Albany, NY

newyorkalmanack.com

Restored Paintings on View at the Historical Society of Woodstock

The conservator, Nadia Ghannam completed the project in July. The conservation of this works was supported through the NYSCA/GHHN Conservation Treatment Grant Program administered by Greater Hudson Heritage Network. This program is made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts with support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature. Formal installation at the Historical Society of Woodstock includes accompanying labels.
WOODSTOCK, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Shakespeare Festival at Ten Broeck Mansion Saturday

The Albany County Historical Association (ACHA) has partnered with the Capital Repertory Theatre and Confetti Stage to present a Shakespeare Festival in the Ten Broeck Mansion’s gardens in downtown Albany on Saturday August 27th. From 1 to 2:30 pm, community members of all ages will work with Ellen Cribbs...
ALBANY, NY
Albany, NY
Society
newyorkalmanack.com

Saratoga Race Course’s Grandstand: Some History

The very distinguishable noble crown of racing’s dowager queen places one instantly at the Spa in the foothills of the Adirondack Mountains, and announces “Saratoga Springs.”. The summer resort, made popular by healing mineral waters that are part of indigenous history, saw thoroughbred horse racing introduced in 1863...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

The Myth of Grant’s Silence

Things are not always as they are portrayed when studying historic figures. In this program author and historian Dr. Chris Mackowski will explore the real story behind the misunderstood and fully capable communicator who was U.S. Grant. Presenter Dr. Chris Mackowski is a Professor of Communication and Jandoli School Assistant...
WILTON, NY
WRGB

The Capital Region heads back to school!

CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — Students of all ages in New York, as well as nearby Vermont and Massachusetts, are hefting their backpacks and hopping aboard buses to head back to school. Here's what to look for in the Capital Region. CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT OF ALBANY. Albany will bring...
ALBANY, NY
newyorkupstate.com

The head of NY’s Cannabis Control Board dropped some big news today

NY Cannabis Insider’s conference schedule for the rest of 2022 is now available! Get tickets to our Syracuse half-day conference in September and our November full-day conference in Tarrytown. At an Albany cannabis conference on Friday, Cannabis Control Board Chair Tremaine Wright provided NY Cannabis Insider with specifics on...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Yaddo Offers Rare Chance Guided Tour of Historic Buildings And Grounds

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Yaddo is welcoming the public for a guided tour of iconic buildings and grounds on Sunday, Oct. 2. Tickets for the tour are $75. Yaddo is a nonprofit retreat for artists, and dependent upon donations. Proceeds bolster Yaddo’s mission to further the creative process by providing an opportunity for artists to work without interruption in a supportive environment.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

YMCA faces potential program cuts, seeks to hire 150+ staff

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The YMCA has spent the last 30 years standing solid, supporting Capital Region families with before and after school childcare, camps and clubs, but for the first time, those programs are on unstable ground. “We are one of the oldest and longest running childcare programs, so this is really a surprise […]
ALBANY, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Forest Park Amusement Park in Saratoga County: Some History

On November 15, 1927, a civil engineer named R.E. Weber created a map that showed the boundaries of Forest Park Amusement Park in Ballston Lake, NY. The map was drawn so as to facilitate the sale of the entire property and make the area into individual parcels that people could buy. Thus ended the almost 25-year history of one of the most famous amusement parks in Saratoga County and began the process of opening up a large section of Ballston Lake to residential development.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
104.5 The Team

New Hot Dog Spot Opens in the Capital Region

Hot dogs have majorly bounced back in popularity over the past decade or so, especially with the opening of a couple chain restaurants and the long standing local joints like Mike's in Schenectady and Gus's in Watervliet. Another 'mom and pop' type store, which started as a hot dog cart,...
AMSTERDAM, NY

