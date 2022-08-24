ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

5 CT Men Indicted For Scheme To Steal, Sell Catalytic Converters

An investigation into stolen catalytic converters across Connecticut has resulted in federal charges against five men accused of running a multi-state trafficking ring. A federal grand jury in New Haven returned a nine-count indictment Tuesday, Aug. 16, charging the following individuals:. Alexander Kolitsas, age 28, of Wolcott;. Bryant Bermudez, age...
Register Citizen

DOJ: Bridgeport man pleads guilty to defrauding Amazon of $210k

HARTFORD — A man admitted to defrauding Amazon of roughly $210,000 on Friday, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Rajhni Yankana, 27, of Bridgeport, waived his right to be indicted and pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Alvin W. Thompson in Hartford to one count of wire fraud related to the scheme, according to the DOJ. The offense carries a maximum penalty of up to 20 years in prison, the DOJ said.
WTNH

WTNH

Iowa woman sentenced to prison for sending threats to Conn. company

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman from Iowa was sentenced to prison on Friday for sending threatening emails to a company in Connecticut. The U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut announced that 32-year-old Adrian Johnson of Waterloo, Iowa was sentenced to 22 months imprisonment followed by three years of supervised release. According to court […]
Register Citizen

Labor officials end probe into Vazzano restaurants, levy more penalties

MONROE — The state’s year-and-a-half probe into labor violations within John Vazzano’s local restaurant empire has wrapped up, with officials Friday announcing nearly $16,000 in recovered back wages and penalties levied against a fifth establishment, Vazzy’s Osteria in Monroe. That brings the overall financial hit from...
WTNH

New London teen arrested with ghost gun

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – A 19-year-old New London man was arrested Friday night after a fight led police to discover the man’s “ghost gun,” police say. Police responded to 66 Connecticut Avenue Apartment #2 around 9:31 p.m. Friday to a reported disturbance. When officers arrived at the scene they saw two men fighting, and […]
Register Citizen

New Haven police board fires cop who lied about traffic stop

NEW HAVEN — Police Commissioner Michael Lawlor spoke for the board Thursday after it unanimously agreed to terminate the deputy commander at the police training academy, stating that a major obligation of officers is to always be truthful. Police Chief Karl Jacobson had recommended Sgt. Shayna Kendall be let...
Register Citizen

Police: New Haven man tossed stolen gun while running from traffic stop

EAST HAVEN — Police say a New Haven man was arrested Thursday after tossing a stolen gun while running away from a traffic stop in April. Tyreek London, 24, of Eddy Street, was charged with carrying a pistol without a permit, theft of a firearm, illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, first-degree reckless endangerment, interfering with an officer, operating a motor vehicle with illegal tints, possession of marijuana and possession with intent to sell, East Haven Police Capt. Joseph Murgo said.
Register Citizen

Bridgeport police officer justified for shooting fleeing driver, report shows

BRIDGEPORT — A city police officer was justified in his use of force when he fired into a car last year during a traffic stop, a report released Friday concluded. The report from the office of state Inspector General Robert Devlin states the driver reversed the car during the stop in the area of Main and Catherine streets the night of June 15, 2021. The car struck four vehicles, before accelerating forward and veering toward Bridgeport Officer Carlos Vazquez, according to the report.
WTNH

Police locate suspect who fled Hartford Superior Court

Editor’s note: Due to incorrect information from the Connecticut State Police, a previous version of this story had the incorrect name of the suspect. HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Police found the suspect who fled Hartford Superior Court in East Hartford Thursday night. State police said judicial marshals notified them around 12:05 p.m. that 24-year-old Marico […]
Register Citizen

Milford police: Two men use replica firearm to rob victim

MILFORD — Police say they’re searching for two men who committed armed robbery with a replica firearm on Meadowside Road on Saturday. In a Facebook post, Milford police said they responded to a robbery at 109 Meadowside Road, where two Black men had held a victim at gunpoint with a “facsimile firearm” while the victim was in a vehicle. The suspects stole a bag belonging to the victim before fleeing the area, according to police.
