hartford ordered 36-year-old New Haven man Michael Smith, also known as...
DOJ: Bridgeport man pleads guilty to defrauding Amazon of $210k
HARTFORD — A man admitted to defrauding Amazon of roughly $210,000 on Friday, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Rajhni Yankana, 27, of Bridgeport, waived his right to be indicted and pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Alvin W. Thompson in Hartford to one count of wire fraud related to the scheme, according to the DOJ. The offense carries a maximum penalty of up to 20 years in prison, the DOJ said.
5 CT men indicted in stolen catalytic converter trafficking ring
(WTNH) – Five Connecticut men were indicted in a scheme to steal and sell catalytic converters. The indictment charges: Alexander Kolitsas, 28, of Wolcott Bryant Bermudez, 31, of East Hartford Roberto Alicea, 30, of New Britain Francisco Ayala, 22 of Ansonia Theodore Roosevelt Owens, 21, of Hartford According to court documents, law enforcement has been […]
4 CT troopers fabricated hundreds of tickets to gain favor, perks. They avoided serious consequences.
The troopers did so for their own personal benefit – to curry favor and perks from supervisors, according to newly obtained internal affairs reports. Other phony ticket schemes have led to criminal charges against police officers in Connecticut and numerous other states. But these four troopers avoided such serious...
Iowa woman sentenced to prison for sending threats to Conn. company
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman from Iowa was sentenced to prison on Friday for sending threatening emails to a company in Connecticut. The U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut announced that 32-year-old Adrian Johnson of Waterloo, Iowa was sentenced to 22 months imprisonment followed by three years of supervised release. According to court […]
Labor officials end probe into Vazzano restaurants, levy more penalties
MONROE — The state’s year-and-a-half probe into labor violations within John Vazzano’s local restaurant empire has wrapped up, with officials Friday announcing nearly $16,000 in recovered back wages and penalties levied against a fifth establishment, Vazzy’s Osteria in Monroe. That brings the overall financial hit from...
New London teen arrested with ghost gun
NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – A 19-year-old New London man was arrested Friday night after a fight led police to discover the man’s “ghost gun,” police say. Police responded to 66 Connecticut Avenue Apartment #2 around 9:31 p.m. Friday to a reported disturbance. When officers arrived at the scene they saw two men fighting, and […]
New Haven police board fires cop who lied about traffic stop
NEW HAVEN — Police Commissioner Michael Lawlor spoke for the board Thursday after it unanimously agreed to terminate the deputy commander at the police training academy, stating that a major obligation of officers is to always be truthful. Police Chief Karl Jacobson had recommended Sgt. Shayna Kendall be let...
Wyatt Detention Facility warden arrested twice in Connecticut
The warden of the Wyatt Detention Facility is facing numerous charges after he was arrested twice in Connecticut earlier this month, 12 News has learned.
Police: New Haven man tossed stolen gun while running from traffic stop
EAST HAVEN — Police say a New Haven man was arrested Thursday after tossing a stolen gun while running away from a traffic stop in April. Tyreek London, 24, of Eddy Street, was charged with carrying a pistol without a permit, theft of a firearm, illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, first-degree reckless endangerment, interfering with an officer, operating a motor vehicle with illegal tints, possession of marijuana and possession with intent to sell, East Haven Police Capt. Joseph Murgo said.
Bridgeport police officer justified for shooting fleeing driver, report shows
BRIDGEPORT — A city police officer was justified in his use of force when he fired into a car last year during a traffic stop, a report released Friday concluded. The report from the office of state Inspector General Robert Devlin states the driver reversed the car during the stop in the area of Main and Catherine streets the night of June 15, 2021. The car struck four vehicles, before accelerating forward and veering toward Bridgeport Officer Carlos Vazquez, according to the report.
An inside look at how 4 CT state troopers created fake tickets to deceive their bosses
State Police Troopers Timothy Bentley and Noah Gouveia received special work vehicles – unmarked Dodge Chargers – due in part to their productivity at Troop E in Montville. Bentley’s cruiser was assigned to him for his “vehicle enforcement and the reputation of being productive” and Gouveia’s “motor vehicle...
Police locate suspect who fled Hartford Superior Court
Editor’s note: Due to incorrect information from the Connecticut State Police, a previous version of this story had the incorrect name of the suspect. HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Police found the suspect who fled Hartford Superior Court in East Hartford Thursday night. State police said judicial marshals notified them around 12:05 p.m. that 24-year-old Marico […]
New Haven man sentenced to 6 years for lottery and romance scheme
Rodney Thomas, Jr., 31, was sentenced in U.S. District Court on Tuesday on charges that he engaged in lottery and romance scams along with a group of others between 2017-2020. The post New Haven man sentenced to 6 years for lottery and romance scheme appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Milford police: Two men use replica firearm to rob victim
MILFORD — Police say they’re searching for two men who committed armed robbery with a replica firearm on Meadowside Road on Saturday. In a Facebook post, Milford police said they responded to a robbery at 109 Meadowside Road, where two Black men had held a victim at gunpoint with a “facsimile firearm” while the victim was in a vehicle. The suspects stole a bag belonging to the victim before fleeing the area, according to police.
