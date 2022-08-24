Read full article on original website
Related
wnypapers.com
Niagara Falls Housing Authority selects Beacon Communities as co-developer for Jordan Gardens Housing redevelopment
The Niagara Falls Housing Authority board of commissioners has selected Beacon Communities LLC as the co-developer on the Harry S. Jordan Gardens Housing Redevelopment in the Highland/Beech area of the City of Niagara Falls. A press release stated, “NFHA is the largest landlord in the City of Niagara Falls and...
wnypapers.com
Higgins: $500,000 in federal funding awarded to support opioid training for first responders in Erie County
Erie County Department of Health will provide Narcan & overdose recognition training. Congressman Brian Higgins announced a federal grant totaling $500,000 awarded to the Erie County Department of Health. Funded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and awarded through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), the grant will provide training for first responders on Narcan use and overdose recognition.
wnypapers.com
UB to host 8th annual WNY New American and Refugee Health Summit Sept. 10
This year’s event focuses on whole health for New American and refugee youth. The eighth annual Western New York New American and Refugee Health Summit, happening next month at the University at Buffalo, will highlight the spirit of youth who arrived as refugees and the challenges they face in their new homes.
wnypapers.com
Completion of Rosina Food Products' new $73 million food manufacturing plant in West Seneca
New protein plant will create 40 new jobs and retain more than 500 jobs in New York. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday announced Rosina Food Products Inc. has completed a $73.2 million expansion, adding a facility in West Seneca. The new, multimillion-dollar plant will produce a variety of meat products for the fast-growing food manufacturer, and will create 40 new jobs and retain 500 jobs.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wnypapers.com
UB students, working with community physicians, to provide free sports physicals at Seneca-Babcock Community Center
Parents whose children are playing sports this year can take advantage of free sports physicals that University at Buffalo faculty and students are providing at the Seneca-Babcock Community Center, under the supervision of physician volunteers from UB and the community. No appointments are necessary. Faculty and students in the Jacobs...
wnypapers.com
Town of Lewiston public hearing spurs complaints
Residents’ concerns prompt board to table permit applications. √ Town eyes new local law for Essex Homes project. Lewiston Town Board members heard residents’ comments on two pending applications before the town for projects above and below the hill at their Monday session. However, the board opted to table both measures due to a number of concerns heard from the public.
wnypapers.com
You are not alone: a support group for caregivers of people with dementia
Jim and Mary Pinckney both experienced the challenge of living with a spouse who had dementia. Jim’s first wife, Elaine, was diagnosed with frontal lobe dementia at the age of 60. Seven years later, she passed away. Mary’s first husband, Larry, passed away at 72 after a long bout with Alzheimer’s.
wnypapers.com
Silo, Gallo team for charity hot dog eating contest
Proceeds to benefit Niagara County SPCA; Latina providing support. Talk about giving new meaning to the phrase “dog days of summer.”. Lewiston’s Silo Restaurant and Gallo Coal Fire Kitchen are teaming to host a hot dog eating contest on Saturday, Sept. 3. Proceeds will benefit the Niagara County SPCA.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wnypapers.com
'The Odyssey Project' is photography for veterans
CEPA Gallery is once again partnering with award-winning photojournalist Brendan Bannon on another iteration of “The Odyssey Project” in Buffalo. A press release said, “The 12-week photography workshop helps returning combat veterans and those with MST to explore the journey home from war through photography, peer support and mentoring.
Comments / 0