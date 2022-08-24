HARTFORD — A man admitted to defrauding Amazon of roughly $210,000 on Friday, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Rajhni Yankana, 27, of Bridgeport, waived his right to be indicted and pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Alvin W. Thompson in Hartford to one count of wire fraud related to the scheme, according to the DOJ. The offense carries a maximum penalty of up to 20 years in prison, the DOJ said.

