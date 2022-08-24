ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
wnypapers.com

Higgins: $500,000 in federal funding awarded to support opioid training for first responders in Erie County

Erie County Department of Health will provide Narcan & overdose recognition training. Congressman Brian Higgins announced a federal grant totaling $500,000 awarded to the Erie County Department of Health. Funded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and awarded through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), the grant will provide training for first responders on Narcan use and overdose recognition.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
wnypapers.com

UB to host 8th annual WNY New American and Refugee Health Summit Sept. 10

This year’s event focuses on whole health for New American and refugee youth. The eighth annual Western New York New American and Refugee Health Summit, happening next month at the University at Buffalo, will highlight the spirit of youth who arrived as refugees and the challenges they face in their new homes.
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Completion of Rosina Food Products' new $73 million food manufacturing plant in West Seneca

New protein plant will create 40 new jobs and retain more than 500 jobs in New York. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday announced Rosina Food Products Inc. has completed a $73.2 million expansion, adding a facility in West Seneca. The new, multimillion-dollar plant will produce a variety of meat products for the fast-growing food manufacturer, and will create 40 new jobs and retain 500 jobs.
WEST SENECA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Society
State
Delaware State
County
Erie County, NY
Erie County, NY
Society
Erie County, NY
Government
Buffalo, NY
Government
City
Buffalo, NY
wnypapers.com

UB students, working with community physicians, to provide free sports physicals at Seneca-Babcock Community Center

Parents whose children are playing sports this year can take advantage of free sports physicals that University at Buffalo faculty and students are providing at the Seneca-Babcock Community Center, under the supervision of physician volunteers from UB and the community. No appointments are necessary. Faculty and students in the Jacobs...
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Town of Lewiston public hearing spurs complaints

Residents’ concerns prompt board to table permit applications. √ Town eyes new local law for Essex Homes project. Lewiston Town Board members heard residents’ comments on two pending applications before the town for projects above and below the hill at their Monday session. However, the board opted to table both measures due to a number of concerns heard from the public.
LEWISTON, NY
wnypapers.com

Silo, Gallo team for charity hot dog eating contest

Proceeds to benefit Niagara County SPCA; Latina providing support. Talk about giving new meaning to the phrase “dog days of summer.”. Lewiston’s Silo Restaurant and Gallo Coal Fire Kitchen are teaming to host a hot dog eating contest on Saturday, Sept. 3. Proceeds will benefit the Niagara County SPCA.
LEWISTON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Steelworkers#Volunteers#Charity#Board Chair#Geico Regional#Wegmans#Labor Champion#Delaware North#Purpose Cup#Jacobs Cup
wnypapers.com

'The Odyssey Project' is photography for veterans

CEPA Gallery is once again partnering with award-winning photojournalist Brendan Bannon on another iteration of “The Odyssey Project” in Buffalo. A press release said, “The 12-week photography workshop helps returning combat veterans and those with MST to explore the journey home from war through photography, peer support and mentoring.
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy